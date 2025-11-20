When RFK, Jr. was "put in charge"of HHS, Trump had already knee-capped him, by making Susie Wiles his Chief of Staff
Trump announced that catastrophic choice on Nov. 7, 2024: one week before announcing RFK, Jr.'s appointment—which she has made damn sure will NEVER cost Big Pharma, or Big Food, a dime
This video of Mike Adams’ recent interview on REDACTED is a drop-what-you’re-doing MUST-SEE for anyone who cares about our health, our children’s health, or, for that matter, the future of this country, which is now at grievous risk, since Susie Wiles is there, keeping Bobby in a box. With her as Trump’s Gatekeeper-in-Chief, only a very few of his initiatives (like getting red dye out of food) have seen success, while all his urgent big reforms have fizzled out; nor will Wiles let him, ever, talk directly to the people, through appearances on any show more dissident than Fox News, which is, for Trump, what Pravda was for Stalin.
Wiles is a uniquely powerful—and horrible—gatekeeper for Trump, who, clearly, used RFK, Jr. only to attract the latter’s voters, with no intention of allowing any federal interference with Big Pharma, Big Food, Big Tech, or any other giant tentacle of what we might just as well call “Murder, Inc.” (That epithet is all the more appropriate for the fact that Big Pharma and Big Tech, and God only knows what other poisonous cartels, are linked tightly to Trump’s War Department—or, to use a more familiar phrase, the military-industrial complex.)
Please dig into Wiles’ background, and spread the word about it FAST, in hopes that we (MAHA) might rouse ourselves, and thereby keep the Trump regime, the GOP, and the very USA from going under—which is more than likely; and what will happen then? Just as Trump’s doing now, using every trick and tactic to exact revenge for what the Democrats had done to him, so will the Democrats, who will more than likely sweep next year’s midterms, be sure to do to him and all his cohorts, despite their current pieties about “the Constitution” and “American democracy.” With the winds of victory at their backs, they’ll simply double down on their insane agenda, pushing just as hard in favor of “vaccines” as Trump is doing now—and they’ll be further strengthened by the anti-democratic precedent that Trump set for himself, in the grandiose delusion that he will (somehow) be this splintering nation’s President forever. (Wiles and her droogs have kept Trump in the dark about the economic havoc he’s been wreaking, and how his own base feels about it, which is why he keeps on weirdly talking up the brilliant job he’s doing as America’s best-ever CEO.)
In your research, look especially deeply into Mercury Public Affairs, which has prettified the monstrous doings of (among many, many others) Pfizer, GAVI (“the vaccine alliance”) and the pesticide cartel. Wiles also dedicated her horrific talents to helping Netanyahu and his zealots sweep Israel’s parliamentary election five years go. Stateside, she has sold her services to the likes of Rick Scott and Jon Huntsman, Jr. As Clayton Morris notes below, it’s as if Wiles always has consistently sought out the vilest people, corporations and whole industries to make still richer and more powerful; and so, while blocking every move that Bobby tries to make, she also works full-time keeping We the People, and our children, dangerously fat and sick, and in the dark.
And here, as a grim bonus, are two other must-see videos, one on the impending Digital ID (modeled on the COVID lockdown), and one on the FCC-approved stealth rollout of cell towers coast to coast.
