Although ostensibly a celebration of athletic excellence and world fraternity, the Olympics has long had a darker side—especially since Avery Brundage used the games in 1936 to boost the Nazi state, and then went on (in 1952) to run the IOC, using it to push essentially the same racialist world-view that moved Hitler to refuse to shake the hand of Jesse Owens. (“Do you really think I’d allow myself to be photographed shaking hands with a Negro?” he snapped at Nazi youth leader Baldur von Schirach shortly afterward.) As IOC president, Brundage supported the regimes in both Rhodesia and South Africa as zealously as he had championed the Reich (and, in particular, Leni Riefenstahl, whom—along with Charles Lindbergh and Walt Disney—he warmly welcomed to Hollywood when she visited in 1938).

If you like “News from Underground” (or hate it, but get something out of it), please read this post .