As those who read this Substack surely know, my primary focus, as an intellectual, activist and teacher, has, for some two decades, been the careful and impartial study of propaganda. I study this practice not as it was used routinely by the Bolsheviks and Nazis, and also by the Allies in World War I—an antiquarian approach long taken by most academics in their classes on the subject. While such history is essential, I find the over-emphasis on such past examples, most under totalitarian regimes, to be deceptively pedantic, tacitly distracting from the fact that modern propaganda, both commercial and political, is an Anglo-American invention—and that it’s actually far more pervasive, and effective, here and now, in what we still call “the democracies,” than it was under those infamous regimes. I see little point in studying propaganda critically if it does not teach students how to recognize it, and to shield themselves against it by meticulously researching its claims, to determine, by the use of their own minds, whether those compelling claims are true, half-true or simply false.

Since propaganda, at its most effective, comes disguised as something else—mainly “news” or “entertainment”—it is crucial that we not just swallow any widespread narrative, especially if it has a strong emotional effect, and if all counter-narratives are either blacked out or derided, and their proponents tarred as maniacs, or (lately) terrorists. Thus I believe that any such prevailing story should be duly questioned and researched, and judged as true or false based not on the authority of those promoting it, but only on the basis of the evidence, most or all of which is usually suppressed.

There are all too few who raise such questions, and all too many mighty agencies and institutions systematically discrediting those few. “Our free press” is, obviously, one such institution, as ever more of us have learned since 2020; and another, whose repressive function isn’t so well-known, is Wikipedia.

Wikipedia’s portrayal of “Mark Crispin Miller”

In May of 2022, I went to Iceland at the invitation of Gunnar Kjeld, a staunch health freedom activist in Reykjavik, who wanted me to speak on propaganda, and the COVID crisis as a propaganda coup. It was a great experience, for me and my family, as Iceland is a marvelous place, and the talk went over well with my large audience (the place was packed), making for an excellent Q&A. A few months later, when Gunnar sent the video, I posted it; and I hope that, if you didn’t see it, you will now. (There are actually three videos—one of a prior talk on Syria, furiously interrupted by a true believer in the propaganda highlighting Assad’s alleged atrocities; one of the Iceland talk per se; and one of the ensuing Q&A.)

I’m now revisiting that moment to report a detail that I didn’t mention in that post three years ago: an effort, by one Kjartan Kjartansson, a writer for an online “news” outlet called Visir[dot]is, to “forewarn” Icelanders not to attend my talk, because I’m a “conspiracy theorist” spewing vile “misinformation.” When he called Gunnar for a comment, making clear what he was going to do, Gunnar tried his best, and with some heat (I was sitting next to him as he drove us around Reykjavik), to get the “journalist” at least to let his readers know that I’d be talking about propaganda: a key fact missing from his piece, which merely rehashed what he’d read about Mark Crispin Miller in Wikipedia.

A year or so later, as I was researching Holocaust denial (for a project I’m still working on), my wife showed me her copy of Nadine Fresco’s Fabrication d'un antisémite, a major biography of Paul Rassinier, “the father of Holocaust denial,” published by SEUIL in 1999. It seemed to me (and still does) that this important book should be available in English; and so I asked Amy (who got her doctorate in Paris) to connect me with an old friend of hers who knows Prof. Fresco. I wrote that friend an email to be forwarded to Rassinier’s biographer, requesting that we correspond about this possibility. After “researching” Mark Crispin Miller online—no doubt meaning that she read my Wikipedia entry, since it’s the first thing that comes up in searches on my name—Prof. Fresco made it clear to Amy’s friend that she would not reply.

Amy is now working on a documentary to be called Reading the World: The Life and Times of Mark Crispin Miller. The film will feature interviews with former students, and various allies and associates—including Naomi Wolf, Mary Holland, Katrina van den Heuvel, Sam Pollard, John Kirby, Josh Mitteldorf and Steven Jimenez, among many others. One former ally who would not be interviewed is a well-known filmmaker, who had, three times, guest-lectured in my course “The Culture Industries,” and also was a prominent supporter (along with Matthew Modine, Mark Ruffalo, John Leguizamo and Cynthia Nixon, among other famous Villagers) of the campaign that I spearheaded, starting in 2011, to halt NYU’s outrageous plan to overwhelm the neighborhood with five gigantic towers, to be jammed onto the two residential blocks just south of Washington Square. (Thanks to the sustained and vigorous resistance by NYU’s faculty and neighbors, that plan was radically curtailed.)

Asked by Amy for an interview, this gifted artist turned her down, politely, having read about Mark Crispin Miller on Wikipedia. Some others didn’t even bother to reply to Amy’s invitation, even though they’d worked with me in various capacities, while others said they would get back to her, but didn’t—possibly, or probably, because of what they read about Mark Crispin Miller on Wikipedia.

Now, I can’t fault those who believe that what they read on Wikipedia is true, since it comes at them—at all of us—as a “free encyclopedia,” suggesting an impartial and authoritative source. Thus it is especially potent as a fount of propaganda, which—again—works best when it masquerades as something else. But I certainly do fault the gang at Wikipedia, and their masters, for so cunningly presenting lies as truth.