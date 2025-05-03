Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

Two drummers, three politicians (among others) put out of action by illnesses:

UNITED STATES

ZZ Top Drummer Frank Beard Sitting Out Band’s Down Under Tour to Treat Health Issue

April 25, 2025

In mid-March, ZZ Top announced that longtime drummer Frank Beard was temporarily stepping away from the band’s 2025 Elevation Tour to “attend [to] a health issue requiring his focus in the near term.” Now, the Texas rockers have revealed that Beard won’t rejoin the group for its about-to-launch Down Under trek.

Researcher's Note – ZZ Top concert-goers must bring vaccination [sic] proof

No age reported.

What happened to Doug Gray? Health updates explored as Country Music legend announces his exit Marshall Tucker Band tour

April 19, 2025

The founding member and lead vocalist of the Marshall Tucker Band (MTB), Doug Gray [76], will not be joining the band on their "All Our Friends Tour". The announcement was made on the band's official Instagram page. MTB revealed that lead singer Doug Gray will be opting out of the tour due to health issues. No further elaboration on Gray's condition was provided by the singer himself or the band. The "All Our Friends Tour " is set to take place over a span of six months from May 9 to October 9, 2025. The tour is set to play across more than 20 states, from North Dakota to Florida and Massachusetts to California.

Researcher's Note - The Marshall Tucker Band, December 18, 2021, Paramount Theatre, Middletown, NY: Proof of Vaccination or Negative Covid Test Required

Darren Hayes Shares Serious Health Update After Mysterious Accident

April 19, 2025

Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes [52] has shared a health update following a shock accident. Taking to social media Hayes shared the personal details of his accident with his fans. “On March 17, 2 months to the day after my Mother passed away, I had a terrible accident,” he shared. “I’ve been trying to keep it private but my lengthy recovery period means it’s easier to admit the truth. I lost consciousness – I fainted shortly after getting out of bed and collapsed 3 times, losing consciousness each time” he continued. However Hayes didn’t just have a fall, he revealed further injuries as a result of the accident. “The blunt force trauma was so severe it snapped my left jawbone in half. I woke up in a pool of blood, terrible pain in my left side of my head and with 9 teeth shattered. I’m so lucky that I was found, and taken to the amazing team at the emergency room of St John’s Providence in Santa Monica [CA], where they acted quickly,” he revealed. “I could have died if I landed in a different position. They scanned for and ruled out heart issues and anything neurological. I was a scheduled for emergency reconstructive surgery and this happened on March 21st.” He went on to share the information about his jaw being wired shut as his medical team tried to find the source for his accident. “I have an amazing cardiologist and oral surgeon and we are trying to work out how and why I have been fainting. So far my heart is normal, my arteries are normal and I don’t have a brain tumor or anything that could cause the accident. No judgement to those who partake but I do not take drugs or drink alcohol – this was a complete shock.” Darren Hayes revealed that the accident will mean he is in a slow recovery, putting him “out of action” for the near future.

Sharon Osbourne Cancels Talk Show Tour Due To Sudden ‘Family Issue’

April 24, 2025

Sharon Osbourne has unexpectedly canceled her talk show tour just hours before it was set to begin in Stockholm, Sweden. The show was titled Cut the Crap and she was scheduled to travel across Helsinki, Oslo, and Copenhagen. However, the entire tour has now been officially scrapped. According to a statement from Oslo’s Folketeateret, the abrupt cancellation was attributed to a private “family issue.” Although Sharon has not yet personally addressed the situation, her spokesperson reportedly admitted to being unclear on the full details of the decision, leaving fans confused and concerned. The decision to cancel the tour came just as Sharon had been supporting her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, through his health challenges. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019 and has undergone multiple surgeries that have kept him back from public appearances. Still, he recently surprised fans by announcing that he would attend Black Sabbath’s farewell concert this summer. Despite his ongoing health issues, Ozzy Osbourne has returned to training to prepare for what may be his last major performance. He noted that his recent training sessions feel like he is starting again as he recovers. His wife, Sharon, confirmed earlier this year that the illness has not impacted his voice, and Ozzy is eager to thank fans in person for their years of support.

NC Rep. Mike Clampitt shares rare cancer diagnosis

April 14, 2025

Rep. Mike Clampitt (R-Swain) shared that a health diagnosis will limit his ability to attend public gatherings and respond to constituents. Clampitt [70] said he has been diagnosed with Myelodysplastic Syndrome, a rare and serious form of blood/bone marrow cancer. “As I focus on my health and healing, I have had to make some difficult adjustments to my daily life and responsibilities,” Clampitt said in the newsletter. “Due to my condition and the vulnerability that comes with treatment, it is important that I avoid public gatherings at this time. While I deeply value community connection and engagement, protecting my health must be my priority right now.” Clampitt signaled in the newsletter that he plans to continue his term throughout his recovery.

Virginia congressman to retire after cancer returns

April 28, 2025

Rep. Gerry Connolly [75], D-Va., says he is stepping back from his leadership rolls in Congress and will not run for re-election after announcing that his cancer has returned on Monday. Connolly will step down from his role as ranking member on the House Oversight Committee in the coming days, he says. The lawmaker announced his initial diagnosis with esophageal cancer roughly six months ago.

Jason Carter rules out running for GA governor as wife Kate battles brain cancer

April 22, 2025

ATLANTA, GA — Jason Carter, a former State Senator and 2014 Democratic nominee for governor [and grandson of Jimmy], says he will not enter the 2026 Georgia governor’s race. Carter’s wife, Kate, is battling brain cancer, a representative for the family confirmed on Monday. “For all intents and purposes, I can’t imagine making a decision to run because it’s the wrong time for my family,” Carter told The AP.

No age reported.

UNITED KINGDOM

Zak Starkey Addresses Exit From The Who Following “Serious Medical Emergency” [and Roger Daltrey is “going blind”]

April 16, 2025

After nearly 30 years, Zak Starkey [59] has bid farewell to The Who. The drummer, who is the son of Ringo Starr, confirmed his exit from the English rock band after a “serious medical emergency,” despite recent reports of drama within the 60-year old band. Starkey added, “In January, I suffered a serious medical emergency with blood clots in my right bass drum calf. This is now completely healed and does not affect my drumming or running.” Following reports that singer Roger Daltrey had friction with Starkey during a recent performance in which he couldn’t hear over the drums, Starkey said he was “surprised and saddened anyone would have an issue with my performance that night, but what can you do?” Starkey’s exit comes after Daltrey revealed onstage last month that he’s “going blind,” adding: “Fortunately I still have my voice, because then I’ll have a full Tommy.”

Researcher's Note - Covid vaccine [sic]: The Who's Roger Daltrey sets an example for his generation and the rest

Eddie Howe to miss the remainder of the season?

April 16, 2025

Eddie Howe has expressed heartfelt gratitude for the “messages and warm wishes” he’s received after Newcastle United announced their manager was hospitalised with pneumonia. The 47-year-old had been feeling unwell for several days but, demonstrating his dedication to the club, was still preparing for Manchester United’s visit before ultimately being admitted to the hospital last Friday. In his absence, the Magpies delivered a performance that would have made their manager proud, dismantling the Red Devils 4-1 with a magnificent display of high-intensity, attacking football while Howe watched from his hospital bed. No timeframe has been given for Howe’s return to the Newcastle touchline, with Tindall emphasising that the manager’s health remains the top priority.

Top comedian cancels string of shows after medical emergency as he posts from hospital bed

April 28, 2025

A top comedian has cancelled a string of shows after a medical emergency, and shared the news from his hospital bed. Stand up comic Ross Noble appeared from A&E and gave fans the poignant update, saying that a kidney infection means he’ll need to reschedule his next few shows. Ross has spent the past 25 years making people laugh with his random jokes and dry wit. But sadly, Ross, 48, told his 59,600 followers that he’d been advised by doctors to miss his next few shows.

Researcher's Note – Ross Nobles Been Jabbed So Feel Free To Lick Him

