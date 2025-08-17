A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (18)

Killwhitneydead’s Drummer Peter Jackson Has Passed Away

July 24, 2025

No age or cause of death reported.

Nathan Jerde, Drummer for Chicago Indie Rock Band The Ponys, Has Passed Away

May 7, 2025

No age or cause of death reported.

Roxx Drummer And Industry Legend Marco Soccoli [62] Has Passed Away; Artists Pay Tribute

April 14, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Blondie Drummer Clem Burke Dead at 70 [cancer]

April 7, 2025

Aaron Rossi [44, drummer for Ministry and Prong] has passed away [heart attack]

March 7, 2025

Bob Bryar’s Death: Decomposed Remains Discovered as Ex-My Chemical Romance Drummer Dies at 44

November 30, 2024

No cause of death reported.

[Drummer] Dennis Bryon dead aged 76: Two Bee Gees stars die within days of each other as tributes pour in for drummer

November 20, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Nash, beloved friend and prominent drummer in local scene, dies unexpectedly at 52

November 7, 2024

No cause of death reported.

The Nadas drummer Brandon Stone dies after an 18-month battle with pancreatic cancer

September 24, 2024

East Haven Mourns Mike Streeto, 67, Rock [drummer] Icon, Who Died Unexpectedly

July 30, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Katey Sagal’s Ex-Husband [and drummer] Jack Cameron White Dies at 70, Their Son Pays Tribute

July 18, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Punk Rock Legend Dies From Autoimmune Disease: Michael 'Bam-Bam' Sversvold Was 57 [autoimmune disease]

May 27, 2024

Original Staind Drummer Jon Wysocki Dead at 53

May 19, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Former Disincarnate Drummer Tommy Viator Dies [55, heart disease]

May 8, 2024

George Strait Mourns Loss Of Manager [and drummer] Who 'Suddenly' Died After Rehearsal

May 1, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Xplosion Drummer Jacob Pineda Passes Away Unexpectedly at 27

January 22, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Roli Mosimann, 68 [producer, drummer, lung cancer]

September 16, 2024

Grandmaster Flash drummer and producer Keith LeBlanc has passed away

April 5, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

CANADA

Punk Drummer Jon Card (Personality Crisis, SNFU, D.O.A.) Dead At 63

April 9, 2024

No cause of death reported.

JAMAICA

Renowned drummer Desi Jones [65] has died

May 11, 2024

No cause of death reported.

UNITED KINGDOM (7)

Judas Priest Pays Tribute After Ex Drummer Les Binks Dies at 73 [continued to perform with Les Binks’ Priesthood until recently]

April 15, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Simple Minds and Slik drummer Kenny Hyslop dies aged 73: Scottish star Midge Ure leads the tributes to 'much loved' percussionist as he passes away after struggling with poor health

September 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Tributes paid after Rachel Stamp and Sham 69 drummer Robin Guy [54] dies

September 13, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Famous drummer [60ft Dolls] Carl Bevan [51] from Newport dies suddenly

September 8, 2024

No cause of death reported.

As Everything Unfolds Drummer Jamie Gowers Has Passed Away

August 30, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerry Conway, drummer with Fairport Convention, Jethro Tull, Pentangle and more, dead at 76

April 1, 2024

No cause of death reported.

David Webb, 59 [drummer]

May 3, 2024

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS (2)

André Hoekstra passes away at 59 [suddenly on holiday] after a distinguished career as a drummer in cabaret and musicals

July 14, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Singer [and drummer] and Bertus Staigerpaip founder Edwin Broeders [57] passed away [heart attack]

September 1, 2024

GERMANY (2)

Music scene mourns the death of reggae drummer Freddy Brockof [60]

April 5, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Supernova Plasmajets drummer Alexis Rose [43] has died

March 22, 2024

No cause of death reported.

NORWAY

Plumbo drummer Tor Erik "Elg" Knudsen [49] has died

June 30, 2024

No cause of death reported.

ITALY (2)

Farewell to 46-year-old Mario Lo Surdo in Vanzago, a life dedicated to his passion for music [drummer]

December 31, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Luciano Porcarelli [71], drummer collapses and dies at the concert: sudden illness in front of the band and the audience

May 27, 2024

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRALIA (4)

James Baker, Prolific Australian Drummer [Hoodoo Gurus], Dies Aged 71 [cancer]

May 6, 2025

60s Rockstar [bassist, The Easybeats] Snowy Fleet [79] Has Died

February 26, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Richard Andrew, Underground Lovers Drummer, Dies Aged 58. Veteran drummer had recently announced his diagnosis with lung cancer

October 29, 2024

Six Ft Hick Drummer Fred Noonan [59] Has Passed Away [cancer]

May 17, 2024

