News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve. S's avatar
Steve. S
9h

This post nailed this strange phenomenon. Only by knowing vaccine status of all the deceased can a common factor be detected.

In the case of the young teenager water polo player, it’s obvious that putting on his death certificate: “ cause of death- drowning,” would be a stupid thing for a medical examiner to write. What people need to insist on is that all the tip toeing around the issue must stop. The solution is an autopsy, looking carefully at the heart and blood vessels to find out why a skilled swimmer died in a swimming pool.

Everyone could see in this young man’s photo that he looked slightly unwell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Victoria Ward's avatar
Victoria Ward
9h

Don't know if this is related -

"Children with autism [ from vax? ] are 160 times more likely to drown, are drawn to water, have a very high tendency to wander and are drowning at an alarming rate this year."

https://www.autismfl.org/drowning-prevention

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Crispin Miller
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Crispin Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture