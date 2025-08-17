What's happening to the rhythm section? 45 bassists have "died suddenly" since our last update in March of 2024
Part 2: Like all the mysterious drownings that started globally with the start of "vaccination," the toll among those rockers strenuously thudding should be closely studied by the scientists
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
UNITED STATES (20)
Jill Lisson [54] of Funerus has passed away [bassist, vocalist]
August 9, 2025
The Scarlet Opera bass player Daniel Zuker [31] dies [cancer]
April 22, 2025
LoveHateHero bassist Paris Bosserman [40] has passed away
April 7, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Bay Area Bassist Steve Evans [72]
April 5, 2025
No cause of death reported.
156/Silence Bassist Lukas Booker [28] Has Passed Away
March 28, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Truckstop Dickpill bassist Toby Hurt has passed away
March 18, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
Fruupp vocalist, flautist and bassist Peter Farrelly has died, aged 76
March 17, 2025
No cause of death reported.
R&B artist [D’Wayne Wiggins, bassist, vocalist] dead at 64 after private battle with bladder cancer
March 8, 2025
Frank Cannino (53, bassist, Scrape, Scar Culture, Nemacyte) Has Passed Away, GoFundMe Launched
August 22, 2024
No cause of death reported.
100 Demons/Afghan Haze's [bassist] Erik Barrett has passed away
August 20, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Fenix*TX’s Adam Bryce Lewis [45, bassist, cancer] has passed away; a memorial fund has been set up for his family
June 12, 2024
Tom Fowler, Bassist For Frank Zappa & The Mothers Of Invention, Dead At 73 [aneurysm]
June 7, 2024
Nebula Bassist Ranch Sironi Dies at 32
June 5, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Train star [bassist] Charlie Colin dies at 58 after ‘falling in shower’ as fans pay tribute to band’s founding member
May 22, 2024
Dumpstaphunk bassist Nick Daniels III, a New Orleans funk stalwart for decades, has died [68, cancer]
April 27, 2024
Bassist Steve Kille of Dead Meadow passed away
April 18, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Danny Hargrove death, Bassist of The Joe Perry Project passed away
March 16, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Cobalt and Man’s Gin Bandleader Erik Wunder Dies at 42
August 4, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Sumerlands, Eternal Champion bassist Brad Raub [36] passed away
May 31, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Memory Driven - Dennis Cornelius passed away [52, bassist]
March 21, 2024
No cause of death reported.
CANADA (2)
Former Comback Kid Bassist Matt Keil Has Passed Away [39, diagnosed with ALS on May 2, 2025]
July 18, 2025
Former Spiritbox bassist Bill Crook has died
July 24, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
MEXICO
Goodbye to "Zopi" Pimentel [bassist, leukemia]
April 15, 2024
PERU
Rubén Seoane, bassist of the rock group Habitación Vudú, dies in Salamanca
June 3, 2024
No age reported.
UNITED KINGDOM (8)
Metal band’s [Angel Witch] founding member dies: ‘Utterly devastated’. The original bassist died on Friday after a battle with cancer [68]
July 8, 2025
Former Gang Of Four Bassist Dave Allen Dead At 69 [early onset dementia]
April 6, 2025
Steve Lewinson, bassist for 'Simply Red', dies at 60
December 19, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Renaissance bassist Jon Camp passes away at 75
December 19, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Mick Moore/Blitzkrieg and Avenger Bassist Dies [pneumonia] At 65
December 13, 2024
Brian Bethell obituary [bassist, Nine Below Zero]
May 15, 2024
Chris Cross, Ultravox Bassist, Dead at 71
April 2, 2024
No cause of death reported.
VE day event cancelled after death of band member [bass player Frank Glencairn suddenly died]
May 9, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
NETHERLANDS (3)
Tower bassist Ben Peterzen suddenly passed away [about 68]
May 31, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Jaco Hardendood [bassist] passed away
November 18, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Music producer [and bassist] Marcel Schimscheimer (60) has passed away: "He was world-class"
September 7, 2024
No cause of death reported.
NORWAY
Musician Egil "Biff" Salvesen has died [bassist, Mollygogo]
April 1, 2024
No cause of death reported.
SWEDEN
Lars Lindén [54] of [bassist for Swedish death/thrash band] Carnal Forge has passed away [Since April 2023, intensive treatment for colon cancer, which subsequently spread to his liver]
May 8, 2025
ITALY (3)
Appignano, farewell to the artist [bassist] Riccardo Messi: fatal an illness at home
June 8, 2024
Drama at home, he dies in his sleep at 32 years: Nicolò Zamperin found dead by his parents, family and community in shock. A few days ago he had a fever [bassist]
June 8, 2024
Entrepreneur and musician [bassist] dies at just 45 years old due to an illness
April 2, 2024
No cause of death reported.
SOUTH AFRICA
Tributes Pour In for Beloved Nkowankowa-Born Bass Guitarist Musa Mboweni [43, short illness]
May 26, 2025
No cause of death reported.
BANGLADESH
Owned Vocalist [and bassist] AK Ratul Dies after Cardiac Arrest [37,collapsed at a gym]
July 27, 2025
JAPAN
Gazette’s bassist Reita dies at 42 just one day after band shares they hope group will ‘last forever’
April 16, 2024
AUSTRALIA (2)
Little River Band’s Roger McLachlan Dead at 71 After Secret Health Battle [bassist, pancreatic cancer]
April 17, 2025
Legendary Australian musician [Bruce Howe] who worked with AC/DC star Bon Scott dies aged 77 [bassist, cancer]
January 30, 2025
