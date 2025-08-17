News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Toddy
WHY. ??!! Are we hearing so many MORE sirens lately??? Is it the Boosters upon boosters or the measles shot?.or."flu" shots???or what? ? Anybody else.notice this?

Reader East of Albuquerque
Mark Crispin Miller— Thank you.

It occurs to me that many might be suicides after a long period of debility and intense suffering without effective medical help nor improvement. Some of the neurological injuries are the worst torture. I've just been listening to Michael Gray Griffith's Café Locked Out interview of the mother of a young woman who was injured by Pfizer. She got horrific tinnitus, as well as other neurological problems, and ended up committing suicide. If anyone wants to listen to that the link is here: https://cafelockeddown.substack.com/p/in-memory-of-rachel-a-forgotten-one

