News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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HorizonD7's avatar
HorizonD7
10h

Europe is being methodically destroyed by immigration. So, it would make sense to eliminate royal families and other leadership at the same time. That would leave the population desperate and confused with few people that they trust to turn to as the situation further deteriorates.

Here comes the "New World Order" to save the day! I suspect that the toxic covid injections have been helpful in this.

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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
10h

Well isn't this interesting, they all got jabbed and now they're either dead or dying. I'm 74, I never took the jab or any other jab since I was 10 years old. I'm healthy and have no fear of getting anything from the jabs. Looks like Europe is the first to go, I bet we're next.

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