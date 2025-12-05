News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Reader East of Albuquerque's avatar
Reader East of Albuquerque
9hEdited

Mark, your reporting is very important. May Tom Moore rest in peace.

I too know people with similar stories. They were fine, got the "safe and effectives," and whammo, their active lives turned into staying at home only to go out to doctor visits and hospital stays. Many have died.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chris Akin's avatar
Chris Akin
9h

When I heard Megyn Kelly discussing the recent revelations regarding the number of children reported to have died from the quackzine, I was like, 'Where've you been? I get a list every Wednesday of kids who are dying suddenly.' It does feel as though the only thing these new media types talk about is what is reported on by the New York Times. No one who has the opportunity asks the difficult questions. Even those who have questioned Corona never quite challenge the underlying premise, the house of cards, that there was a spreading pathogen. The evidence doesn't support this contention whatsoever. The whole kit and caboodle was a con-job, from start to finish. They're playing games with the statistics as well, classifying the vaccinated as the unvaccinated, so that when their vaccine kills someone, they can blame it on the unwashed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Mark Crispin Miller and others
34 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark Crispin Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture