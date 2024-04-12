When O.J. Simpson didn't quite confess
In the wake of Simpson's death, Esquire has blacked out its first interview with him—the first one anywhere—after his conviction: a telling profile, thanks to Celia Farber's journalistic brilliance
A meticulous AIDS dissident, Farber was, in her own way, a pariah, too. The story of her story—a really big deal when it ran in 1998—tells us much about the world of journalism as it (often) was before “the virus” trashed it utterly.
