WHO do they think they are? Meryl Nass explains the bio-fascist order that they plan to force on all the world; and James Roguski tells us how to STOP them
They're using the phantasm of a horrible new plague to wipe out national sovereignty & human rights—not for a finite lockdown, as in 2020, but forever, with dissidence an outright criminal offense
Now’s the time to bring this crucial—and non-violent!—fight to them, and to the “free press” that’s promoting their agenda.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
WHO do they think they are? Meryl Nass explains the bio-fascist order that they plan to force on all the world; and James Roguski tells us how to STOP them
If these people are so intent on wiping out a large portion of the world's population, why don't they lead by example and just kill themselves first?
Here is the latest...
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/enforcearticle55