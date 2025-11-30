The other day, this piece by “Tyler Durden” ran on ZeroHedge (whose every author is named “Taylor Durden,” from Fight Club):

General Flynn Calls For National Address From Trump On Color Revolution Threat

by Tyler Durden

Nov. 27, 2025

Whether it’s the protest-industrial complex run by left-wing activist groups and bankrolled by unhinged progressive billionaires’ dark money NGO networks, nonstop leftist corporate media campaigns designed to delegitimize Trump and sway sentiment polls, judicial warfare waged by radicalized judges, constant orchestrated scandals and leaks, the involvement of foreign-aligned NGOs, student-driven pressure movements, or even the weaponization of far-left militant groups - all of these elements function as interconnected spokes in a much larger color-revolution wheel - a regime change operation orchestrated by leftist billionaire kings and Democrats.

The latest example - the scripted “Seditious Six“ video urging the military to “refuse illegal orders” without specifying any - fits textbook color-revolution pressure messaging.

Having catalogued the many “spokes” in what Durden calls “a much larger color-revolution wheel,” the author then implicitly disproves his opening thesis with this shot of truth:

It reads as if the script were lifted straight from a CIA playbook for overseas regime change operations, using pressure campaigns so obvious now that even the average American can recognize what’s going on:

delegitimization campaign against Trump; framing normal authority as “illegitimate”; attempting to mobilize military disobedience; attempt to trigger defection in the military and intelligence world.

The rest is at https://www.zerohedge.com/political/general-flynn-calls-national-address-trump-color-revolution-threat

While his first paragraph is, to put it mildly, fanciful in its depiction of those disparate “leftist” entities as “interconnected spokes in a much larger color-revolution wheel,” which he thinks (or claims) is—somehow—running with extraordinary unity, his second paragraph is almost wholly true.

Specifically, it’s not “as if the script were lifted straight from a CIA playbook for overseas regime change operations.” That “script” makes clear—or should—that all that “leftist” agitation is, in fact, yet one more subversive operation by the CIA, whose specialty it is, and always has been, to destabilize the countries in its sights. Thus, whereas that paranoid survey of “unhinged progressive billionaires” and “far-left militant groups” and “foreign-aligned NGOs” (and why not “radical Islam,” too?) suggests that such a jumble of bad actors could (somehow) act as one, the fact is that no such sprawling group is capable of such “dark” discipline—which the CIA has long since wielded, to the profit of its corporate clients, and the misery of the peoples of Iran, Guatemala, Brazil, Greece, Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, Libya, Ukraine and scores of other sovereign nations.

And now it’s clearly active here on our own soil, and not just on “the left,” but on the right, as well; or, to put it more precisely, it has—especially since COVID—been actively dividing We the People, into “red” and “blue,” black and white, Jews and gentiles, maskers and anti-maskers, then “vaxxers” and “anti-vaxxers,” and other seething dyads now impelling us toward civil war.

This apocalyptic clash has been in the works since JFK’s assassination, as elections have been stolen not by the Republicans or the Democrats, but for them—by the same “deep state” agency whose “election work” comprises a full third of their activities (as the Pike Report observed in 1975—only to be quickly classified by Congress). The CIA began such “work” in Italy in 1948, and never stopped, strategically deciding “our” elections for us in furtherance of impending larger operations: twice “selecting” Bush/Cheney, in furtherance of the “war on terror"; and then “selecting” Donald Trump in 2016, in anticipation of the COVID crisis, whose intense divisiveness depended on Trump’s being at the helm. (Trump really did prevail in 2020, the theft of that election making it all but a criminal offense to point that out, and thereby moving us all that much closer to the looming civil war.)

Those interested in knowing more about the CIA’s hand in US election theft can do no better than read Votescam: The Stealing of America, by the brothers James Collier and Kenneth Collier:

And those interested in knowing more about the Pike Report, and its suppression, should read the paperback available in the UK, with an introduction by the rogue spook Philip Agee:

I realized that Soros is a bagman for the Agency when, in 2014, “our free press” kept telling us that he was the main force behind the “Maidan Revolution” in Ukraine. But Soros simply doesn’t have the juice for such an operation. The CIA sure does; and they used him, and still use him, as a cover for their operations—an easy target, being a Jewish billionaire.

To those who’ve studied its dark history since its formation back in 1947 (a history that—again—our universities and media, including Hollywood, have almost totally suppressed since the mid-Seventies), it’s no “conspiracy theory” to surmise that the CIA has managed every horrifying psy-op that we’ve lived through at least from COVID on—including the apparent “murder” of George Floyd (the coroner’s report ruled out Derek Chauvin’s knee as cause of death), the subsequent rampages of BLM (and Antifa), the “fascist”/”anti-fascist” brawl in Charlottesville, the “near-assassination” of the president in Butler, the “martyrdom” of Charlie Kirk, and, for all we know, the grotesque “random” acts of violence that are now breaking out all over, which Trump & Co. have used to justify their ongoing crackdown, both those crimes and that crackdown making both “sides” hate each other all the more.

And it will keep on happening, and end up shattering America, until We the People finally wake up to it, instead of falling for it by taking “sides,” and, as well, instead of studying our history in depth, and thereby learn to grasp the truth concealed by all the propaganda fed us every hour of every day.