The people to be most frightened of are the people who are most frightened.

—David Foster Wallace

I’m writing this post with some trepidation, since it’s a scary one, when the last thing that this country (or any country) needs is more fear-mongering. As we’ve seen throughout the centuries (if we study history), and especially since 2020—or 2001 (the “virus” terror actually started with the bogus “anthrax” scare just after 9/11)—fear makes people stupid and compliant as well as hateful, and therefore all too likely to obey the very powers that terrorized them in the first place, and to savage anyone who doesn’t go along. Those thus expertly petrified into doing what they’re told, however idiotic and destructive it may be, tend also to slander and ignore the very people who could set them straight, while blaming their alleged endangerment on “enemies” whom they should try to cultivate as allies, in order to fight back against their actual tormenters (once they’ve learned who those tormenters are).

Such is the blinding impact of fear-mongering—i.e., using terror to stupefy us into acquiescence, or outright complicity, in the face of an impending evil. It’s also possible, however—and necessary—to warn of likely or possible attacks in a way that does not paralyze but mobilizes us into resistance, and, as well, that pre-empts said attack, whose authors may not bother launching it if enough people know it’s in the works, so that it can’t come as the sudden horrible “surprise” that knocks us flat, making us quite capable of saying “yes” to any wrong dictated by the powers that be.

That is what I hope to do today, to help prepare my readership, and others, for what may happen in two days, on July 4th—the national holiday that commemorates our independence, sovereignty and freedom, but that, this time, may be hideously sabotaged to take all that away from us, “for our own safety,” and so that anyone refusing to believe that Big Lie may be silenced, in one way or another, and the victory of our oppressors made complete.

Let’s start with this article, written recently by Robin Westenra, and posted on June 1 by David Martin:

Aside from the all too familiar pattern of a high-level “desktop exercise” preceding, by some months, the real-world disaster that it seems merely to imagine, as “Event 201” (and several prior efforts like it) seemed to do with the “pandemic”—an “exercise” benignly publicized as a means of helping the authorities get ready for “the coming plague,” and thereby help us all survive it—there are several other circumstances that we need to bear in mind as we get ready for the holiday (whether we mean to party on that day, as usual, or protest it, in defense of “our democracy”).

Now, my speculations here are likely to incense Trump’s followers and “liberal” enemies.