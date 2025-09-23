Who couldn't use a laugh in this dark time? A comic gem from MCM, c. 1992

I’m taking—and offering you—a much-needed respite from fixation on the bitter propaganda hoo-ha over Charlie Kirk (about which I’ll be posting soon), in hopes that it will lighten up your day a little bit, as it has mine. (I just found the audiotape in my archives.)

For several years in the late Eighties and early Nineties, I had a weekly radio spot on WJHU, Baltimore’s then NPR affiliate, owned by my employer at the time, Johns Hopkins University. I came on every Friday to join Lisa Simeone, whose afternoon show I would end by offering some timely commentary, in a 20-minute conversation with the host. (At times of national crisis, I also would do evening call-in shows, which Lisa moderated. We did it throughout Operation Desert Storm, during the Hill-Thomas hearings, and at other such fraught moments.)

On April Fool’s Day in 1992 or thereabouts, Lisa and I decided to observe the day by doing the bit that’s posted here. The station was flooded with phone calls, by people who thought those two characters were real; and the powers at JHU freaked out, because they thought it made the university look bad. (Lisa announced that those two characters were in town for a confab at JHU.) That unhappiness on high immediately moved the station manager to lecture Lisa sternly (or hysterically) about the impropriety of what we’d done.

In any case, I got some good laughs hearing it again (and also found it rather prescient), and am hoping you will, too.

