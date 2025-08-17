What's happening to the rhythm section? 38 rock drummers have "died suddenly" since our last update in March of 2024
Like all the mysterious drownings (or "drownings") that started globally with the start of "vaccination," the toll among those rockers strenuously thudding should be closely studied by the scientists
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
UNITED STATES (18)
Killwhitneydead’s Drummer Peter Jackson Has Passed Away
July 24, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
Nathan Jerde, Drummer for Chicago Indie Rock Band The Ponys, Has Passed Away
May 7, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
Roxx Drummer And Industry Legend Marco Soccoli [62] Has Passed Away; Artists Pay Tribute
April 14, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Blondie Drummer Clem Burke Dead at 70 [cancer]
April 7, 2025
Aaron Rossi [44, drummer for Ministry and Prong] has passed away [heart attack]
March 7, 2025
Bob Bryar’s Death: Decomposed Remains Discovered as Ex-My Chemical Romance Drummer Dies at 44
November 30, 2024
No cause of death reported.
[Drummer] Dennis Bryon dead aged 76: Two Bee Gees stars die within days of each other as tributes pour in for drummer
November 20, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Gregory Nash, beloved friend and prominent drummer in local scene, dies unexpectedly at 52
November 7, 2024
No cause of death reported.
The Nadas drummer Brandon Stone dies after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer
September 24, 2024
East Haven Mourns Mike Streeto, 67, Rock [drummer] Icon, Who Died Unexpectedly
July 30, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Katey Sagal’s Ex-Husband [and drummer] Jack Cameron White Dies at 70, Their Son Pays Tribute
July 18, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Punk Rock Legend Dies From Autoimmune Disease: Michael 'Bam-Bam' Sversvold Was 57 [autoimmune disease]
May 27, 2024
Original Staind Drummer Jon Wysocki Dead at 53
May 19, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Former Disincarnate Drummer Tommy Viator Dies [55, heart disease]
May 8, 2024
George Strait Mourns Loss Of Manager [and drummer] Who 'Suddenly' Died After Rehearsal
May 1, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Xplosion Drummer Jacob Pineda Passes Away Unexpectedly at 27
January 22, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Roli Mosimann, 68 [producer, drummer, lung cancer]
September 16, 2024
Grandmaster Flash drummer and producer Keith LeBlanc has passed away
April 5, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
CANADA
Punk Drummer Jon Card (Personality Crisis, SNFU, D.O.A.) Dead At 63
April 9, 2024
No cause of death reported.
JAMAICA
Renowned drummer Desi Jones [65] has died
May 11, 2024
No cause of death reported.
UNITED KINGDOM (7)
Judas Priest Pays Tribute After Ex Drummer Les Binks Dies at 73 [continued to perform with Les Binks’ Priesthood until recently]
April 15, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Simple Minds and Slik drummer Kenny Hyslop dies aged 73: Scottish star Midge Ure leads the tributes to 'much loved' percussionist as he passes away after struggling with poor health
September 17, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tributes paid after Rachel Stamp and Sham 69 drummer Robin Guy [54] dies
September 13, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Famous drummer [60ft Dolls] Carl Bevan [51] from Newport dies suddenly
September 8, 2024
No cause of death reported.
As Everything Unfolds Drummer Jamie Gowers Has Passed Away
August 30, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Gerry Conway, drummer with Fairport Convention, Jethro Tull, Pentangle and more, dead at 76
April 1, 2024
No cause of death reported.
David Webb, 59 [drummer]
May 3, 2024
No cause of death reported.
NETHERLANDS (2)
André Hoekstra passes away at 59 [suddenly on holiday] after a distinguished career as a drummer in cabaret and musicals
July 14, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Singer [and drummer] and Bertus Staigerpaip founder Edwin Broeders [57] passed away [heart attack]
September 1, 2024
GERMANY (2)
Music scene mourns the death of reggae drummer Freddy Brockof [60]
April 5, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Supernova Plasmajets drummer Alexis Rose [43] has died
March 22, 2024
No cause of death reported.
NORWAY
Plumbo drummer Tor Erik "Elg" Knudsen [49] has died
June 30, 2024
No cause of death reported.
ITALY (2)
Farewell to 46-year-old Mario Lo Surdo in Vanzago, a life dedicated to his passion for music [drummer]
December 31, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Luciano Porcarelli [71], drummer collapses and dies at the concert: sudden illness in front of the band and the audience
May 27, 2024
No cause of death reported.
AUSTRALIA (4)
James Baker, Prolific Australian Drummer [Hoodoo Gurus], Dies Aged 71 [cancer]
May 6, 2025
60s Rockstar [bassist, The Easybeats] Snowy Fleet [79] Has Died
February 26, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Richard Andrew, Underground Lovers Drummer, Dies Aged 58. Veteran drummer had recently announced his diagnosis with lung cancer
October 29, 2024
Six Ft Hick Drummer Fred Noonan [59] Has Passed Away [cancer]
May 17, 2024
WHY. ??!! Are we hearing so many MORE sirens lately??? Is it the Boosters upon boosters or the measles shot?.or."flu" shots???or what? ? Anybody else.notice this?
Mark Crispin Miller— Thank you.
It occurs to me that many might be suicides after a long period of debility and intense suffering without effective medical help nor improvement. Some of the neurological injuries are the worst torture. I've just been listening to Michael Gray Griffith's Café Locked Out interview of the mother of a young woman who was injured by Pfizer. She got horrific tinnitus, as well as other neurological problems, and ended up committing suicide. If anyone wants to listen to that the link is here: https://cafelockeddown.substack.com/p/in-memory-of-rachel-a-forgotten-one