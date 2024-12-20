From the start of this vast inexplicit killing spree, “our free press” has served the murderers by diligently “normalizing” the ABNORMAL: e.g., celebrating the injections (how many “journalists” got jabbed on camera, or boasted of their shots on “social media,” and then, eventually, dropped dead for no apparent reason?), while burying or distorting the astounding risks of “vaccination”; and/or ludicrously claiming that the childhood strokes and heart attacks, turbo-cancers and untimely deaths are due to smoking, radon, drinking, lack of exercise (or too much), “long Covid,” “climate change” or any other way to say, implicitly, that this unprecedented cull has not been caused primarily by “vaccination”; and so on.

Thus the press, both “mainstream” and “left/liberal,” has served not We the People, as intended by the authors of the First Amendment, but Big Pharma (especially Pfizer) and, no less, the government in its war-making capacity (its biggest-ever war waged now especially on us). And since that evil service is dependent on celebrity, as all too many of us buy whatever jive the stars regurgitate (all using the same script), the press—as you who read this Substack know—does frequently report their sudden ailments; but (again) in a deliberately unenlightening way. While they usually rely on simple censorship of anything that points toward “vaccination” as the cause of death or injury, sometimes they cloud the issue by reporting this or that high-profile symptom not so much as a famous person’s symptom, but as a seeming symptom that has his/her “fans concerned.”