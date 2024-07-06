Listen to these Aussie “experts,” and their collaborators in Australia’s “free press,” vent the usual outrageous lies about “very, very rare” adverse events, the wonderful effectiveness of the “vaccines,” and on and on—and then see how the studio audience reacted. Those laymen and laywomen are the real experts here, having followed the real science, instead of memorizing Big Pharma’s lethal talking points. And then—of course—ABC7 blacked them out, just as the media has, all along, blacked out the honest scientists and doctors while spotlighting the hacks and charlatans (all of them murderers).

The question is, what will the authors of the COVID slaughter do to change the subject radically? And will it work? (Many Israelis were not distracted by “October 7,” which they knew was a gigantic scam, just like Netanyahu’s national forced-”vaccination” program—and they too have been blacked out by Israel’s “free press.”)

