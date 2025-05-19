Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

Here are 40+ items on mysterious drownings worldwide—“mysterious” because, in many cases, (1) a significant number of the decedents were not in the water, but near it, on a beach or riverbank or lakeside; (2) the waters that overwhelmed the decedent were often calm, and sometimes shallow (one died in a hot tub); and (3) the swimmers were often experienced and fit.

Now, according to the CDC, there are between 3,000 the 4,000 such drownings—many “mysterious”—or 11 such deaths per day. But those stats raise some questions. Although the press release below is dated May 14 of this year, the CDC’s numbers refer only to drownings that occurred between 2020 and 2022.

Second, the CDC’s study found, or asserts, that “[d]rowning is the number one cause of death for children 1-4 years old in the United States. Today’s study shows that drowning rates were highest among this age group.” As the reports below make clear, however, only a relative few of those largely inexplicable drownings involved children, while the great majority referred to decedents of all ages.

Finally, can we accept as true the assertion that the number of extra drowning deaths is “only” 500? And what about the global toll? Finally, why should we believe that the number of drownings worldwide has not been deceptively understated? After all, few governments would not participate; and those that didn’t, or wouldn’t, had their presidents somehow die prematurely (rather like Kary Mullis, who invented the PCR test, and was quite vocal about its diagnostic uselessness, and who was scathing on the subject of Dr. Fauci).

In any case, the spike in “mysterious” drownings is global (except for those parts of the world that have no bodies of water).

Take Switzerland:

Drownings in Switzerland hit 20-year high

August 26, 2023

Swimmers take to the River Rhine in Basel on Tuesday © Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

Thirty-six people have drowned in Swiss waters so far this year, according to the Swiss Lifesaving Society. Last year saw the highest number of drowning victims in almost 20 years.

Link

Or Germany:

DLRG Reports on Drowning Cases: Is the Number of Bathing Fatalities Rising?

Thu 13th Mar, 2025

As warmer weather approaches, people are drawn to water activities, but the recent statistics from the German Lifeguard Association (DLRG) indicate a troubling trend in drowning incidents. According to a mid-year report, the number of fatalities due to drowning has increased significantly in 2024 compared to previous years.

By September 10, 2024, there had been 353 drowning deaths in German waters, a stark rise from 278 in the same timeframe in 2023. This figure is also close to the 2019 record of 365 deaths by the same date. The DLRG has been tracking these statistics since 2000, and the final tally for the entire year of 2024 is expected to be released soon.

In 2023, at least 378 individuals lost their lives to drowning, marking an increase from 355 in 2022. The DLRG, the largest volunteer water rescue organization globally with over 600,000 members, has expressed concern over this persistent upward trend in drowning incidents.

Link

Or Israel:

Beach drownings in Israel increase 37% in 2024 despite war

A total of 336 people drowned or nearly drowned during the 2024 swimming season in Israel, despite the ongoing war, according to data released by Israeli emergency rescue service Magen David Adom on October 31, 2024.

This is a 37% increase from 2023, when 226 people drowned or nearly drowned during the swimming season.

A total of 54 drownings were fatal in 2024, Magen David Adom reported, an increase from 50 in the year 2023. Another 8 people were pulled from the water in critical condition and needed resuscitation.

Link

Also relevant (and comparable to the toll in the U.S.):

There is a rise in childhood mortality due to drowning, with an increase in drowning in domestic swimming pools.

Or New Zealand:

Drowning deaths in 2022 a 'national disaster' as number reaches 14-year high

January 5, 2023

Men are not setting a good example when it comes to safety around water, Water Safety NZ says.

It comes as advocates urge for caution in the water, with the number of drownings reaching a 14-year high. [It’s the fault of the drowned, then?—MCM]

Water Safety NZ chief executive Daniel Gerrard told Morning Report the provisional number of 93 drownings was [a] "national disaster".

"This is the worst since 2008 and it just doesn't seem to be getting any better," he said.

It was difficult to say if the number would reach 100 following coroner findings, but a "large number" of unknown deaths were classified as drownings in 2021, he added.

If the number did reach 100, it would "well and truly be the worst year of the century"

Link

Mysterious drownings in the United States:

Drowning Deaths Rise in the United States

Making swimming lessons more accessible can save lives (Really? Even if the would-be swimmer was “vaccinated”?—MCM)

May 14, 2025

Drowning deaths are on the rise in the United States, following decades of decline, according to a new CDC Vital Signs study released today. Over 4,500 people died due to drowning each year from 2020–2022, 500 more per year compared to 2019. [The CDC is, to say the least, not necessarily trustworthy, even under the new regime. It’s therefore possible, if not likely, that the spike did not begin in 2020, when the mortality rate was normal, but in 2021, after the “vaccination” drive began.—MCM]

CDC experts looked at drowning deaths, self-reported swimming skills, participation in swimming lessons, and exposure to recreational water for this latest Vital Signs report. The report explores how increased access to basic swimming and water safety skills training can save lives. [Really?—MCM]

. . . Drowning is the number one cause of death for children 1-4 years old in the United States. Today’s study shows that drowning rates were highest among this age group. By race and ethnicity, the highest drowning rates were among non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native and non-Hispanic Black persons. (I leave it you to determine if the reports gathered below reflect this ethnic breakdown—MCM]

Link

UNITED STATES

County Councilman Mike Long Dies From Accidental Drowning

February 28, 2025

A preliminary investigation by law enforcement has determined that Kosciusko County [IN] Councilman Mike Long died by accidental drowning Thursday evening. A news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office stated that deputies and emergency personnel responded at 5 p.m. Thursday to 375 N. CR 950W, Etna Green, in Harrison Township, to an unresponsive man in a ditch suffering from a medical emergency. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they determined the man - identified as Long, 64 - was deceased. The preliminary investigation also determined Long was checking fields on property owned by his family. He was located near a ditch line where evidence indicates Long accidentally drowned.

Link

Missing vet Shawn Frehner, 56, found dead in lake – weeks after being seen kicking horse in chilling viral video

April 22, 2025

A VET who vanished without a trace after a video showing him kicking a horse went viral has been found dead. Shawn Frehner’s body was found in the Lake Mead reservoir over the Easter weekend – more than two weeks after he went missing. He vanished after being slammed over a video that showed him kicking a horse. Frehner was last seen on April 6 and cops honed in on the Lake Mead area before finding his keys, wallet and cellphone in his parked truck. Las Vegas [NV] cops revealed a body was found on April 18 before identifying the remains as Frehner’s. He was identified via his dental records, as reported by the Las Vegas Review Journal. Frehner’s cause and manner of death have not been revealed. Frehner’s death comes as he was facing allegations of animal cruelty.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Police identify man found dead in Lake Champlain

April 21, 2025

SOUTH HERO, Vt. - Police have now identified the man whose body was found in Lake Champlain on Sunday. The man was found Sunday afternoon floating in the lake off Kibbe Point. Monday, troopers identified him as Silas Smith, 39, of Plattsburgh. We still don’t know how he died, but police say his death is not considered suspicious.

Link

Influencer Emilie Kiser’s three-year-old son dies from injuries after drowning in backyard pool

May 19, 2025

The three-year-old son of a TikTok influencer has died after falling into a family swimming pool in Arizona, authorities have announced.

Trigg Chapman Kiser, son of TikTok influencer Emilie Kiser, died in the hospital from injuries sustained after he was pulled from the backyard pool on May 12, the fire department in the city of Chandler said.

Police arrived at the home, around 25 miles south of downtown Phoenix, last Monday evening after receiving reports of a possible drowning.

Link

Adorable boy, 6, proudly showed dad fish he'd just caught seconds before unimaginable double tragedy

April 3, 2025

An adorable six-year-old boy and his father tragically died just moments after he caught a fish from a Virginia river.

Danny Sumner, 37, and his beloved son Donovan went on a father-son fishing trip at Rappahannock River in Spotsylvania - about an hour outside of Richmond - just before 5pm on March 22.

Danny's wife, Madeline Sumner, grew worried after the 'inseparable' pair failed to return home later that night, prompting her to call the sheriff's office at 9.45pm.

She attempted to call her husband, but told Fox5 it's hard for him to respond while he's fishing because he tends to not hear his phone.

'When Danny's out fishing, sometimes he may not hear his phone, you know, he's very focused,' Madeline told the outlet.

When deputies with the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Officer arrived at the boat landing, they discovered the father's car and cell phone on the river dock.

A dive team then jumped into the water and located Danny and Donovan's bodies. The department said there was no evidence of foul play.

The initial investigation into their tragic deaths revealed that Donovan, who also went by Don, 'had just caught a fish' before falling off the dock and into the river.

Link

32-Year-Old Dad Missing from Shipyard Found Dead in River Upstream

April 18, 2025

The body of a man who had been working at a shipyard in Kentucky has been found dead, said authorities. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Daryl Dennis, 32, of Mobile, Ala., was last seen on Clarks River Road on April 16 at approximately 2:30 p.m., local time, Fox affiliate WALA, CBS affiliate WKRG, the Paducah Sun and the Bradenton Herald reported. Around 11:30 p.m. later that day, Dennis’ body was found in the Tennessee River in Paducah, Ky., the sheriff’s office said on Thursday, April 17. Authorities and the coroner’s office don’t expect foul play at this stage of the investigation, said the sheriff’s office, according to the Paducah Sun. In an April 16 Facebook post prior to the announcement about her husband, Dennis’s wife Shanna said he was last seen at the James Marine shipyard, also in Paducah, “His work truck is still at the shipyard with the keys and his safety gear on the hood,” Shanna wrote. “His phone and wallet are presumed to be with him, but the phone is dead or off. I last texted him around 11:15 am, and he was last seen at the shipyard around 3pm. He just arrived to Kentucky yesterday. He is not in his hotel and all his belongings are there.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

New York Banker Grant Barr Found Dead at 37 After Going Missing During Vacation

April 16, 2025

The remains of American banker Grant Barr have been found, ending a months-long search that began after his mysterious disappearance in southern Spain. Grant, 37, went missing on January 28 while vacationing with family and friends in Estepona, a seaside town on the Costa del Sol. The Spanish Eye confirmed the tragic discovery, revealing that Grant's body had washed ashore on March 3. However, his identity remained unknown until a recent DNA test provided confirmation. The circumstances of his disappearance raised early concerns. A pair of trousers and his passport were found near a local beach shortly after he vanished. So far, the only official explanation provided is that his death has been reported as a drowning. The full details remain unclear. Grant Barr built a successful career in the finance sector, with roles at several prominent institutions. According to his LinkedIn profile, he had worked for major corporations, including Citi, the London Stock Exchange Group, and First Republic Bank. At the time of his death, he was employed at BNY, serving in the Alternative Funds Lending division. The sailing getaway was meant to be a break — time to reflect and recover after a difficult breakup. But beneath the surface, his family said he had been struggling. His father, Michael, previously shared that Grant had been in a fragile emotional state in the weeks before he vanished. He described his son as feeling paranoid and fearful, convinced that his family was in danger. These distressing thoughts, coupled with the recent end of a significant relationship, weighed heavily on him.

Researcher's Note - NYC to End Private-Sector Vaccine [sic] Mandate on November 1, 2022: Link

Link

Tragedy strikes as student-athlete, 15, dies unexpectedly at Miami water polo tournament

March 30, 2025

A South Florida community is grieving the death of a 15-year-old water polo player who died unexpectedly at a tournament in Miami on Friday afternoon. Belen Jesuit Preparatory School sophomore Lucas Osuna's death has been confirmed by the school and his family, although many of the specifics of the tragedy remain unclear, publicly. The cause of death is not known and it remains unclear if Osuna was competing at the time of the incident. Parents, referees and Ransom Everglades staff helped perform life-saving measures to try to save Lucas, according to a statement from his water polo team, the Miami Whitecaps.

Link

The body of missing LAFD firefighter Connor J. Lees has been found

March 30, 2025

Long Beach, CA - The body of Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter Connor J. Lees has been found nearly four months after the 29-year-old went missing during a recreational dive, the LAFD has announced. The off-duty firefighter was part of a group of four men in their 20s who had set out that evening to free dive, which involves swimming underwater without breathing apparatus or scuba tanks. Lees was one of three divers who plunged into the water while the fourth man drove the boat, the Long Beach fire department said at the time. When only two of the men resurfaced, the group called 911. Rescue divers from the Long Beach and L.A. city and county fire departments and personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard, Long Beach Police and Los Angeles Port Police embarked on a search immediately. Two days later, emergency personnel announced that the search and rescue effort had become a recovery mission, based on water conditions and the low likelihood that the diver had survived.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in water off Hooper Road; family says he was fishing

March 28, 2025

BATON ROUGE, LA — A man was found dead in a body of water off Hooper Road, deputies said Friday. Family members dropped 40-year-old Samuel Allen off to go fishing on Thursday around 2 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputies said. Deputies added that units were later called around 9:22 p.m. after the family could not find him. Allen, who family said had a history of seizures, was found around midnight when EBRSO Maritime divers and firefighters found the Allen's body in the water near Kaitlyn Weeden Drive. The cause of the Allen's death is pending an autopsy by the coroner's office.

Link

Sarasota resident dies after suffering medical emergency while swimming

March 24, 2025

SARASOTA, Fla. — A person died after suffering a medical emergency while swimming at Lido Public Beach on Sunday. According to the Sarasota Police Department, a Sarasota resident went for a swim and suffered a medical emergency. Nearby beachgoers pulled him from the water, and the Sarasota County Fire Department attempted life-saving measures. Police said the individual died from drowning.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in hot tub at Aspen Lakes Apartment Complex

March 24, 2025

LANSING, Mich. – A man was found dead in a hot tub at an apartment complex, deputies say. The Ingham County Sheriff’s Department told 6 News they were dispatched to the Aspen Lakes Apartment Complex around 10 p.m. Sunday. That’s where they found a man in his 50s dead inside a hot tub. Deputies believe the man was alone when he died and confirmed with 6 News there were no obvious signs of foul play or trauma but an autopsy will determine if he drowned or suffered from a medical condition.

Link

Authorities identify 56-year-old man found dead in Lake Lanier

February 28, 2025

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have identified a man whose body was found dead floating in Lake Lanier near the boat ramp at Six Mile Park in Forsyth County on Thursday evening. The man was identified as 56-year-old Murtuza Mansoorali Sayani of Lilburn, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. While foul play is not suspected, the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation, authorities say.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead after being pulled from creek in Lancaster County

February 10, 2025

MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was found dead in Pequea Creek on Sunday, according to the coroner's office. Emergency crews responded to the area of River and Marticville roads in Martic Township for a report of a man in the creek. First responders at the scene pulled 54-year-old Charles Duroni, of West Lampeter Township, from shallow water to land, the coroner's release said. Duroni was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner has not yet released the cause and manner of his death.

Link

CANADA

Victor Lambert, 6

April 3, 2025

At the Montmagny Hospital, on March 26, 2025, at the age of 6 years and 11 months, Victor Lambert, son of Mr. Daniel Lambert and Mrs. Cyndie Gauthier, passed away. He resided in Montmagny. Child died after found unconscious in a bathtub in Montmagny. Emergency services responded to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. Resuscitation was attempted, and the child was eventually transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

No cause of death reported.

Link

BRAZIL

Triathlete [39] drowned during a sporting event on the beach of Fortaleza

March 16, 2025

The triathlete Ana Zuleica Xavier drowned during a sporting event, this Saturday (15th), on the waterfront of Fortaleza. She participated in a duathlon (swimming and running) event. Ana Xavier was 39 years old and was known among friends and family as "Aninha". She worked as an educator. They said Ana was rescued but passed away on the way to the hospital. The firefighters also said they did not know what caused the drowning.

Link

Young man dies after sudden illness in river in the interior of São Borja

February 3, 2025

A 21-year-old man, identified as Weslei Prestes, died on Sunday afternoon (2nd) in a river in the interior of São Borja. According to preliminary information, Weslei was fishing with friends when he got into the water and suffered a sudden illness.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Heartbreaking tributes to beloved Brit found dead in Benidorm after body washed up on beach

April 25, 2025

The family of a man found dead on a Benidorm beach [Spain] this week have paid heartbreaking tributes. Jeff Duffield’s body was discovered washed up on the Spanish shore on Wednesday. It comes after a man’s body was found washed up on a beach in Benidorm earlier in the week. His body was discovered on Wednesday evening by National Police in Spain. Cops said the body was found without any ID, prompting a probe to identify him. A force spokesperson said that the body belonged to a white male.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Search for girl, 11, who drowned at water park was ‘like a nightmare’

May 14m 2025

Loud music was playing and a mother searching for Kyra shouted at a senior member of staff to turn it off, the inquest heard on Wednesday.

Kelly Edwards, who was attending the birthday party, said she also called on staff to ask members of the public to leave the water, but it was not cleared until emergency services arrived.

The administration services manager recalled “shouting, screaming Kyra’s name” as she walked around the park.

She became emotional as she said: “It just seemed that nothing was taken seriously, nothing was deemed as an emergency, and I feel so angry with myself every day that I came out (of the water) and no-one went to the children and asked them where Kyra was.”

[One possible reason for the reported casualness of the pool personnel is that they’re so used to such fatal “accidents” is that they’ve come to seem “normal” since early 2021. On the other hand, those personnel may noy been as casual as tje girl’s distraught mother believed.—MCM]

The lifeguard who responded to the scene was a school pupil at the time and Ms Edwards described her as a “little girl” because she looked young.

“My daughter was asked by the lifeguard to keep looking for her, had she got any goggles, and to keep looking for Kyra in the water.

“She was seen in the water, and for myself and for us we were told she was missing, so we were looking on the land, and to know someone had seen her and said ‘I’ve seen someone gone down in the water’, and for her not to be listened to. I couldn’t, can’t get my head around it.

[Another drowning:]

‘Way too premature’ to say if missing Pitt student Sudiksha Konanki drowned in Dominican Republic: sheriff.

Link

Boy, 15, who died after getting into difficulty in London park lake is named

April 6, 2025

A 15-year-old boy who died after he “got into difficulty” in a lake in a park in south-east London has been named by police. The Metropolitan Police named the teenager as Izaiah Smith on Sunday. Scotland Yard said on Saturday that the search for the 15-year-old had been stopped after Izaiah was found on Friday night. “He was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead. His death is being treated as unexpected but not believed to be suspicious.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy as person dies after suffering medical episode near river Wansbeck in Ashington

March 31, 2025

A person has sadly died after suffering a medical episode near the river Wansbeck in Ashington on Saturday, March 29. Northumbria Police were called out to the area shortly before 11.15am after receiving a report of concern for a person near the river in Northumberland. In a statement, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services attended where a person had experienced a medical episode. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the person was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Missing Boxer Found Dead in River Hours After He Suddenly Vanished: Jack Ayres Was 22

March 20, 2025

Police are investigating the death of boxer Jack Ayres after the 22-year-old’s body was found in a river less than 12 hours after he went missing on March 3. Authorities in Somerset, England, requested any information the public might have in a March 13 statement following the “unexplained death” of Ayres. “The body of a 22-year-old man was recovered from a rhyne near Street last week,” according to a release from the Avon and Somerset Police. “A post-mortem examination has been carried out and the preliminary cause of Jack’s death has been recorded as drowning.” Ayres’ was determined to have no physical signs of injury during an examination.

Link

Man found dead in river had heart of gold - family

March 15, 2025

A man who was found dead in a river had a "heart of gold" and was "known and loved by many", his sister said as she appealed for help to find out how he died. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Richard Crawt's death was being treated as "unexplained" after his body was found in the River Irwell in Salford on 9 March. Mr Crawt, 54, of Keighley, West Yorkshire, had been using a blue tent pitched on a sandy beach area near The Meadows in Salford since 1 March, the force added.

No cause of death reported.

Link

FRANCE

Diver [55] found by fishing crew died from a heart attack, inquest hears

March 8, 2025

A French diver whose body was found near the Minquiers reef last year suffered a heart attack before drowning, an inquest has heard. At the inquest into the death of 55-year-old Arnaud Chauvel, police coroner’s officer Andy Bisson read statements from Mr Chauvel’s partner, French and Jersey police, coastguard officials and the fishermen who found his body. Mr Chauvel, who lived in Langueux, near St Brieuc, was reported missing on 25 March 2024 after failing to return from a dive near Mont-Saint-Michel. French authorities launched a large-scale search involving the French Navy, police, coastguard, and air-rescue teams, but he was not found. A week later, at 11.55am on 1 April, the crew of Jersey-based fishing vessel Ruby Roo spotted a body floating north of the Minquiers.

Link

SPAIN

Former footballer Xurxo Bouzo found dead in the Miño River, missing since Monday

March 17, 2025

Galician football is in mourning after the death of Xurxo Bouzo, former CD Ourense footballer, was known. His body was found this Sunday on the Miño River, ending several days of intense search. Bouzo, 46, a native of Maceda, left an indelible mark on Galician football.

No cause of death reported.

Link

ITALY

70-year-old falls into the lake and dies after illness while picking hops shoots.

April 8, 2025

Tragedy occurred this afternoon, April 8, in Fregona, in the area of ​​the Enel "Modruc" artificial lake. A 70-year-old from Cappella Maggiore, Sergio Da Ruos, lost his life after falling into the water following a sudden illness or an accident. The elderly man was in the area picking hops shoots. Some passers-by who noticed the man's lifeless body in the water raised the alarm for rescue. The firefighters of Vittorio Veneto and the Carabinieri intervened in Fregona and carried out the necessary investigations.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in a swimming pool in Guidonia: woman dies during training. The 50-year-old woman was struck by sudden illness, aid was useless

March 11, 2025

A tragedy struck yesterday evening in Guidonia, on the outskirts of Rome, where a 50-year-old woman died while training in the city's municipal swimming pool. The woman suddenly felt ill while swimming. The instructors and staff of the facility, having noticed the situation, immediately intervened to provide assistance. The 50-year-old was subjected to cardiac massage and the use of a defibrillator, while 118 was alerted. A few minutes later, an ambulance arrived and continued resuscitation efforts. However, despite all attempts, there was nothing that could be done for the woman.

Link

Tragedy in Leporano: 59-year-old gold prospector from Foggia dies in Lido Gandoli bay

February 28, 2025

A tragic fatality has struck the community of Leporano, in the province of Taranto, where a 59-year-old man lost his life while practicing his passion for searching for precious objects in the sea of ​​Lido Gandoli bay. The accident occurred on the morning of Friday, March 28, 2025, in an area where the water is not particularly deep, but a sudden illness ended the man's life. The victim, originally from the province of Foggia, had been in Taranto for a few days and had decided to dedicate himself to his hobby, using an underwater metal detector to search for objects hidden in the sand. According to the reconstruction, the man was exploring the shallow waters of the bay, when he was struck by an illness that made him lose consciousness. Despite his body being immersed in water that was no more than a meter deep, he did not manage to survive. The lifeless body was found near the cliff, where the water was shallow, a few steps from the shore.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diver dies, recovered by firefighters' divers

February 24, 2025

The body of a 47-year-old diver was recovered between Altavilla Milicia and Trabia by firefighter divers. The search was triggered by another diver who was in the sea with the victim for a dive. The friend did not see him come back up and called for help. The Coast Guard patrol boats and the fire brigade divers intervened and recovered the body and brought it to shore. We are waiting for the coroner to arrive to determine the cause of death.

Link

Fondi - Little three-year-old Luigi feels sick in the pool and dies. A whole community in shock

February 6, 2025

Fondi - A sudden illness in the pool water and swimming class turns into tragedy. Luigi, the three-year-old boy who yesterday afternoon in Fondi, felt sick while he was with his friends in the pool of the "Sport Village". The baby would have lost consciousness while in the water. The prompt intervention of the instructor, who provided first aid to Luigi in an attempt to revive him, was not helpful. The medics of 118 arrived, but the condition of the child appeared immediately very serious, so much so that it required the intervention of the helicopter. A desperate race against time in ambulance to transport the child to the nearby San Giovanni di Dio hospital, but proved fatally useless: the heart of the child stopped beating shortly before arriving at the hospital, thus vanishing any further attempt to resuscitate.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He goes fishing, struck down by a heart attack on a boat. Benito Tiozzo Pagio, 64, found lifeless

February 5, 2025

He goes on a fishing excursion with his boat and. The victim is Benito Tiozzo Pagio, 64 years old. "As usual," explains Morosini's daughter-in-law, "he had gone on a boat trip and went fishing. Last Monday, however, he had never called home during the day and by late evening he had still not returned. The Carabinieri managed to bring the boat to shore and rescuers intervened. But for the 64-year-old there was nothing more to be done. The cause of death is attributed by health authorities to a sudden heart attack that left no escape for the fisherman.

Link

NIGERIA

24-year-old Varsity Student Found Dead In River Benue After Complaining About Heat

March 15, 2025

A 24-year-old student of Benue State University, Makurdi, Abel Agaba, has been found dead in River Benue after he reportedly drowned when he went swimming. A close family friend disclosed that the deceased, a 200-level student of Chemistry Department of the institution had gone missing Thursday night when he went to the River to swim after complaining of intense heat. According to the source who spoke on condition of anonymity, the deceased, who lived with family members around Awe Street in the Wurukum area of Makurdi tow,n had Thursday night in company of friends finished watching a football match at a viewing centre in the neighbourhood, at about 11:45pm, and proceeded to the nearby River to swim. “He went alone and nobody bothered to check on him till Friday morning when a fisherman in the neighbourhood went to the River to check his fishing net for fishes and discovered Agaba’s lifeless body attached to his fishing net.

No cause of death reported.

Link

INDIA

On family’s Holi trip, man drowns at Curchorem

March 16, 2025

Margao - A family celebration turned tragic when Vinay Desai, 43, from Xelvon near Curchorem, drowned during a riverside Holi picnic on Friday evening. His body was recovered on Saturday afternoon following an extensive search operation that lasted approximately six hours. According to sources, the Desai family gathered at the riverbank after Holi festivities to enjoy a meal following a refreshing swim. While family members prepared food on the bank, Desai remained in the water. Panic ensued when they suddenly realised he was no longer visible. Fire brigade personnel conducted boat searches until late evening without success. The operation was suspended overnight and resumed early on Saturday morning. After several more hours of searching, rescue teams finally recovered Desai’s body around noon. Desai, who worked as a plumber, is survived by two children. His sudden death has devastated his family and shocked the villagers.

Link

39-yr-old Nepal tourist dies after sudden collapse on Arambol beach

February 24, 2025

Arambol - A 39-yr-old Nepal tourist collapsed and died on Arambol beach near Sweet water lake. The death is likely to be caused due to suspected heart attack. As per information, the deceased is come to be known as Dipendra Thapa, Age 39 years. Further in the afternoon hours, the deceased had gone for a swim on the beach along with his son and after coming back to the shore, while he was playing with his child he suddenly collapsed.

Link

44-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At Newly Opened Olympic-Size Swimming Pool In Vashi

February 8, 2025

Navi Mumbai - A 44-year-old woman, Shreya Sandeep Bhoir, died after suffering a massive cardiac arrest at the recently inaugurated Olympic-size swimming pool in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. Bhoir, a resident of Sector 31A, Vashi, had enrolled in swimming classes at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC)-run facility, which opened to the public three months ago. The incident occurred on February 7 at around 4:10 p.m. when she entered the pool wearing a safety jacket but quickly began feeling uneasy. CCTV footage shows her exiting the pool and vomiting by 4:21 p.m. Pool staff attempted CPR before rushing her to Swarajya Hospital, where she was declared dead before arrival. Authorities confirmed that over 25 personnel were present at the time. The Vashi Police have registered a case of accidental death, attributing it to a heart attack.

Link

PHILIPPINES

Fisherman found dead

March 29, 2025

A fisherman and a farmer were separately found dead on Thursday in Hinigaran and Calatrava, respectively, in Negros Occidental. The lifeless body of a 72-year-old fisherman was found floating at the shoreline of Purok 3 in Brgy. Gargato, Hinigaran, by a certain Nono. Initial investigations of the Hinigaran police showed that the victim, who had been suffering from epilepsy, failed to return several hours after he went fishing. According to the police, the victim is believed to have drowned. No signs of foul play were also observed at the scene of the incident.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

One dead in Drury water incident in south Auckland

February 28, 2025

South Auckland - A body has been discovered in the water near a boat ramp in south Auckland. Police said they attended an incident in Drury this afternoon where a person was found dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two dead after water-related incidents in Auckland’s Devonport, Ōkura

February 23, 2025

Auckland - Two people died in water-related incidents in Auckland yesterday. Police said a woman was pulled from the water near Balmain Reserve in Devonport around 2.50pm. Despite medical assistance from paramedics and others, the woman died at the scene. The matter has been referred to the coroner. Police also responded to emergency calls yesterday around 3.20pm after a man became unresponsive while on a boat near Ōkura. “The man was brought to shore and met by emergency services but despite efforts from medical staff, the man passed away,” police said. The incident was confirmed to be a medical event.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Body pulled from water in Greymouth: Police find man dead off Packers Quay

February 16, 2025

Greymouth - A man has been found dead in the water off Greymouth on the West Coast. Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious at this time.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Maketū Beach, Bay of Plenty tragedy: Person washes up dead on the shoreline

February 8, 2025

Bay of Plenty - A person has died on the northern end of Maketū Beach in the Bay of Plenty this afternoon. Emergency services were advised just after 4pm today that an unresponsive male had washed up on the shoreline.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Body found on Auckland beach

February 2, 2025

Auckland - The body found on a beach on Auckland's west coast is understood to be an Indian man who went missing from Piha Beach earlier this week. The man whose body was found on Bethells Beach, Abhishek Arora, 25, was amongst a group of swimmers who got into difficulty in the water at Piha on Tuesday evening. Police said five swimmers were rescued but a sixth member of the group could not be located.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead after falling into river near Wairere Falls, Waikato

April 20, 2025

Wairere Falls, Waikato - The man who went missing yesterday in water near Wairere Falls, northeast of Matamata, has been found dead. Police, search and rescue staff found the man’s body late this afternoon

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Police investigating after jetboating death

March 22, 2025

Wairarapa - A man has died while jetboating on the Ruamāhanga River in the Wairarapa region. Police said they received reports of a unresponsive jet boat passenger in his 20s at 4.20pm on Friday. The man later died at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Person dies after being pulled from water at Whangapoua Beach

February 13, 2025

Bay of Plenty - A person has died after being pulled from the water in the Coromandel .A police spokeswoman said ambulance and fire services responded to Whangapoua Beach to a “water-related incident.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link