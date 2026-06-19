“In recent weeks,” according to a recent piece in Wired, “as criticism of President Donald Trump from his own supporters has reached a fever pitch, a new conspiracy theory has taken hold: Some of the president’s biggest supporters are now claiming, without evidence, that Trump staged the assassination attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024, and is covering it up.”

Thus, as usual, a “liberal” outlet smirks and rolls its eyes over a “conspiracy theory” that’s wholly rational—like so many others that “our free press” has laughed off over the years, through nearly all of them have turned out to be true, from the state murders of JFK, MLK, Jr., RFK (and dozens more), Iran/contra, 9/11, the COVID “scamdemic,” and much else that ChatGPT (et al.) and Wikipedia keep covering up, because their “authoritative” claims come from the media, which covers up precisely what it ought to be reporting, and should have been reporting all along; so that your average liberal is bone-ignorant of the clear evidence that his/her various “truths” are outright lies.

We see this clearly in the myths that “leftists” are now puking up in their relentless jihad against Donald Trump, whose numberless demented lies are no less false than theirs. Against the evidence, for example, they cling insanely to the official fantasy of “Russia-Gate,” and think “January 6” was a real insurrection, as opposed to a charade stage-managed by the FBI—as numerous videos make very clear, showing, indisputably, that that “mob” did not “storm the Capitol,” but were ushered in by the Capitol Police, nor did they mount an “insurrection,” since they weren’t even armed. (Noam Chomsky actually compared it to Hitler’s Beer Hall Putsch in 1923, as if he knew a thing about it.) Nor did Trump call for violence that day, but pointedly requested that his followers protest “peacefully and patriotically.”

And we might also note the “liberal” certainty that every claim of fraud in the 2020 presidential race is “false,” which they know, not from studying the forensic evidence themselves (they don’t know how), but from reading/seeing/hearing countless other liberals parrot the propaganda line that all such claims are necessarily “false” (exactly as they did after the thefts of the elections in 2000 and 2004—since “our free press” is not allowed to question the official outcome of any election in this country, that subject having long been deemed verboten by the spooks who tell them what to say. For more on this unhappy fact, see James M. Collier and Kenneth F. Collier’s harrowing Votescam: The Stealing of America, self-published in the early Nineties.)

We might know something more about the truth of Trump’s (ostensible) defeat in 2020 if we had an election integrity movement, as we did back when Bush/Cheney were installed; but since most veterans of that movement have gone mad with hatred of this president, they aren’t reliable investigators, but Democratic shills. (You may be surprised to learn that Trump actually did not beat Hillary in 2016—his “victory” that night came as a big surprise to him, nor did his team even bother drafting an acceptance speech, since they knew, from the abundant polling, that Trump really lost, as Jonathan Simon knowledgeably argued at the time. In brief, he was “selected” in anticipation of the COVID crisis, which could not have been as bitterly divisive as it was if Hillary were at the podium, making goo-goo eyes at Dr. Fauci.)

Having said all that, it’s quite clear that Trump plans to interfere spectacularly with the next election, and, if he’s still (more or less) alive, with the one after that; and such interference will be reported loudly and inescapably by “our free press,” and that will be yet one more crisis serving to intensify the civil war that our overlords have been preparing for (at least) the last two decades.

Trump’s “near-assassination” in Butler, Pa.