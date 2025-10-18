UNITED STATES

Matt Kettler, 39 [“skilled Air Force and United Airlines pilot”]

February 14, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nabil Takla, 62 [pilot]

March 8, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash [“the small plane they were traveling in crashed soon after a refueling stop in Utah”]

October 2, 2023

No age reported.

Link

Plane that flew over DC crashed almost straight down at high speed, report says [“an unresponsive business jet”]

June 20, 2023

Link

The captain of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner died mid-air after becoming unwell, reports say

August 16, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

1 dead after plane crashes, burns at airport in Novato

September 1, 2024

Link

2 dead [50 and 65] after private jet carrying 5 lands on Florida interstate and hits vehicle

February 9, 2024

Link

2 dead after small plane crashes while flying out of Chino Airport

June 16, 2024

No age reported.

Link

37-year-old [Alaska Airlines] Captain Eric McRae died suddenly in his hotel room during layover

September 24, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

4 killed after medical transport plane crashes while heading to Arizona hospital to retrieve patient [“The cause is still unknown“]

August 6, 2025

Link

5 Dead After Plane Crashes Through Airport Wall During Aborted Takeoff

November 6, 2024

Link

5 members of a Georgia family [76, 42, 42, 12, 10] returning from a baseball tournament are dead after a plane crash in upstate New York

February 7, 2024

Link

A pilot died after collapsing in the bathroom on a flight from Miami to Chile [56, cardiac arrest; “He was flying a Boeing 787-9”]

August 15, 2023

Link

Parents Mourn Sudden Death of Their Air Force Academy Son [21, “wanted to become a pilot and fly cargo planes for the Air Force”]

January 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Air Force Academy cadet dies in Park County [22, “He was also planning to enter undergraduate pilot training”]

March 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Action News’ Chopper 6 crashes in NJ; pilot and photographer killed

December 20, 2023

Link

American Airlines employee dies after tarmac incident at Austin airport

April 20, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

American Airlines flight attendant dies while working on Venice to Philadelphia flight

June 23, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Army Black Hawk pilot [25] from Central America task force found dead while on liberty pass in Honduras

May 5, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

Army IDs 9 Soldiers from 101st Airborne Killed in Black Hawk Crashes in Kentucky [“one of the worst training incidents in the Army’s history”]

March 31, 2023

Link

Army veteran paratrooper Andrew Casler dies unexpectedly at 60 [licensed pilot]

August 12, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beloved Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 Captain [44] Passes Away After Cardiac Incident [Delta mandated the jab]

November 10, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brett James [57], ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ songwriter, dies in North Carolina plane crash [3 killed, “It’s unclear whether he was piloting the aircraft at the time of the crash”]

September 19, 2025

Link

Chad Benton Alexander, 52 [Repubic Airways pilot]

October 29, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Community Rallies Around Family Of East Granby Air Traffic Controller Who Died At Work At 33

June 4, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

Captain Geoffrey John Brock, 58, passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2024 during a stopover in Honolulu, HI [“At the time of his passing, Geoff was a Boeing 767 - 400 captain flying throughout the world”]

March 14, 2024

Link

Expert suggests structural issue or medical emergency might have downed plane in Brooklyn Park [“There possibly could have been a medical episode with the pilot, 63”]

March 31, 2025

Link

Family believes pilot [49] had medical emergency before deadly crash in Utah County

August 7, 2024

Link

Family of 4 [35, 35, 10, 9] killed after small plane crashes in North Carolina

July 8, 2025

Link

Fresno airport’s Director of Aviation [59] has passed away

July 14, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

Helicopter for Action News 6 crashes in New Jersey; pilot, photographer killed

December 19, 2023

No age reported.

Link

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Airport Division Officer Anthony Crawford [70] Dies Unexpectedly

June 13, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hero Medic [55] Dies Suddenly During Mid-Flight Mission to Albany Med

August 28, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jan “Doc” Scholer, 69 [private pilot]

October 29, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kansas City aviation department employee [31] dies after suffering medical emergency on the job

September 26, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Larry Douglas “Doug” Morgan, Jr. [60, “most recently a captain with JetBlue airlines”]

March 5, 2025

Link

Las Vegas woman lands plane after pilot husband [78] suffers medical emergency

October 8, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

LATAM flight diverts after captain collapses; passengers left stranded at Panama City

August 15, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Light plane crashes near Boston leaving one person dead and second fighting for their life as feds launch probe [“the plane crashed under unknown circumstances”]

June 19, 2025

Link

Marina Backman dies at 62 after battle with cancer [private pilot]

December 31, 2024

Link

Nevada Air Guard group commander, pilot dies at 46 [“Fugett became the commander of the Reno-based 152nd Operations Group in October 2022. The group includes about 150 Airmen and conducts airlift, airdrop, and firefighting operations”]

May 11, 2023

Link

New Details Emerge About Female Pilot Rebecca Lobach’s Shocking Negligence Before Helicopter-Plane Collision Near DC’s Reagan Airport [“repeatedly ignored warnings from her male co-pilot to turn away, but she flew right into the passenger jet”, 67 killed]

April 27, 2025

Link

Passenger lands small plane at RDU after pilot suffers medical emergency

April 8, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pilot confirmed dead in US military jet crash in San Diego

August 25, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pilot killed after plane crashes at Lake Lanier Islands in Buford

December 21, 2023

Link

Pilot killed as plane crashes into parking lot of Texas shopping mall [“the pilot sounded lost and confused before the crash”]

November 23, 2023

No age reported.

Link

Plane which took off from Colorado airport crashes in California, 2 dead

March 31, 2024

Link

Police officer dies after suffering medical emergency at Philadelphia International Airport

July 5, 2025

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Retired Minneapolis police Sgt. Peter Jackson is remembered as courageous investigator with a zest for life [pilot]

September 29, 2023

Link

Small plane crash kills one in upstate New York

22/07/2024

Link

Small Plane Crashes Into a Blaze in Texas Just Outside Diner

November 21, 2023

No age reported.

Link

Third Flight This Month Diverted Due To “Incapacitated Pilot” [nonfatal, “Left seat Capt had chest pains. Could not get him out of the seat. Right seater landed”]

March 14, 2023

Link

Two dead after small plane ‘mysteriously’ crashes in remote area in Arizona

June 20, 2025

No age reported.

Link

Two people confirmed to be on board Douglas DC-4 plane that crashed into river near Fairbanks, Alaska

April 23, 2024

No age reported.

Link

Two people killed when small plane crashes into two homes in California

May 4, 2025

No age reported.

Link

William Langewiesche, the ‘Steve McQueen of Journalism,’ Dies at 70 [prostate cancer, professional pilot]

June 16, 2025

Link

Pilot [57] ID’d in fatal glider plane crash in median on S.R. 60

December 10, 2024

Link

Brett P. Johnson, 39 [Delta pilot]

April 27, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clayton Pauze, 52 [chief pilot for Perdue Farms]

June 27, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

Craig D. Andrew, 68 [“He was a pilot, and specialized in aviation law”]

April 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Edward Todd Jr., 67 [“In 2021, Capt. Edward Todd was recognized for his work with the Civil Air Patrol as the Wing’s Mission Pilot of the Year”]

February 24, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glen Keith Brooks, 63 [heart attack, private pilot]

January 28, 2024

Link

Jesse (Arguinzoni) Olsen, 37 [“Aviation Meteorologist, Aerospace Scientist, and Pilot Extraordinaire”]

November 20, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marc Aragon Redondo Lim, 16 [“He held his student pilot license and had been selected for a competitive program in which he would have earned his private pilot license for this summer of 2023”]

February 22, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Frey, 39 [“Life Flight Pilot for Geisinger”]

July 3, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Michael Lindensmith, 39 [“He was employed by Gulfstream at their Westfield hub and their Dulles Airport hub in Northern Virginia before moving back to the Westfield hub two years ago”]

April 10, 2024

Link

Stuart John Farrens, 36 [cardiac arrest, “licensed commercial pilot and commercial flight instructor”]

April 18, 2023

Link

Thomas Graham, 37 [corporate pilot]

May 17, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

Todd Landon Black, 40 [“working toward getting his pilots license for both airplanes and helicopters”]

March 12, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vernon Boudreaux, 67 [“Vernon worked as a lead carpenter, working with the aircraft industry at Chennault International Airport”]

April 14, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA

A 39-Year-Old Alberta Pilot for WestJet Airlines Died Suddenly [West Jet had a mandatory “vaccination” policy]

March 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Air Canada pilot becomes ‘incapacitated’ mid-flight from Pearson Airport [nonfatal]

June 23, 2023

No age reported.

Link

Anand Acharya, 55 [“almost 2-year battle with brain cancer. He was a PhD and an Air Canada Pilot on Boeing 777”]

March 10, 2024

Link

B.C. helicopter pilot was sick days before crash: report [“pilot experienced a medical event likely causing a degree of incapacitation that resulted in an erratic flight path, and the helicopter impacted terrain”]

September 30, 2024

No age reported.

Link

Christian Emile Joseph Lalande, 60 [leukemia; “served in the military for 39 years as a Labrador and Cormorant helicopter pilot”]

March 24, 2023

Link

Cpl. Roxroy Lloyd Rose, 65 [military pilot]

October 23, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

EVAS Air Co-Owner, Pat White [69], Passes Away [“after a brief medical illness...bush pilot in Labrador for many years, flew waterbombers, and opened a training school for pilots”]

November 12, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacek Kmiecik, 40 [private pilot]

March 28, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kelly Joyce Bartley, 51 [commercial pilot; “22-month battle with breast cancer”]

November 29, 2024

Link

Malcolm Ian McIvor, 61 [“recently employed with Winnipeg Richardson International Airport when he was hospitalized”]

21/08/2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Noreen Newton [cancer; “36-year career as a commercial airline pilot”]

October 6, 2023

No age reported.

Link

Pilot died - Air Transat and former Air Canada pilot Eddy Vorperian, age 48, from Montreal, Canada, died suddenly on May 3, 2023 [“5th recent pilot death”]

May 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robin ten Pas, 58 [“dedicated member at Lubitz Airfield where he enjoyed flying his plane and paragliding”]

July 31, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Six dead after plane crashes in Alberta mountains as Canadian police launch probe after mystery plunge [“single-engine Piper PA-32”]

July 30, 2023

Link

Stefan Martin Vorkoetter, 58 [“two and a half year battle with glioblastoma; private pilot for over 20 years”]

June 8, 2023

Link

“Ken” Wade Kenneth Blundell, 67 [“avid bush pilot”]

April 14, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adam Keats, 51 [“accomplished pilot”]

April 7, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

André Larocque, 65 [cancer, pilot]

April 14, 2024

Link

Andrew Bereznicki, 62 [cancer; “recently retired from Air Canada”]

January 3, 2023

Link

Anthony Joseph Hickey, 73 [cancer; “long, happy, and successful career at the Calgary airport”]

February 13, 2023

Link

Benjamin Tiede, 35 [“earned his Commercial Pilot’s License and, in 2024, went on to achieve his Agricultural Pilot’s License”]

November 6, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bill Kennedy, 73 [recreational pilot]

January 10, 2023

No cause of death reported

Link

Blake Evan Huntington, 39 [“pursuing his pilot’s license, working to purchase an airplane”]

March 2, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bradley Edward Wright, 46 [“What started as a private pilot’s license soon turned into getting his Aviation Mechanics”]

23/08/2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brent Poncelet, 71 [“heart failure,” bush pilot]

February 21, 2023

Link

Capt. Andrew Mercer, 55 [ALS, search and rescue pilot]

December 7, 2023

Link

Captain Mark McConnell, 63 [cancer, commercial pilot]

August 10, 2025

Link

Carl Alexander Rauhala, 76 [bush pilot]

June 16, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles “Chuck” Glen Hugh Clarke, 45 [private pilot]

September 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cynthia ‘Cyndi’ Pearl Leithwood, 67 [cancer, worked at Toronto Airport Authority, which mandated the jab]

January 29, 2024

Link

Dan Martindale, 65 [commercial pilot]

April 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel (Dan, Danny) Joseph Carson, 65 [“exceptional and gifted pilot who wore many hats throughout his career including Chief Pilot, Check Pilot, Ground School, Flight and Simulator Instructor with both passenger and cargo airlines”]

15/08/2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Prefontaine, 52 [pilot]

25/07/2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glenys Robison, 66 [cancer; “one of the first female pilots for Air Canada at the age of 21”]

October 31, 2024

Link

Jason McCann, 62 [“A skilled pilot, Jason competed in aerobatic competitions”]

April 29, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

Les Wasinski, 31 [former military pilot]

March 25, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

Major (Ret) Brian William Jeffs, 66 [“He flew for Air Canada for 23 years, retiring just last year”]

September 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret Rosemary Ansell, 75 [cancer; “held a British and a Canadian Private Pilot’s licence”]

January 14, 2023

Mark Wayne Ankenman, 72 [private pilot]

28/08/2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Leroy Brown, 63 [airframe tech; “Day of Operations Maintenance Planner for Jazz Aviation, at the Halifax airport”]

June 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mike Botten, 73 [private pilot]

June 16, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mike Burns, 71 [pilot]

December 4, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Perri Richmond Lewis, 61 [“his trusted abilities earned him the honour of flying many dignitaries including the Pope, members of the British Royal Family, US Vice President, Canadian Prime Minister, and other members of Parliament”]

July 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Chester Salmon, 76 [“He enjoyed flying into mine camps up and down the country”]

August 1, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Hendel, 73 [“Radar Engineering Technician at Pearson International Airport for over 30 years”]

February 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert William “Bob” Schauber, 73 [flight instructor, enjoyed “flying his family to and from Waterloo to Kingston often”]

May 14, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Russell Robert Rusty Trimble, 68 [lung cancer, “Superintendent of Runway Maintenance at the Erik Neilson Whitehorse International Airport and all airports in the Yukon”]

November 1, 2024

Link

Ryan Denis Smid, 52 [pancreatic cancer, private pilot]

August 10, 2023

Link

Sarah Jeanne Stahlke, 62 [commercial pilot]

October 8, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ted Julius Robert Schweitzer, 67 [pilot]

25/07/2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shane Ronald Kelly, 50 [cancer, “a skilled and passionate pilot”]

September 1, 2025

Link

Steve Dallas, 62 [pilot]

May 18, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terry Baker, 75 [“20-year military career and a flying career that spanned 45 years”]

January 13, 2023

No cause of death reported

Link

Timothy Robert MacEwan, 59 [pilot]

February 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Kenneth Campbell, 44 [cancer; “20-year military career and a flying career that spanned 45 years”]

July 26, 2023

Link

Wyatt Leeland Christian Kyle Dubois, 28 [private pilot]

23/07/2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

BRAZIL

Pilot João Vanderlei died at the age of 58, allegedly as a result of heart problems [“allegedly suffered a fulminant heart attack just when he tried to take off a single-engine aircraft at an airport”]

February 26, 2024

Link

Pilot [52] missing on the coast probably was unwell when he fell into the sea, says friend [“probably became unwell and lost control of the aircraft”]

November 3, 2023

Link

Plane crashes killing two; family does not rule out sudden illness

June 13, 2024

No age reported.

Link

Tragedy in Sete Lagoas: fatality in Paraglider flight [“signs of a possible heart attack in the pilot”]

February 12, 2024

No age reported.

Link

Voepass plane in SP crashed without declaring an emergency or reporting problems [61 killed, no survivors]

September 8, 2024

Link

ARGENTINA

Who was Gustavo Deglantoni [71], the former pilot who died when the helicopter he was flying crashed [“possible medical emergency”]

November 27, 2023

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Two British Airways flight attendants [both 52] die suddenly [“one while on the plane and another in a hotel during a stopover”]

January 3, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

British Airways 777 diverts to St Johns in Canada after pilot is incapacitated [nonfatal]

March 21, 2024

Link

British Airways flight attendant, 45, mysteriously found dead in San Francisco hotel room

April 22, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

British Airways pilot dies shortly before he was due to captain flight from Cairo to Heathrow

March 12, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

British Airways pilot, 47, ‘dies between flights after collapsing in front of tourists at luxury St Lucia resort’

November 4, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Horror as glider pilot is killed in crash while trying to take off at Dunstable Downs – with urgent probe launched [“no indication yet what caused the crash”]

August 16, 2023

No age reported.

Link

Ministry of Defence admits death of decorated RAF pilot, 53, from rare cancer was related to his military service after he was exposed to toxic exhaust fumes

August 7, 2024

Link

Mystery surrounds helicopter crash which killed two people [66 and 16], inquest hears

November 18, 2024

Link

Pilot [75] killed in Retford plane crash ‘most likely experienced medical episode’

November 21, 2024

Link

Pilot thought instructor who died inflight was ‘just pretending’

February 21, 2023

No age reported.

Link

Spitfire pilot who died in Oxfordshire had heart disease [“Trevor Bailey, 68, died on August 22, 2023, after the aircraft crashed into a field in Enstone. A forensic pathologist said he could not rule out that a Spitfire pilot who ‘spun’ to his death in Oxfordshire had an incident with his heart during the flight”]

March 6, 2025

Link

Southend Airport plane crash witness says jet ‘corkscrewed upside down’ before exploding on impact - as airport remains shut and flights cancelled

July 14, 2025

Link

Veteran British Airways pilot dies after suffering heart attack in hotel shortly before he was due to captain flight from Cairo to Heathrow

March 12, 2023

No age reported.

Link

Wiltshire Air Ambulance pilot Rob Collingwood [42] dies from cancer

April 5, 2023

Link

Alan Shadlock, 63 [Aviation Security Officer]

May 8, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

IRELAND

Tributes flow following sudden death of Dubliner who was a champion cyclist [“worked as an airport policeman”]

July 22, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tributes to ‘cherished’ young pilot training in Cork who died suddenly in his sleep [25, subarachnoid hemorrhage ]

September 25, 2025

Link

FRANCE

French pilot [38] dies after 1,000-foot fall from Mount Whitney during LA stopover

October 20, 2023

Link

A passenger plane piloted by journalist Gérard Leclerc crashes in Loire-Atlantique [2 or 3 killed; “He did not send any distress message”]

August 16, 2023

Link

Woman & two men dead after tourist plane plunges to ground and smashes into Paris motorway [“A tourist plane from Lognes-Emerainville (aéroflight flying club) has crashed for the second time in a year on the A4 near Collégien”]

June 29, 2024

Link

BELGIUM

Georges Van Oosten passed away [71; “successful co-pilot”]

November 8, 2023

Link

NETHERLANDS

Paragliding community mourns after pilot dies at Sibculo blockage in aorta [54; “he was still flying stably at winch height, when he suddenly hung his head forward and the glider sank uncontrollably. He made a hard landing”]

April 20, 2025

Link

FINLAND

Five dead as helicopters in Finland collide killing all on board in horror smash as one chopper ‘dropped like a stone’ [“This comes as three people were killed after a medical helicopter carrying a patient plunged into the sea in Japan”]

May 17, 2025

Link

AUSTRIA

Pilot Christian Zimmerebner dies, age 43 [“serious illness”]

October 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

SWITZERLAND

Ticket was his birthday present – director [32] dies in plane crash [“witnesses saw the plane flying at a low altitude and performing a half-turn before crashing on the municipal territory of Ponts-de-Martel. This indicates a technical problem or a medical emergency of the 72-year-old pilot”]

May 23, 2023

Link

CZECH REPUBLIC

Death at Václav Havel Airport [Prague] : Employee dies suddenly at night (†50) [“The man apparently collapsed out of nowhere and died”]

July 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

ALBANIA

Tragedy at the airport: Young Albanian flight attendant [24] died right after the airplane landing [“sudden adult death syndrome”]

February 23, 2023

Link

GREECE

Two Greek pilots died in firefighting plane crash [34 and 27; “It is not yet known what exactly went wrong”]

July 25, 2023

Link

PORTUGAL

National paragliding champion dies during World Championship training. Eduardo Lagoa was 57 years old [“may have ‘felt unwell’”]

August 22, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

SPAIN

Young Pilot Phil Thomas Died Suddenly. At Least Three Pilot Deaths, Seven Pilot Incapacitations in Past Month

April 10, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

ITALY

A 118 helicopter pilot dies while in a taxi. Giampaolo Abeltino was 60

June 16, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bari, sudden illness at the end of the shift: bartender dies at the airport. He was 43 years old

August 18, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brescia, microlight crashes on the A4 motorway: two dead

July 22, 2025

No age reported.

Link

Flight Attendant [57] Dies Suddenly on Plane in Front of Horrified Passengers

September 18, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hang glider on fire in Parma, the victims were two friends. The tragedy before the eyes of the family. Walter Righelli, 64, and Fabio Lentoni, 47, crashed immediately after take-off [“It cannot be ruled out that the cause of the accident could be a sudden illness on the part of the pilot”]

September 11, 2023

Link

Illness while working at the Aviano Base: 41-year-old Mauro De Biasio died shortly after arriving at the hospital [“engaged in maintenance work at the airport”]

March 12, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing pilot [78] found by a farmer amidst the remnants of the plane

August 29, 2023

Link

The world of flying mourns the passing of Carlo Mariani [“The pilot and instructor struck down by a sudden illness after a landing”]

August 15, 2023

No age reported.

Link

Today the funeral of the 2 pilots. Did one of them have a fatal sudden illness? [“The two pilots died in a terrible plane crash in Guidonia Montecelio, a few tens of kilometers north of Rome”]

March 10, 2023

Link

Tragedy in Grosseto, two air force soldiers [25 and 45] die [in separate cars; one driver, a pilot, crossed into the other lane, “perhaps due to a sudden illness”]

June 5, 2024

Link

Tragedy on Lake Garda: a man falls down with his paraglider and loses his life. He had taken off from Monte Baldo

23/07/2024

Link

EGYPT

Flight From Cairo To Taif Diverted After Pilot’s Sudden Passing On Board [heart attack]

June 21, 2024

No age reported.

Link

MALAWI

Zimbabwean pilot, Dutch tourist killed in Lake Malawi plane crash

22/08/2024

Link

NAMIBIA

Death drama about a dentist Arnold Nadlinger [61, infection, hang gliding pilot]

November 27, 2023

Link

SAUDI ARABIA

Saudia airline cabin manager dies aboard London-bound flight [heart attack]

June 27, 2025

No age reported.

Link

TURKEY

Passenger jet captain [59] suddenly dies mid-flight forcing plane to make emergency landing while flying from US to Turkey [“passed a medical examination in March; pilots dying during a flight is not unprecedented with a LATAM captain dying in the toilet last year. Ivan Andaur, 56, was flying from Miami to Santiago in August when he suffered a heart attack”]

October 9, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

GEORGIA

Pilot Vyacheslav Eshba died in Abkhazia [74, director of the Sukhum International Airport]

August 26, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Air sport association mourns: Former President Jürgen von Podewils passed away [63, performance pilot]

April 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Glider crashes from a height of 100 meters – dead! [59; “It could have been a pilot error, a technical defect or even a medical emergency such as an attack of weakness”]

May 18, 2023

Link

RUSSIA

In Buryatia, the ex-director of the Baikal airport died suddenly [“He has worked at the airport all his life in various positions”]

January 4, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kostroma’s Loss: Sudden Death of Deputy Director of Aviation Company Anatolii Krasnogorov [55, “a first class liner pilot”]

February 8, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pilot [59] having heart attack manages to land tourists safely on volcano then dies

August 8, 2025

Link

INDIA

40-year-old IndiGo pilot dies at Nagpur airport 55 mins before take-off

August 18, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

R Rajkumar And Jai Ho Actor Mukul Dev Dies At 54 [“He was also a trained pilot, having studied at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi”]

May 24, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

37-year-old pilot dies after falling into gorge at Delhi airport [cardiac arrest; “This is the third time in the last three months that a pilot has died in this way in India. This has once again raised questions about increasing pressure on pilots”]

November 16, 2023

Link

A 51-year-old Qatar Airways pilot reportedly died onboard a flight while off-duty, the 3rd unrelated airline pilot death in under a week [”He was very fit and his untimely demise has come as a big shock”]

August 18, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Air India Express Pilot Died Amid Cardiac Arrest [immediately after the pilot had safely completed Air India Express (IX) flight; “Captain Armaan vomited inside the aircraft after landing in Delhi, displaying initial signs of distress before proceeding to the dispatch office where he subsequently suffered cardiac arrest”]

April 10, 2025

No age reported.

Link

BJP [airport] worker [58] faints, dies

February 28, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cop on duty at Sahnewal airport dies of heart attack

April 14, 2024

No age reported.

Link

Indigo’s Nagpur-Pune flight’s pilot collapses at boarding gate, declared dead in hospital [“This is the third case of sudden death involving pilots this week, with two of the deceased being Indian pilots]

August 17, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man on duty succumbs to cardiac arrest at Chennai airport [54, worked in cargo office]

May 8, 2024

Link

37-year-old Air India Pilot Captain Himanil Kumar had cardiac arrest at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport during training - 3 dead Indian pilots in 3 months!

November 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pilot [40] dies moments before take-off as he collapses of sudden heart attack while passing through boarding gate

August 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stress in the Air? Another young pilot [37] from Air India dies of cardiac arrest

November 17, 2023

Link

Sub-inspector [55] dies of cardiac arrest while on duty at Chennai airport [“working as a sub-inspector in the Intelligence Bureau at the Chennai airport for the past few years”]

November 1, 2024

Link

Two Indian Pilots Die In 2 Days, 1 At Airport, Another On Flight

August 17, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Young Air India Express pilot [28] suffers cardiac arrest, dies minutes after safe landing

April 10, 2025

Link

BANGLADESH

19 Killed as Air Force Training Jet Crashes Into School [went down shortly after takeoff; cause of the crash is not yet known]

July 21, 2025

Link

SINGAPORE

4 Singapore Airlines pilots die suddenly May 2023 [Jan. 2021 - “Singapore Airlines hopes to be the world’s first fully-vaccinated airline”]

June 7, 2023



Link

Singapore Airlines - Captain Lee Meng Chye Martin died suddenly

January 6, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

SOUTH KOREA

An Incheon International Airport facility management employee [29] was found in cardiac arrest at Incheon Airport parking lot

March 15, 2025

Link

NEW ZEALAND

Alex John Daley, 35 [“talented aviator”; all pilots were mandated for the jab]

December 4, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Bryan Crompton, 76 [“at the Hokitika Airport Weather Station, doing the work he loved”]

November 30, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Samuel Geoffrey Botherway, 31 [pilot]

July 31, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara Anne Holmes [74, “short illness,” civil aviation pilot]

February 26, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Capt. John Kenneth (Ken) Speer [Air NZ pilot]

18/07/2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

George Dimitrious Gorge, 67 [“George was proud to be an Air New Zealander”]

April 13, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Young Kiwi pilot Adam Snell [22] killed in plane crash in Australian Outback to be remembered at service in Auckland

21/07/2024

Link

ATSB: JetRanger [helicopter] accident highlights importance of pilots properly declaring all medical information [“likely the pilot experienced an incapacitating event prior to the accident”]

June 25, 2024

No age reported.

Link

Dugandan plane crash: Two men are killed as light aircraft suddenly crashes at a golf course with no mayday call

January 14, 2024

No age reported.

Link

Tragedy after young Qantas pilot Harry Allchin [30] ‘suddenly’ dies

October 19, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Year 12 Student Tragically Killed in Solo Plane Crash: New Details Emerge

January 28, 2024

Link