Trump and DoW Secretary Pete Hegseth before addressing 800 assembled top brass at Quantico last year.

The ignorance of the “left”

In the wake of Zohran Mamdani’s inauguration as mayor of New York City (and his installation of Cea Weaver as housing commissar, who sees home-ownership a form of “white supremacy”), let’s start with what we call the “left,” noting its raucous hatred of America, and near-perfect ignorance of that subject. By and large, they know as much about our history, from the Revolution on, as they know about COVID and the “vaccines,” and the other topics that they’ve often yelled about, usually en masse.

If this piece were just about the “left,” I could pack it with examples of their unawareness of our history; but since my focus here is on the shocking ignorance of the “patriots” surrounding and (still) hailing Trump, all I need do to nail the “left” is to recall its warm reception of The 1619 Project, by “investigative journalist” Nikole Hannah-Jones (along with a bevy of Times staffers), and its publication, and ongoing promotion, by the New York Times, which—in partnership with the Smithsonian—ran it in the New York Times Magazine in August, 2019, followed by a dedicated podcast series. Working with the Pulitzer Committee at Columbia, the Times also developed various study aids based on the Project, donating them to some 3,500 schools. In 2021, Random House published The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, an anthology of essays and poems, and The 1619 Project: Born on the Water, a picture book for children. In January, 2023, Hulu ran a six-part documentary series co-created by Nikole-Jones and the Times Magazine, which won an Emmy for Outstanding Documentary. (Hannah-Jones had also won the 2020 Pulitzer for “commentary.”)

The foregoing describes, not a scholarly endeavor (many eminent historians have trashed it), but a propaganda drive—as Hannah-Jones implies, noting that her work is not an “academic” study, but a (fanciful) amalgam that “combines history with journalism, criticism, and imaginative literature to show how history molds, influences and haunts us in the present“ (emphasis in the original). History is inevitably complex, and propaganda necessarily simplistic, turning history into melodrama—one side good, the other bad. Thus the Project tells a simple tale of Africans abducted by white slavers, to benefit America, whose people mainly fought the British Empire to keep the slave trade going, while the slaves sat back, except for those who joined the British side. In short, Hannah-Jones casts the slave trade as unique to America, which, in her eyes, was all about preserving slavery, so that “our founding ideals were false when they were written.”

This tale requires its readers not to know that key revolutionaries—including Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Alexander Hamilton, Sam Adams, Tom Paine, Gouverneur Morris, George Mason, John Jay, James Otis, Jr., Benjamin Rush (also the forefather of MAHA), and their French ally Lafayette—were all opposed to slavery; that black Africans were not kidnapped by the slavers, but purchased by them from African chieftains (so that no slavers ever had to venture into Africa’s interior); that thousands of black slaves joined the fight against the British Empire; that, after the war, black slaves were not all mere victims, since some put up stiff resistance; and that the U.S. was a minor customer from 1619 up through the Revolutionary era, buying only 5% of those for sale, while Portugal (which started the trade back in the 15th century), Spain, Britain, France and the Netherlands were far more active in the transatlantic slave trade than the U.S.A. (where, after 1808—when trade from Africa was banned—there was a huge internal trade, with some 835,000 slaves forcibly moved from the Upper South to the Deep South, to pick the cotton there). The major buyers of chattel slaves from Africa were Portugal, which sold the bulk of its nearly 6 million slaves to Brazil (which was the biggest buyer of them all, absorbing over 4.8 million), Britain (despite its growing abolitionist movement), France, Spain and the Netherlands, which sold further millions to the British, French, Spanish and Dutch islands in the Caribbean. (Denmark too supplied that region, though in fewer numbers than those sold by U.S. slavers.) Finally, “our founding ideals” were never false, but surely had been violated, and were ultimately realized by the abolitionists, the Emancipation Proclamation and the suffragists.

The historical ignorance of the “left” extends well past such ancient history (including the Constitution and beyond, since our schools don’t teach civics any more, or, by and large, non-“woke” history of any kind), to the post-war years, with its various high crimes against democracy. As an ex-professor for decades, focusing on propaganda, I assure you that today’s students, and their teachers, know next to nothing of the Cold War, or the Sixties, or (therefore) the war in Vietnam, or the seminal assassinations in that decade, or the many other, less “iconic” murders then and since, or the CIA’s subversive handiwork worldwide and here, or the Agency’s election theft worldwide and here, as well. (They also know nothing about Zionism, whether they protest it or embrace it, or the Holocaust.) For all their posturing as “radicals,” in short, today’s students have been kept completely “safe” from any knowledge that has been pooh-poohed as “conspiracy theory” by the New York Times, The New Yorker, NPR, PBS et al., which is the source of what the professoriate “knows”—which is to say that the professors “know” only what the government wants them to know, just as in any totalitarian systems of the past or present.

I could now expand on this abyssal ignorance of history throughout the “left” by harking back to their like ignorance of science, as their absolute surrender to the COVID craze made all too clear—from the fantasy that COVID-19 killed “millions of people” the world over (including children, none of whom were stricken), to the mad exaggeration of the pathogen’s lethality, to the global fraud of PCR tests, to the myth that masks prevent transmission of respiratory viruses—including the Big Lies that the “lockdown” wasn’t deadly, and that plexiglas blocks airborne pathogens (as does “standing six feet apart”)—to the kindred myth that COVID “vaccination” is “safe and effective,” and so hasn’t killed or badly sickened anyone, but has “saved millions,” and on and on. Worst, the “left” is largely stone-blind to the bioweapon’s democidal toll, to the point that we’re now living through a global population crash, from which humanity is not likely to recover soon, if ever. And then there’s the (let’s call it) controversial notion that global warming is man-made (a given on the “left,” though dubious to many scientists), and the related lunacy that it is possible, and desirable, to purge the world of CO2; and the Gnostic delusion that it’s possible, and desirable, to get rid of the sexes, and, in some corners of the “left” (encouraged by Big Pharma and Big Tech), procreation, as in Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World.

Trump’s “America”

The most significant difference between the ignorance of the “left” and that of Trump, his droogs and his most feral fans is that the “left” hates America, and all tradition(s), while Trump et al. purport to love “their” country and (what they imagine as) its history and institutions. The “America” that they’re working to “make great again”—according to their hats, and all the other MAGA merch (for sale in Trump’s ruined White House)—will never be, and never was, although they have succeeded in creating a horrendous caricature of what’s been worst about America, while trying to erase what was great, or promised to be great, about it. The best that we can say for their ass-backward project is that, if we survive it, we may (somehow) rediscover what was best about America, and recreate it with no trace of DEI or MAGA; for (to quote the noble reassurances of Tom Paine and Abe Lincoln) we still have it in our power to begin the world over again, seeing to it that “this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom—and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”