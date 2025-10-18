Why "vaccination" has made flying so dangerous: Since early 2023, 86 pilots, 7 flight attendants and 22 airport workers have all "died suddenly"
It isn't just the jab itself that's killing us, but its consequences all throughout society—including the airliners, many small planes and helicopters, and the military
UNITED STATES
Matt Kettler, 39 [“skilled Air Force and United Airlines pilot”]
February 14, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Nabil Takla, 62 [pilot]
March 8, 2024
No cause of death reported.
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash [“the small plane they were traveling in crashed soon after a refueling stop in Utah”]
October 2, 2023
No age reported.
Plane that flew over DC crashed almost straight down at high speed, report says [“an unresponsive business jet”]
June 20, 2023
The captain of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner died mid-air after becoming unwell, reports say
August 16, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
1 dead after plane crashes, burns at airport in Novato
September 1, 2024
2 dead [50 and 65] after private jet carrying 5 lands on Florida interstate and hits vehicle
February 9, 2024
2 dead after small plane crashes while flying out of Chino Airport
June 16, 2024
No age reported.
37-year-old [Alaska Airlines] Captain Eric McRae died suddenly in his hotel room during layover
September 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
4 killed after medical transport plane crashes while heading to Arizona hospital to retrieve patient [“The cause is still unknown“]
August 6, 2025
5 Dead After Plane Crashes Through Airport Wall During Aborted Takeoff
November 6, 2024
5 members of a Georgia family [76, 42, 42, 12, 10] returning from a baseball tournament are dead after a plane crash in upstate New York
February 7, 2024
A pilot died after collapsing in the bathroom on a flight from Miami to Chile [56, cardiac arrest; “He was flying a Boeing 787-9”]
August 15, 2023
Parents Mourn Sudden Death of Their Air Force Academy Son [21, “wanted to become a pilot and fly cargo planes for the Air Force”]
January 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Air Force Academy cadet dies in Park County [22, “He was also planning to enter undergraduate pilot training”]
March 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Action News’ Chopper 6 crashes in NJ; pilot and photographer killed
December 20, 2023
American Airlines employee dies after tarmac incident at Austin airport
April 20, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
American Airlines flight attendant dies while working on Venice to Philadelphia flight
June 23, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Army Black Hawk pilot [25] from Central America task force found dead while on liberty pass in Honduras
May 5, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Army IDs 9 Soldiers from 101st Airborne Killed in Black Hawk Crashes in Kentucky [“one of the worst training incidents in the Army’s history”]
March 31, 2023
Army veteran paratrooper Andrew Casler dies unexpectedly at 60 [licensed pilot]
August 12, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Beloved Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 Captain [44] Passes Away After Cardiac Incident [Delta mandated the jab]
November 10, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Brett James [57], ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ songwriter, dies in North Carolina plane crash [3 killed, “It’s unclear whether he was piloting the aircraft at the time of the crash”]
September 19, 2025
Chad Benton Alexander, 52 [Repubic Airways pilot]
October 29, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Community Rallies Around Family Of East Granby Air Traffic Controller Who Died At Work At 33
June 4, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Captain Geoffrey John Brock, 58, passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2024 during a stopover in Honolulu, HI [“At the time of his passing, Geoff was a Boeing 767 - 400 captain flying throughout the world”]
March 14, 2024
Expert suggests structural issue or medical emergency might have downed plane in Brooklyn Park [“There possibly could have been a medical episode with the pilot, 63”]
March 31, 2025
Family believes pilot [49] had medical emergency before deadly crash in Utah County
August 7, 2024
Family of 4 [35, 35, 10, 9] killed after small plane crashes in North Carolina
July 8, 2025
Fresno airport’s Director of Aviation [59] has passed away
July 14, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Helicopter for Action News 6 crashes in New Jersey; pilot, photographer killed
December 19, 2023
No age reported.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Airport Division Officer Anthony Crawford [70] Dies Unexpectedly
June 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Hero Medic [55] Dies Suddenly During Mid-Flight Mission to Albany Med
August 28, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Jan “Doc” Scholer, 69 [private pilot]
October 29, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Kansas City aviation department employee [31] dies after suffering medical emergency on the job
September 26, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Larry Douglas “Doug” Morgan, Jr. [60, “most recently a captain with JetBlue airlines”]
March 5, 2025
Las Vegas woman lands plane after pilot husband [78] suffers medical emergency
October 8, 2024
No cause of death reported.
LATAM flight diverts after captain collapses; passengers left stranded at Panama City
August 15, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Light plane crashes near Boston leaving one person dead and second fighting for their life as feds launch probe [“the plane crashed under unknown circumstances”]
June 19, 2025
Marina Backman dies at 62 after battle with cancer [private pilot]
December 31, 2024
Nevada Air Guard group commander, pilot dies at 46 [“Fugett became the commander of the Reno-based 152nd Operations Group in October 2022. The group includes about 150 Airmen and conducts airlift, airdrop, and firefighting operations”]
May 11, 2023
New Details Emerge About Female Pilot Rebecca Lobach’s Shocking Negligence Before Helicopter-Plane Collision Near DC’s Reagan Airport [“repeatedly ignored warnings from her male co-pilot to turn away, but she flew right into the passenger jet”, 67 killed]
April 27, 2025
Passenger lands small plane at RDU after pilot suffers medical emergency
April 8, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Pilot confirmed dead in US military jet crash in San Diego
August 25, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Pilot killed after plane crashes at Lake Lanier Islands in Buford
December 21, 2023
Pilot killed as plane crashes into parking lot of Texas shopping mall [“the pilot sounded lost and confused before the crash”]
November 23, 2023
No age reported.
Plane which took off from Colorado airport crashes in California, 2 dead
March 31, 2024
Police officer dies after suffering medical emergency at Philadelphia International Airport
July 5, 2025
No age or cause of death reported.
Retired Minneapolis police Sgt. Peter Jackson is remembered as courageous investigator with a zest for life [pilot]
September 29, 2023
Small plane crash kills one in upstate New York
22/07/2024
Small Plane Crashes Into a Blaze in Texas Just Outside Diner
November 21, 2023
No age reported.
Third Flight This Month Diverted Due To “Incapacitated Pilot” [nonfatal, “Left seat Capt had chest pains. Could not get him out of the seat. Right seater landed”]
March 14, 2023
Two dead after small plane ‘mysteriously’ crashes in remote area in Arizona
June 20, 2025
No age reported.
Two people confirmed to be on board Douglas DC-4 plane that crashed into river near Fairbanks, Alaska
April 23, 2024
No age reported.
Two people killed when small plane crashes into two homes in California
May 4, 2025
No age reported.
William Langewiesche, the ‘Steve McQueen of Journalism,’ Dies at 70 [prostate cancer, professional pilot]
June 16, 2025
Pilot [57] ID’d in fatal glider plane crash in median on S.R. 60
December 10, 2024
Brett P. Johnson, 39 [Delta pilot]
April 27, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Clayton Pauze, 52 [chief pilot for Perdue Farms]
June 27, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Craig D. Andrew, 68 [“He was a pilot, and specialized in aviation law”]
April 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Edward Todd Jr., 67 [“In 2021, Capt. Edward Todd was recognized for his work with the Civil Air Patrol as the Wing’s Mission Pilot of the Year”]
February 24, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Glen Keith Brooks, 63 [heart attack, private pilot]
January 28, 2024
Jesse (Arguinzoni) Olsen, 37 [“Aviation Meteorologist, Aerospace Scientist, and Pilot Extraordinaire”]
November 20, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Marc Aragon Redondo Lim, 16 [“He held his student pilot license and had been selected for a competitive program in which he would have earned his private pilot license for this summer of 2023”]
February 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Robert Frey, 39 [“Life Flight Pilot for Geisinger”]
July 3, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Stephen Michael Lindensmith, 39 [“He was employed by Gulfstream at their Westfield hub and their Dulles Airport hub in Northern Virginia before moving back to the Westfield hub two years ago”]
April 10, 2024
Stuart John Farrens, 36 [cardiac arrest, “licensed commercial pilot and commercial flight instructor”]
April 18, 2023
Thomas Graham, 37 [corporate pilot]
May 17, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Todd Landon Black, 40 [“working toward getting his pilots license for both airplanes and helicopters”]
March 12, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Vernon Boudreaux, 67 [“Vernon worked as a lead carpenter, working with the aircraft industry at Chennault International Airport”]
April 14, 2025
No cause of death reported.
CANADA
A 39-Year-Old Alberta Pilot for WestJet Airlines Died Suddenly [West Jet had a mandatory “vaccination” policy]
March 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Air Canada pilot becomes ‘incapacitated’ mid-flight from Pearson Airport [nonfatal]
June 23, 2023
No age reported.
Anand Acharya, 55 [“almost 2-year battle with brain cancer. He was a PhD and an Air Canada Pilot on Boeing 777”]
March 10, 2024
B.C. helicopter pilot was sick days before crash: report [“pilot experienced a medical event likely causing a degree of incapacitation that resulted in an erratic flight path, and the helicopter impacted terrain”]
September 30, 2024
No age reported.
Christian Emile Joseph Lalande, 60 [leukemia; “served in the military for 39 years as a Labrador and Cormorant helicopter pilot”]
March 24, 2023
Cpl. Roxroy Lloyd Rose, 65 [military pilot]
October 23, 2023
No cause of death reported.
EVAS Air Co-Owner, Pat White [69], Passes Away [“after a brief medical illness...bush pilot in Labrador for many years, flew waterbombers, and opened a training school for pilots”]
November 12, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Jacek Kmiecik, 40 [private pilot]
March 28, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kelly Joyce Bartley, 51 [commercial pilot; “22-month battle with breast cancer”]
November 29, 2024
Malcolm Ian McIvor, 61 [“recently employed with Winnipeg Richardson International Airport when he was hospitalized”]
21/08/2024
No cause of death reported.
Noreen Newton [cancer; “36-year career as a commercial airline pilot”]
October 6, 2023
No age reported.
Pilot died - Air Transat and former Air Canada pilot Eddy Vorperian, age 48, from Montreal, Canada, died suddenly on May 3, 2023 [“5th recent pilot death”]
May 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Robin ten Pas, 58 [“dedicated member at Lubitz Airfield where he enjoyed flying his plane and paragliding”]
July 31, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Six dead after plane crashes in Alberta mountains as Canadian police launch probe after mystery plunge [“single-engine Piper PA-32”]
July 30, 2023
Stefan Martin Vorkoetter, 58 [“two and a half year battle with glioblastoma; private pilot for over 20 years”]
June 8, 2023
“Ken” Wade Kenneth Blundell, 67 [“avid bush pilot”]
April 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Adam Keats, 51 [“accomplished pilot”]
April 7, 2025
No cause of death reported.
André Larocque, 65 [cancer, pilot]
April 14, 2024
Andrew Bereznicki, 62 [cancer; “recently retired from Air Canada”]
January 3, 2023
Anthony Joseph Hickey, 73 [cancer; “long, happy, and successful career at the Calgary airport”]
February 13, 2023
Benjamin Tiede, 35 [“earned his Commercial Pilot’s License and, in 2024, went on to achieve his Agricultural Pilot’s License”]
November 6, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Bill Kennedy, 73 [recreational pilot]
January 10, 2023
No cause of death reported
Blake Evan Huntington, 39 [“pursuing his pilot’s license, working to purchase an airplane”]
March 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Bradley Edward Wright, 46 [“What started as a private pilot’s license soon turned into getting his Aviation Mechanics”]
23/08/2024
No cause of death reported.
Brent Poncelet, 71 [“heart failure,” bush pilot]
February 21, 2023
Capt. Andrew Mercer, 55 [ALS, search and rescue pilot]
December 7, 2023
Captain Mark McConnell, 63 [cancer, commercial pilot]
August 10, 2025
Carl Alexander Rauhala, 76 [bush pilot]
June 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Charles “Chuck” Glen Hugh Clarke, 45 [private pilot]
September 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Cynthia ‘Cyndi’ Pearl Leithwood, 67 [cancer, worked at Toronto Airport Authority, which mandated the jab]
January 29, 2024
Dan Martindale, 65 [commercial pilot]
April 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Daniel (Dan, Danny) Joseph Carson, 65 [“exceptional and gifted pilot who wore many hats throughout his career including Chief Pilot, Check Pilot, Ground School, Flight and Simulator Instructor with both passenger and cargo airlines”]
15/08/2024
No cause of death reported.
Denis Prefontaine, 52 [pilot]
25/07/2024
No cause of death reported.
Glenys Robison, 66 [cancer; “one of the first female pilots for Air Canada at the age of 21”]
October 31, 2024
Jason McCann, 62 [“A skilled pilot, Jason competed in aerobatic competitions”]
April 29, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Les Wasinski, 31 [former military pilot]
March 25, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Major (Ret) Brian William Jeffs, 66 [“He flew for Air Canada for 23 years, retiring just last year”]
September 17, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Margaret Rosemary Ansell, 75 [cancer; “held a British and a Canadian Private Pilot’s licence”]
January 14, 2023
Mark Wayne Ankenman, 72 [private pilot]
28/08/2024
No cause of death reported.
Michael Leroy Brown, 63 [airframe tech; “Day of Operations Maintenance Planner for Jazz Aviation, at the Halifax airport”]
June 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Mike Botten, 73 [private pilot]
June 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Mike Burns, 71 [pilot]
December 4, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Perri Richmond Lewis, 61 [“his trusted abilities earned him the honour of flying many dignitaries including the Pope, members of the British Royal Family, US Vice President, Canadian Prime Minister, and other members of Parliament”]
July 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Peter Chester Salmon, 76 [“He enjoyed flying into mine camps up and down the country”]
August 1, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Peter Hendel, 73 [“Radar Engineering Technician at Pearson International Airport for over 30 years”]
February 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Robert William “Bob” Schauber, 73 [flight instructor, enjoyed “flying his family to and from Waterloo to Kingston often”]
May 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Russell Robert Rusty Trimble, 68 [lung cancer, “Superintendent of Runway Maintenance at the Erik Neilson Whitehorse International Airport and all airports in the Yukon”]
November 1, 2024
Ryan Denis Smid, 52 [pancreatic cancer, private pilot]
August 10, 2023
Sarah Jeanne Stahlke, 62 [commercial pilot]
October 8, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Ted Julius Robert Schweitzer, 67 [pilot]
25/07/2024
No cause of death reported.
Shane Ronald Kelly, 50 [cancer, “a skilled and passionate pilot”]
September 1, 2025
Steve Dallas, 62 [pilot]
May 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Terry Baker, 75 [“20-year military career and a flying career that spanned 45 years”]
January 13, 2023
No cause of death reported
Timothy Robert MacEwan, 59 [pilot]
February 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
William Kenneth Campbell, 44 [cancer; “20-year military career and a flying career that spanned 45 years”]
July 26, 2023
Wyatt Leeland Christian Kyle Dubois, 28 [private pilot]
23/07/2024
No cause of death reported.
BRAZIL
Pilot João Vanderlei died at the age of 58, allegedly as a result of heart problems [“allegedly suffered a fulminant heart attack just when he tried to take off a single-engine aircraft at an airport”]
February 26, 2024
Pilot [52] missing on the coast probably was unwell when he fell into the sea, says friend [“probably became unwell and lost control of the aircraft”]
November 3, 2023
Plane crashes killing two; family does not rule out sudden illness
June 13, 2024
No age reported.
Tragedy in Sete Lagoas: fatality in Paraglider flight [“signs of a possible heart attack in the pilot”]
February 12, 2024
No age reported.
Voepass plane in SP crashed without declaring an emergency or reporting problems [61 killed, no survivors]
September 8, 2024
ARGENTINA
Who was Gustavo Deglantoni [71], the former pilot who died when the helicopter he was flying crashed [“possible medical emergency”]
November 27, 2023
UNITED KINGDOM
Two British Airways flight attendants [both 52] die suddenly [“one while on the plane and another in a hotel during a stopover”]
January 3, 2024
No cause of death reported.
British Airways 777 diverts to St Johns in Canada after pilot is incapacitated [nonfatal]
March 21, 2024
British Airways flight attendant, 45, mysteriously found dead in San Francisco hotel room
April 22, 2025
No cause of death reported.
British Airways pilot dies shortly before he was due to captain flight from Cairo to Heathrow
March 12, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
British Airways pilot, 47, ‘dies between flights after collapsing in front of tourists at luxury St Lucia resort’
November 4, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Horror as glider pilot is killed in crash while trying to take off at Dunstable Downs – with urgent probe launched [“no indication yet what caused the crash”]
August 16, 2023
No age reported.
Ministry of Defence admits death of decorated RAF pilot, 53, from rare cancer was related to his military service after he was exposed to toxic exhaust fumes
August 7, 2024
Mystery surrounds helicopter crash which killed two people [66 and 16], inquest hears
November 18, 2024
Pilot [75] killed in Retford plane crash ‘most likely experienced medical episode’
November 21, 2024
Pilot thought instructor who died inflight was ‘just pretending’
February 21, 2023
No age reported.
Spitfire pilot who died in Oxfordshire had heart disease [“Trevor Bailey, 68, died on August 22, 2023, after the aircraft crashed into a field in Enstone. A forensic pathologist said he could not rule out that a Spitfire pilot who ‘spun’ to his death in Oxfordshire had an incident with his heart during the flight”]
March 6, 2025
Southend Airport plane crash witness says jet ‘corkscrewed upside down’ before exploding on impact - as airport remains shut and flights cancelled
July 14, 2025
Veteran British Airways pilot dies after suffering heart attack in hotel shortly before he was due to captain flight from Cairo to Heathrow
March 12, 2023
No age reported.
Wiltshire Air Ambulance pilot Rob Collingwood [42] dies from cancer
April 5, 2023
Alan Shadlock, 63 [Aviation Security Officer]
May 8, 2024
No cause of death reported.
IRELAND
Tributes flow following sudden death of Dubliner who was a champion cyclist [“worked as an airport policeman”]
July 22, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Tributes to ‘cherished’ young pilot training in Cork who died suddenly in his sleep [25, subarachnoid hemorrhage ]
September 25, 2025
FRANCE
French pilot [38] dies after 1,000-foot fall from Mount Whitney during LA stopover
October 20, 2023
A passenger plane piloted by journalist Gérard Leclerc crashes in Loire-Atlantique [2 or 3 killed; “He did not send any distress message”]
August 16, 2023
Woman & two men dead after tourist plane plunges to ground and smashes into Paris motorway [“A tourist plane from Lognes-Emerainville (aéroflight flying club) has crashed for the second time in a year on the A4 near Collégien”]
June 29, 2024
BELGIUM
Georges Van Oosten passed away [71; “successful co-pilot”]
November 8, 2023
NETHERLANDS
Paragliding community mourns after pilot dies at Sibculo blockage in aorta [54; “he was still flying stably at winch height, when he suddenly hung his head forward and the glider sank uncontrollably. He made a hard landing”]
April 20, 2025
FINLAND
Five dead as helicopters in Finland collide killing all on board in horror smash as one chopper ‘dropped like a stone’ [“This comes as three people were killed after a medical helicopter carrying a patient plunged into the sea in Japan”]
May 17, 2025
AUSTRIA
Pilot Christian Zimmerebner dies, age 43 [“serious illness”]
October 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
SWITZERLAND
Ticket was his birthday present – director [32] dies in plane crash [“witnesses saw the plane flying at a low altitude and performing a half-turn before crashing on the municipal territory of Ponts-de-Martel. This indicates a technical problem or a medical emergency of the 72-year-old pilot”]
May 23, 2023
CZECH REPUBLIC
Death at Václav Havel Airport [Prague] : Employee dies suddenly at night (†50) [“The man apparently collapsed out of nowhere and died”]
July 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
ALBANIA
Tragedy at the airport: Young Albanian flight attendant [24] died right after the airplane landing [“sudden adult death syndrome”]
February 23, 2023
GREECE
Two Greek pilots died in firefighting plane crash [34 and 27; “It is not yet known what exactly went wrong”]
July 25, 2023
PORTUGAL
National paragliding champion dies during World Championship training. Eduardo Lagoa was 57 years old [“may have ‘felt unwell’”]
August 22, 2025
No cause of death reported.
SPAIN
Young Pilot Phil Thomas Died Suddenly. At Least Three Pilot Deaths, Seven Pilot Incapacitations in Past Month
April 10, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
ITALY
A 118 helicopter pilot dies while in a taxi. Giampaolo Abeltino was 60
June 16, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Bari, sudden illness at the end of the shift: bartender dies at the airport. He was 43 years old
August 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Brescia, microlight crashes on the A4 motorway: two dead
July 22, 2025
No age reported.
Flight Attendant [57] Dies Suddenly on Plane in Front of Horrified Passengers
September 18, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Hang glider on fire in Parma, the victims were two friends. The tragedy before the eyes of the family. Walter Righelli, 64, and Fabio Lentoni, 47, crashed immediately after take-off [“It cannot be ruled out that the cause of the accident could be a sudden illness on the part of the pilot”]
September 11, 2023
Illness while working at the Aviano Base: 41-year-old Mauro De Biasio died shortly after arriving at the hospital [“engaged in maintenance work at the airport”]
March 12, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Missing pilot [78] found by a farmer amidst the remnants of the plane
August 29, 2023
The world of flying mourns the passing of Carlo Mariani [“The pilot and instructor struck down by a sudden illness after a landing”]
August 15, 2023
No age reported.
Today the funeral of the 2 pilots. Did one of them have a fatal sudden illness? [“The two pilots died in a terrible plane crash in Guidonia Montecelio, a few tens of kilometers north of Rome”]
March 10, 2023
Tragedy in Grosseto, two air force soldiers [25 and 45] die [in separate cars; one driver, a pilot, crossed into the other lane, “perhaps due to a sudden illness”]
June 5, 2024
Tragedy on Lake Garda: a man falls down with his paraglider and loses his life. He had taken off from Monte Baldo
23/07/2024
EGYPT
Flight From Cairo To Taif Diverted After Pilot’s Sudden Passing On Board [heart attack]
June 21, 2024
No age reported.
MALAWI
Zimbabwean pilot, Dutch tourist killed in Lake Malawi plane crash
22/08/2024
NAMIBIA
Death drama about a dentist Arnold Nadlinger [61, infection, hang gliding pilot]
November 27, 2023
SAUDI ARABIA
Saudia airline cabin manager dies aboard London-bound flight [heart attack]
June 27, 2025
No age reported.
TURKEY
Passenger jet captain [59] suddenly dies mid-flight forcing plane to make emergency landing while flying from US to Turkey [“passed a medical examination in March; pilots dying during a flight is not unprecedented with a LATAM captain dying in the toilet last year. Ivan Andaur, 56, was flying from Miami to Santiago in August when he suffered a heart attack”]
October 9, 2024
No cause of death reported.
GEORGIA
Pilot Vyacheslav Eshba died in Abkhazia [74, director of the Sukhum International Airport]
August 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Air sport association mourns: Former President Jürgen von Podewils passed away [63, performance pilot]
April 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Glider crashes from a height of 100 meters – dead! [59; “It could have been a pilot error, a technical defect or even a medical emergency such as an attack of weakness”]
May 18, 2023
RUSSIA
In Buryatia, the ex-director of the Baikal airport died suddenly [“He has worked at the airport all his life in various positions”]
January 4, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Kostroma’s Loss: Sudden Death of Deputy Director of Aviation Company Anatolii Krasnogorov [55, “a first class liner pilot”]
February 8, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Pilot [59] having heart attack manages to land tourists safely on volcano then dies
August 8, 2025
INDIA
40-year-old IndiGo pilot dies at Nagpur airport 55 mins before take-off
August 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
R Rajkumar And Jai Ho Actor Mukul Dev Dies At 54 [“He was also a trained pilot, having studied at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi”]
May 24, 2025
No cause of death reported.
37-year-old pilot dies after falling into gorge at Delhi airport [cardiac arrest; “This is the third time in the last three months that a pilot has died in this way in India. This has once again raised questions about increasing pressure on pilots”]
November 16, 2023
A 51-year-old Qatar Airways pilot reportedly died onboard a flight while off-duty, the 3rd unrelated airline pilot death in under a week [”He was very fit and his untimely demise has come as a big shock”]
August 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Air India Express Pilot Died Amid Cardiac Arrest [immediately after the pilot had safely completed Air India Express (IX) flight; “Captain Armaan vomited inside the aircraft after landing in Delhi, displaying initial signs of distress before proceeding to the dispatch office where he subsequently suffered cardiac arrest”]
April 10, 2025
No age reported.
BJP [airport] worker [58] faints, dies
February 28, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Cop on duty at Sahnewal airport dies of heart attack
April 14, 2024
No age reported.
Indigo’s Nagpur-Pune flight’s pilot collapses at boarding gate, declared dead in hospital [“This is the third case of sudden death involving pilots this week, with two of the deceased being Indian pilots]
August 17, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Man on duty succumbs to cardiac arrest at Chennai airport [54, worked in cargo office]
May 8, 2024
37-year-old Air India Pilot Captain Himanil Kumar had cardiac arrest at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport during training - 3 dead Indian pilots in 3 months!
November 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Pilot [40] dies moments before take-off as he collapses of sudden heart attack while passing through boarding gate
August 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Stress in the Air? Another young pilot [37] from Air India dies of cardiac arrest
November 17, 2023
Sub-inspector [55] dies of cardiac arrest while on duty at Chennai airport [“working as a sub-inspector in the Intelligence Bureau at the Chennai airport for the past few years”]
November 1, 2024
Two Indian Pilots Die In 2 Days, 1 At Airport, Another On Flight
August 17, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Young Air India Express pilot [28] suffers cardiac arrest, dies minutes after safe landing
April 10, 2025
BANGLADESH
19 Killed as Air Force Training Jet Crashes Into School [went down shortly after takeoff; cause of the crash is not yet known]
July 21, 2025
SINGAPORE
4 Singapore Airlines pilots die suddenly May 2023 [Jan. 2021 - “Singapore Airlines hopes to be the world’s first fully-vaccinated airline”]
June 7, 2023
Singapore Airlines - Captain Lee Meng Chye Martin died suddenly
January 6, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
SOUTH KOREA
An Incheon International Airport facility management employee [29] was found in cardiac arrest at Incheon Airport parking lot
March 15, 2025
NEW ZEALAND
Alex John Daley, 35 [“talented aviator”; all pilots were mandated for the jab]
December 4, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Mark Bryan Crompton, 76 [“at the Hokitika Airport Weather Station, doing the work he loved”]
November 30, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Samuel Geoffrey Botherway, 31 [pilot]
July 31, 2025
No cause of death reported.
Barbara Anne Holmes [74, “short illness,” civil aviation pilot]
February 26, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Capt. John Kenneth (Ken) Speer [Air NZ pilot]
18/07/2024
No age or cause of death reported.
George Dimitrious Gorge, 67 [“George was proud to be an Air New Zealander”]
April 13, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Young Kiwi pilot Adam Snell [22] killed in plane crash in Australian Outback to be remembered at service in Auckland
21/07/2024
ATSB: JetRanger [helicopter] accident highlights importance of pilots properly declaring all medical information [“likely the pilot experienced an incapacitating event prior to the accident”]
June 25, 2024
No age reported.
Dugandan plane crash: Two men are killed as light aircraft suddenly crashes at a golf course with no mayday call
January 14, 2024
No age reported.
Tragedy after young Qantas pilot Harry Allchin [30] ‘suddenly’ dies
October 19, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Year 12 Student Tragically Killed in Solo Plane Crash: New Details Emerge
January 28, 2024
Horrific, at this rate there won't be any pilots left
My unjabbed 22 year old son is in training for his commercial pilot’s license. I know he’s needed. I’ve got to say though, my husband and I are a little nervous watching small plane crash after crash weekly, it seems.