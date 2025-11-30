News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

I think you are hinting at the truth of the matter, Mark, without being too explicit. Clearly there are risks entailed in spelling it out. I don't minimize those risks. I do have one other "fall-guy clue" to suggest, however. That is the rise of A.I. and "transhumanism." Who came up with these assaults upon humanity? They seem to have just appeared organically. And yet they didn't. And still they are here, they are pervasive, and they have created their own inevitability. In my opinion they are very far from being a natural organic development, insofar as organic developments are generally thought of as emanating from the natural world around us humans, not the supernatural and certainly not from other dimensions or planets, or species. The CIA behavior thus, in my opinion, is not "organic" to the CIA, but rather to those forces that control the CIA. We will find out very soon, I am thinking, who they are. Meanwhile, let's hang together so we don't hang separately. I am speaking of the truth seekers among us. It is fine for us to disagree and argue within the broad parameters of truth seeking, but I think we should always remember that the human race is our home and that it is worth cherishing. And our human truths are the ones to which we should cling for dear life.

The CIA takeover of the Democratic Party

Patrick Martin

13 March 2018

World Socialist Web Site

In a three-part series published last week, the WSWS documented an unprecedented influx of intelligence and military operatives into the Democratic Party.

More than 50 such military-intelligence candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination in the 102 districts identified by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee as its targets for 2018.

These include both vacant seats and those with Republican incumbents considered vulnerable in the event of a significant swing to the Democrats.

If on November 6 the Democratic Party makes the net gain of 24 seats needed to win control of the House of Representatives, former CIA agents, military commanders, and State Department officials will provide the margin of victory and hold the balance of power in Congress.

The presence of so many representatives of the military-intelligence apparatus in the legislature is a situation without precedent in the history of the United States.

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2018/03/13/pers-m13.html

Part 1

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2018/03/07/dems-m07.html

Part 2

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2018/03/08/dems-m08.html

Part 3

https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2018/03/09/dems-m09.html

