In the wee hours of last Monday morning, I took a fall in my bedroom—a bad fall, though I didn’t know it at the time. The EMT’s who came to check me out found me well enough, since I hadn’t hit my head, and felt only a mild soreness in my right side. But, next morning, I woke up in agony, as the ribs on that side screamed at every movement, and with every cough or hiccup; so my wife, Amy, called the EMTs again, and they took us both to the Greenwich Village Lenox Hill ER on 7th Ave. They did a CT scan, and found that I had four broken ribs—two displaced, two fractured.

Since that hospital has no trauma unit, they sent us over to Bellevue Hospital some ten hours later, when a bed became available. Long notorious for its psychiatric wards (Norman Mailer, Edie Sedgwick and Mark David Chapman all did time there), Bellevue is now the city’s “leading center for trauma recovery.” I’m here to tell you that Bellevue is itself traumatic, despite the “caring” propaganda written on its walls. (“It’s an honor to be taking care of you,” it said everywhere you looked—but it ought to say, “Abandon all hope, ye who enter here!”)

Though some of Bellevue’s staff—mostly those with no careerist interest in the hospital, but also one doctor, and, especially, physical and occupational therapists, and a social worker—were human beings, it was my luck to be “treated”—scorned, neglected, even threatened—by personnel for whom the corporation mattered most of all. They served it, not me; and if I somehow “broke the rules,” or argued with the diktats of their superiors (they kept referring vaguely to authorities above them, especially the Pharmacy), they became cold and arrogant, smirking at my dissidence, without hearing anything I said. This in spite of the abundant literature, throughout the journals read (or not) by doctors and pharmacists, on how practitioners must “gain the patient’s trust,” by “listening to the patient,” and on and on.

We arrived at Bellevue a little after midnight—our second sleepless night, as, first, we had to wait 2.5 hours to be seen, and not by any team, nor an attending, but by a resident, who blathered mainly about “hospital policy.” Finally, after many a complaint by Amy, I got some pain medication, five hours after my arrival.

We had to wait hours more, as the powers on high discussed (or not) my sleep meds, for reasons I’ll explain. During that long wait, Amy and I were threatened with arrest, or, perhaps, detention, if not ejection, by the nurse who checked us in—a jolly bearded, tattooed guy who reminded Amy of Bruce Springsteen. As the night wore on, with no word from on high, Amy, in exasperation, blurted out, in front of him, that I should just take my own pills, which we’d brought with us. This statement changed his whole demeanor. He stood erect, like a pit bull ready to attack, leaning toward her with one finger pointing at her face, and said, “You are not allowed to do that! If you try, I’ll call the hospital police!” While I knew that rule (a standard at all hospitals) against one taking one’s own pills in stir, I was unready for his next assault. As it was nearing 5:00 a.m., and we were both exhausted, Amy got up from the chair that she’d been painfully curled up in (after many irate visits to the nurses’ station), and crawled into bed with me. As we tried to doze together, Nurse Springsteen came back in, and shouted, “You cannot lie in his bed! If you don’t get up, I’ll call the hospital police!”