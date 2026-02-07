News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pepper Jackson's avatar
Pepper Jackson
9h

Those were really fun to watch. Brought back memories of better times that I fear we'll never see again.

Reply
Share
Gayle Wells's avatar
Gayle Wells
11h

So fun to watch. Thanks Mark. I think we will see a new era of talent emerge. Wonder if AI can do comedy? No.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Crispin Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture