Of these four artists, only one—Willie Nelson—has promoted “vaccination,” whereas Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings both passed on before the COVID demon seized the world; and Kris Kristofferson seems not to have been jabbed. He hasn’t pushed it (please correct me if I’m wrong), he’s evidently healthy, and he learned the hard way, years ago, not to trust the medical establishment when, having been misdiagnosed with Alzheimer’s, and institutionalized for it, he and his family learned, all too belatedly, that what he really had was Lyme disease (a real pandemic, which our bought doctors have continued to ignore, for their own profit’s sake. Once he was (finally) tested for it, and appropriately treated, his “Alzheimer’s” cleared up.

In any case, let’s look back at this pre-Covidian moment, and note the differences between what those musicians had to say about our politics back then, and what most musical celebrities are saying about it now (if they say anything). At a moment when our biggest stars sound off “politically” by endorsing “Joe Biden,” it’s worth revisiting what Kristofferson and Cash said in New Zealand way back then, just as it’s worth (once again) saluting recent COVID-dissidents like Eric Clapton, Van Morrison and Travis Tritt, and (to range away from COVID for a moment) Bob Dylan, for the radical profundity of his “Murder Most Foul,” which sheds much light, oblique though it may be, on where America is now. (I’m told, by one who knows him—and someone whom I trust—that Dylan is, however quietly, on our side in the COVID wars.)

There being so many stars who’ve served the elite goal of killing or enslaving all the rest of us, it’s only right—and good for us—to hail the rare exceptions; so scroll down below this Instagram.

“Lap Dog Media Cranking Out Propaganda That’d Make A Nazi Blush” – Kris Kristofferson Slams “One Party” American Political System In 1991 Highwaymen Interview

February 19, 2024

Of course, we all know and love The Highwaymen, the country music supergroup comprised of Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and Kris Kristofferson. Back in 1991, the four sat down for an interview with Paul Holmes, a popular New Zealand broadcaster, right as they were announcing a bit American tour.

There were a bunch of intriguing parts of the interview, especially when Holmes implied that the four had to team up together because they had a hard time selling tickets on their own. Although he appeared to be joking, you can tell the comment ruffled Waylon’s feathers a little bit, as he responded with a grin:

“I tell ya, one more point too… that if you ask another question like that we’ll be burn your home.”

LEGEND. Not promoting arson or anything, but it was a pretty savage response to say the least. However, another intriguing portion of the interview was when Holmes asked the four what they think is wrong with America… another seemingly loaded question coming from a New Zealander. It is also the kind of question we’d expect to see today from overseas media… funny how that hasn’t really changed.

“If there is anything is wrong with the United States at the moment, if it is ill, if it is sick, if anything is ailing it, what do you think it might be?”

I mean, I don’t think I’d interview someone from another country and as them why their country sucks, but hey, do you Paul. Nevertheless, he found the tasty quote he was looking for. Willie Nelson led off the answer with:

“There’s a lot of things wrong with this country, I think the spirit is still here, the spirit just needs to scream a little bit.”

Now there’s one thing for certain about Kristofferson, and it’s that he’s never been afraid to let his opinions on politics fly, and he doesn’t really care if you agree with him or not. A man who was both a veteran, but also a pretty staunch liberal, he famously got into quite the argument with Toby Keith at Willie Nelson’s 70th birthday. Although, both Toby and Kris denied that the infamous incident ever happened so maybe not… either way, that’s a story for another time.

But he took the question from Paul Holmes and ran with it, responding:

“Well other than the fact that it reminds me a lot of the flag-waving and choreographed patriotism that we had back in Nazi Germany half a century ago. The fact that we’ve got a one-party system which is in control of all three branches of our government.

Lap dog media that’s cranking out propaganda for the administration that’d make a Nazi blush, other than that we’re doing pretty good.”

SHEESH… tell us how you really feel, Kris. It’s easy to see that he wasn’t too happy with the direction the country was going under President George H.W. Bush. Although, the same probably goes for most presidents. He famously said that between him and Bill Clinton, “we’ve settled any lingering myths about the brilliance of Rhodes scholars.”

Finally, Johnny Cash called out the military spending, saying we should focus more on helping people at home:

“There’s too much money being spent on military and there should be more spent on education, welfare, young people, children, the elderly… especially the elderly. There’s always been a lot things wrong with the country, but it’s always been our obligation and opportunity to help straighten those things out. I love America… I love this country.”

Check it out:

