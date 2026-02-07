For some time now—at least since COVID—live TV comedy has ceased to unify its viewers in laughter, regardless of their politics, as, like so much else, it’s been completely weaponized to help divide us. To watch the likes of Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel, and/or, these days, “SNL,” among other “liberal” spectacles, is to watch a lot of tribalist mockery, which takes no risks (there’s no real risk—not yet—in mocking Trump), and, to put it bluntly, isn’t funny. The “comedy” by Trumpians like Greg Gutfeld is no better, as, at its best, comedy doesn’t play for easy, nasty laughs from a totally like-minded audience (such “comedy” is just another form of propaganda), but tends to challenge and surprise its audience—as did Lenny Bruce, George Carlin, Joan Rivers and Bill Hicks, and as Louis C.K. and Jimmy Dore do now. While they did often deal with current events, or past catastrophes, they didn’t do so with a partisan agenda, their humor often freaking people out regardless of their “politics.” (Such comics took a dim view of all “politics.”)

Let’s change the subject from such comic prophets, to televisual moments of comedic improv not intended to unsettle us. These days we very badly need to laugh, and not just in united hatred of the other “side,” but because the stuff we’re laughing at is funny, even if it’s silly, or because it’s silly. Such laughter simply for the sake of laughter offers us a chance to get away from the grotesque and menacing “reality” imposed on us by Trump and his “left” adversaries, offering a wonderful escape as art and music do, even, or especially, if the comedy is goofy.

Here, then, are two examples of comic improvisation so deft and unconstrained that the actors couldn’t keep straight faces. First, there’s a rich collection of such moments on “The Carol Burnett Show,” and then a skit from “Saturday Night Live” back in the Eighties, when it was funny, with genius turns by Martin Short, Billy Crystal, Eddie Murphy and Christopher Guest:

This bit (you couldn’t do it nowadays) had both Billy Crystal and Eddie Murphy cracking up:

And here’s another, richer, darker case of such improvisation, which—like the movie it appears in—does more or less what Lennie Bruce et al. did at their stand-up best: Peter Sellers’ climactic, and demonic, turn as Dr. Strangelove, in Kubrick’s classic movie of that name. Unlike Carol Burnett and “SNL,” Sellers’ ad lib performance, and the movie overall, reflect obliquely on the scariest developments post-World War II: not just the shadow of the Bomb, but the results, on high, of Operation Paperclip, and the death-wish that drove, and that still drives, America’s immense and ever-growing war machine (which now includes Covid).

This makes Kubrick’s film, and Sellers’ riff within it, a political satire on a par with Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four. (I taught it for years, and always found new subtleties with every viewing, especially under the stimulus of my best students.) But it’s also hilarious regardless of those depths. As Sellers’ Dr. Strangelove tries to beat his right arm into submission, so that it won’t keep snapping mindlessly into the Hitler Salute, watch Peter Bull as Soviet ambassador DeSadesky, standing behind and to the left of Sellers, struggling not to laugh along with us.