Thomas S. Moore, 65

November 30, 2025

WYNANTSKILL, NY – Thomas S. Moore, age 65, a longtime resident of Wynantskill, died suddenly on Friday morning, November 28, 2025. After his education, Tom pursued a life-long career in real estate, owning apartment buildings around Albany, N.Y. Tom spent the majority of his young life in Albany, making friendships that lasted a lifetime.

No cause of death reported.

Tom and I were friends for over 30 years. He took a Pfizer Covid injection which caused low platelets that almost killed him. I pleaded with him not to take another injection, but other friends prevailed, and he took a second injection. He then developed a baseball-sized cancerous stomach tumor. After surgery and six months of chemotherapy, he was finally feeling healthy. Two months ago, he underwent open heart surgery and was again feeling great. Last Friday, he went into the bathroom, slipped, and hit his head on the sink. He had been taking blood thinners since the heart surgery, and he bled out and died alone.

In all the years I knew him, he never even had a cold.

My grandson’s wife, age 28, has been battling stage 4 colon cancer for 2 ½ years. She took two Pfizer injections, as she was told by authorities that she could not board a plane without them. She needed to fly from NY to Oregon to help her brother through a serious marital situation. When she arrived at the airport, not one person asked about her shot status. Audrey is now at home on hospice care and is gravely ill.’

I have been compiling a list of relatives, friends and neighbors seriously injured or killed by the shots. I now have 45 people listed.

Joan Ross