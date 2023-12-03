Discover more from News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
"Winston Smith" arrested by New Zealand police (UPDATED)
While some started questioning his data (as ALL scientific data should be questioned), New Zealand's police have moved abruptly, and dramatically, against the whistle-blower, along with someone else
UPDATE: Igor Chudov has updated his post, having revised his initial “skeptical” opinion (scroll down).
Liz Gunn reports that the police descended on the homes of both the whistle-blower himself, and someone else involved with publicizing his testimony:
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/emergency-update-new-zealand-whistleblower-raided/
A brief report from Cryptogon:
https://www.cryptogon.com/?p=68385
Igor Chudov’s updated post:
Chudov already updated with a new substack implying the whistleblower “may be genuine”. My money is on poisoned well psyop courtesy of masonic dipshits.
The fact that he is arrested, and so quickly, smells like he is not only genuine, but that there is more to it than just his charts! Probably just the tip of an iceberg. Just like the arrest of Dr Fuelmilch, who is still emprisoned in Germany. The voices of the truth ringers must be silenced, hence the herd might wake up. If they ever do, that will be a stampede.