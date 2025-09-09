The moment Hitler was appointed Chancellor, the SA hit the streets, beating Jews (and Communists) to death right then and there, or behind closed doors, or in makeshift concentration camps. Such violence was, naturally, reported (quietly) in the press, and other media, outside Germany. (There is an invaluable summary of such reports in The Yellow Spot: The Extermination of the Jews in Germany, published in Britain in 1936.)

By 1933, millions—in the US and Britain, as well as Germany—knew full well that the nauseating horror stories of the brutal “Hun” rampaging through Belgium, and into France, were fabrications by the British government, propagated with remarkable efficiency, not only in the UK and America but all throughout the world. Starting in the early Twenties, some remorseful propagandists told the awful truth, in outlets, like the Saturday Evening Post, with large readerships, while the US press duly amplified the shocking news casually provided, in a talk in New York City, by Brig. Gen. James Charteris, who told of how the Allies had made up, and put across, the horrid tale of German “corpse factories” alleged to have been used to boil down the bodies of Germany’s slain soldiers, to get glycerine and other war materials. (That propaganda myth was hatched specifically to get China on the Allies’ side, since the pervasive ancestor worship there made them especially susceptible to that macabre canard.) Although Charteris found the episode amusing, as he made clear in recounting it, the press, and its multitudes of readers, were appalled, by that and all the other lies deployed to get young men enlisting for the “war to end all wars,” with many dying in it, and many others finding it, with its poison gas, tanks, land mines and barbed wire, a far less glorious experience than the propaganda promised it would be.

In short, people all throughout the West now came (briefly) to distrust propaganda, especially when created by our side, and used not only on the enemy but on ourselves. This new skepticism was widespread, affecting every class in every Western nation. Thus it was now a cinch for Dr. Goebbels to appeal to that new knowingness, in order to get people to ignore the dreadful new accounts of staggering brutality in Germany—stories that were all the easier for people to dismiss, since they generally did not want them to be true. Dr. Goebbels pulled this off by calling all such news Gräuelpropaganda (“atrocity propaganda”), which was always used sneeringly—a tacit affirmation of the propagandees’ great good sense, as they certainly could not be fooled by so crude and dated a technique. Thus, in Hitler’s Germany, and foreign circles sympathetic to his rule, Gräuelpropaganda served the same deceptive purpose that “conspiracy theory” serves today throughout the West (and that “rumor” often serves in China).

It’s therefore shocking, albeit, by now, no surprise, that Israel’s diehard defenders have been using the exact same propaganda tactic to deny the entire ever-growing trove of graphic proof that Israel’s war on Gaza is comparable to what the Nazis did, when they turned Jews into sub-citizens by passing the Nuremberg laws in 1935, and were still considering mass deportation of the Jews rather than industrial annihilation.* Relatedly, Israel has also emulated Hitler with their grossly disproportionate response to Hamas’s violence, or to Israeli charges of such violence. As punishment for some 1,200 Israeli casualties on “October 7” (a toll that won’t be verified until the war is over, and some impartial study possible), Israeli forces have killed over 64,000 Palestinians, and the slow starvation, and now dislocation, of millions more—a genocidal action that recalls the Nazis’ wartime policy of Bandenbekämpfung, or “bandit-fighting,” which was used systematically against the European resistance—“resisters” being “bandits” (and/or Jews, as SS officer Arthur Nebe pithily observed: "Where there’s a partisan, there’s a Jew, and where there’s a Jew, there’s a partisan"). That view justified gruesome “revenge operations” that included the razing of whole villages, as well as the summary execution, in each instance of “banditry” (that killed or wounded one or two German troops), of hundreds of civilian Poles, Serbs, Greeks, Russians and any other people from whose village(s) those (Jew) “bandits came, or seemed to have come.

That Israeli generals, and Israel’s leadership (along with the most fanatical of the Israeli people) would thus baldly emulate the Nazis, by striving either to annihilate or drive out a whole people, and then gaslight all the world with propaganda charging that the overwhelming proof of their vast crime against humanity is itself a propaganda lie, tells us that they’ve learned no lesson from the Holocaust that they invoke incessantly to smear all critics of the horrors perpetrated since “October 7,” other than the lesson of how best to do what Hitler did, and get away with it.

Pro-Israeli propaganda in the German tabloid Bild—by far the nation’s most-read newspaper—resonates on X, whereby, along with many other US media, the notion that the massacres in Gaza are a Hamas propaganda fiction enters countless hearts and minds in the US:

*The Zionist leadership was very keen on that idea, and met with Eichmann—who deemed himself a fervent Zionist, much taken with the work of Theodore Herzl. At that meeting those two delegations found a lot to like about each other, since each believed in racial supremacy, each was fiercely anti-communist, and both were contemptuous of the sort of Ashkenazi Jew that so catastrophically disgusted Hitler (whether or not he’d actually seen the one described repulsively in his Mein Kampf), and whose off-putting “Jewishness” would be bred out of them by the new pioneering spirit that would dominate, and harden, the new Jewish state.

(In a future post I will revisit this explosive subject in more detail—including this gold medal, struck by the Nazis in 1938, to commemorate the cordial meeting of top SS members with the German Zionist Federation, and, no less, to propagate, among the German Jews, the idea of a mass move to Palestine, for which purpose the Nazis also struck a number of brass coins likewise conjoining the Star of David with the swastika.)

So let’s return to Gaza, and to what is really happening there—and happening on our dime, the US having spent nearly $18 billion funding the catastrophe, which shows no signs of letting up: on the contrary. Despite the Israeli people’s overwhelming opposition to the war (for various reasons, as many of them too have bought the lie that all that carnage is itself a lie), and—still more important—despite the sea-change in American Jewish sentiment toward Israel, especially, among young people; and—what should be uppermost in all the minds of the Israeli people, and of Israel’s advocates worldwide—despite the likelihood that Netanyahu’s Blitzkrieg all throughout the region may well end up itself destroying Israel (an inexplicit stroke of Jewish genocide that he began by selling Pfizer his own people as a sprawling herd of guinea pigs, then had them near-forcibly injected with the bioweapon that’s exterminated millions, including countless people there): despite all that protest (much of it suppressed and punished all throughout the West, especially, it seems, when Jews too are protesting), Israel is now ramping up its war, whose horrors, paradoxically, appear to be attracting less attention in the media.

Let me, then, now do my little bit, once more, to spread the ghastly truth about that crime against humanity, and, as well, to raise some further funds for those few nurses I’ve been trying to help financially for several years. These images and commentary were sent me by Amal Arafa, who’s lost her partner, many members of her family and countless friends and neighbors, and who herself was gravely injured by bombardment, and is now well enough to send me new material. (While she was ill, I was in contact with her friend Ameera, who’s now among the dead.) Amal—who has no links to Hamas, nor any use for them, since their self-protection there has meant the daily slaughter of so many innocents, inasmuch as most of Gaza’s residents are children—hopes that some among my readership will have the funds and willingness to help her. (The current links are at the very bottom of this post.)

Be advised that some of these images may leave you wishing that you hadn’t looked at them.

From last Monday, Sept. 1:

#Urgent | Israeli Defense Minister:

- A massive storm will hit the skies of the #Gaza Strip today, and the towers of terrorism will tremble.

- This is a final warning to Hamas's killers in Gaza and abroad: They must free the kidnapped and lay down their weapons.

#Gaza_War

They are killing only us, threatening only civilians, and killing women and children...and now this warning has been sent to us...maybe something suspicious will happen today or tonight

Sent on Wednesday, Sept. 8:

I am writing to you as a nurse from Gaza who was injured during the recent tragic events in which many lives around me were lost. What we are enduring today goes far beyond human capacity: injuries, the loss of loved ones, severe shortages of food and medicine, and now the looming threat of forced displacement.

Displacement for us does not mean a simple move from one place to another. It means being uprooted from our homes, stripped of dignity, and deprived of even the most basic necessities of life. The estimated cost of this displacement is far beyond our means, reaching approximately $3,000. This includes transportation, moving expenses, the purchase of a temporary tent for shelter, and the urgent need for water and food in an unfamiliar place where we know no one and where safety cannot be guaranteed.

I myself am suffering from an injury and caring for another patient in need of urgent medical attention. The rest of my family, though physically unharmed, are in desperate need of food and medicine. With the ongoing financial crisis, skyrocketing prices, and the commissions imposed on money and food, even the most basic survival needs have become almost impossible to secure.

The cost of a single tent is $1,700—a sum unimaginable for a grieving and impoverished family like ours. Yet this tent is more than fabric to us—it is a symbol of survival, dignity, and protection for children and loved ones against the scorching heat of the day and the freezing cold of the night.

I appeal to you through this urgent humanitarian call to extend your support in any way possible—whether through shelter, medicine, food, or financial assistance that can help us endure these unbearable circumstances. Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a profound difference and restore a glimmer of hope to hearts exhausted by suffering.

Thank you for your time and attention. I trust in your compassion and humanity to stand with us in this time of great distress.

Sincerely,

Amal

Sent yesterday:

This injured child is standing in front of him, his father martyred, his head blown off!

Next to him is a pregnant woman in her first months, murdered on the hospital stairs!

Sent to me yesterday, through Amal, by Dr. Munir al-Barash:

In just 72 hours:

5 high-rise buildings of more than 7 floors, with 209 apartments, were bombed. Each apartment shelters at least 20 people—meaning over 4,100 children, women, and elderly are now homeless.

More than 350 tents were destroyed, each hosting around 10 displaced people—about 3,500 people lost their last refuge.

The catastrophic toll:

Around 550 families, nearly 7,600 people, are now left in the open—without food, water, or shelter, struggling against hunger, heat, and death.

Gaza’s urgent call:

Gaza cries for help… while the world watches in silence!

We call on humanitarian organizations and the international community to act immediately to save thousands of innocent lives before it is too late.

Dr. Munir Al-Barash, Director of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City

THIS JUST IN:

A full warning has been sent to Gaza City and more than a million people have left at once...death is approaching

Coda

I have other photos, but they’re simply too horrible to post, so graphic that their use, for however good a cause, would seem pornographic; and if the horror of such counter-propaganda is too great, it could move those seeing them simply to shut down, instead of trying to help. So let this be enough, for now.

Let me make clear that, in this case, any Zionist assertion that I’m anti-Semitic would be laughable, since I myself am Jewish, and lost countless family in the East to Hitler’s public health campaign. (I am not being facetious. That’s precisely how the Holocaust was framed, and the reason why so many doctors joined the SS.) Nor can they call me a “self-hating Jew,” since I am duly proud of those features of my character—my studiousness; my impulse to counter lies with truth, however painful it may be; and, I suppose, my sense of humor—that I inherited from my forebears.

Let me close by noting, at the risk of making many heads explode, the reasons why I very carefully debunk anti-Semitic mythology (which is now rampant everywhere, primarily thanks to Netanyahu—in his way another Haman, would-be killer of the Jews). I’ve long taken great pains to demolish anti-Jewish mythology, initially because I was myself much angered by it—just as black Americans are, rightly, incensed by arguments that slavery was not so bad; and as Armenians are enraged by the erasure of the genocide inflicted on them by the Turks (an erasure that encouraged Hitler); and as Ukrainians are incensed by the denial of Stalin’s Holodomor (denial bolstered by the New York Times’ Walter Duranty, whose mendacious coverage earned him a Pulitzer Prize—for which neither that newspaper nor the Pulitzer Board has properly atoned); and as Arabs overall, and the Palestinians in particular, are livid over the complete suppression of the history of their prolific slaughter by the Western powers over the last two centuries, and of the Naqba, and its dreadful aftermath at Israel’s hands (hands that still serve the Western Empire). Just like any other member of a people long subject to long and horrible abuse, I objected to the myths devised against “the Jews” on personal grounds.

More recently, however, my effort to debunk those lasting myths has also been motivated, more and more, by my grasp of how such mythology has only served to strengthen this bloodthirsty Israel, and its depraved leadership, by helping them continue to draw nervous Jews abroad to flee there, as if there were no other place for them, and to get rich Jews to keep lavishly supplying them with funds for their violent expansion into “Greater Israel” (the Israeli version of the Führer’s quest for Lebensraum). Thus anti-Jewish agitation of all kinds has served Israel psychologically, and not in a good way, as such support is largely based on fear and anger, whose consequence is always still more war.

And just as Israel depends on anti-semitism, whose disappearance would bring on the end of the apartheid “Jewish state,” so does it depend on Holocaust denial—which Zionists have, by and large, done rather a poor job at demolishing, and not because the facts aren’t on their side, or because denialists have made so strong a case that blasting it to smithereens would be a challenge—on the contrary: Holocaust denial is based on nothing but two pseudo-scientific “studies,” both long since demolished by real experts, and outright suppression of the overwhelming evidence, including countless eyewitness statements by survivors, perpetrators, bystanders and rescuers (including Dwight Eisenhower and Jim Garrison). So groundless is the theory that the Holocaust was fake that flogging it requires the use of every logical fallacy and/or rhetorical deception (or self-deception) that’s ever been deployed to mislead others. In this case, the “theory” (now resurgent, thanks to Netanyahu) misleads others who, like the deniers themselves, read nothing but the works of the deniers. To study the Holocaust through deep and comprehensive documentary research, and the meticulous scholarship of Raul Hilberg, Saul Friedländer, Christopher R. Browning and Laurence Rees (among many others), and the vast library of memoirs and diaries from the period, and the records of the Nuremberg Trials, and the many others held elsewhere with former perpetrators, or alleged perpetrators, in the docks, and, of course, the above-mentioned mega-trove of firsthand testimony—to do such work, and then read the denialist output, is like walking from the sunlight into a dark, noisy mental institution, whose inmates are all feverishly citing each other’s fantasies, and/or deceptions, as facts of “history.” In short, Holocaust denial is among the most extreme and dangerous tendentious arguments in history, skewed at every level by a confirmation bias so acute and fixed that, among those who actually believe it (as opposed to those pretending to believe it, while using it for propaganda purposes), it could be deemed a form of mental illness. (The same applies, of course, to the true believers in COVID “vaccination.”)

That Zionists have somehow managed not to obliterate so weak and ludicrous a theory tells us something troubling about them—i.e., that they don’t want it blown to smithereens, because it helps distract the world from an explosive fact more dangerous to them by far than the preposterous charge that they “made up” the Holocaust. In short, Holocaust denial has deflected world attention from the devastating truth that, from Hitler’s rise up through the Holocaust, the Zionist leadership, far from fabricating the extermination, were, in many ways, complicit with it. One can know this, or at least be driven to start looking into it, only by discovering precisely why, in 1960/61, Israel was compelled to seize the Holocaust as its own badge of pious victimhood (their own, and no one else’s), and to posture as its righteous guardians.

(From the end of World War II until the Eichmann trial, Israel’s leadership did not go on and on about the Holocaust, because they thought that it made Jews look weak. Throughout that period, moreover, the Holocaust was a forbidden subject, since Germany was now an ally against the Soviet Union, and many Nazi war criminals were now working for the US military and CIA. This is why, for instance, the publisher for whom William L. Shirer wrote The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich decided not to bring it out—a refusal also partly due, no doubt, to Shirer’s having been blacklisted; and why, when Raul Hilberg told Franz Neumann, his doctoral adviser at Columbia, that he wanted to write his dissertation on the Holocaust, Neumann told him that he could, but that it would be academic suicide. It wasn’t until the early Sixties that the Holocaust started to become what Norman Finkelstein so witheringly branded as “the Holocaust industry”; and the shadow of that episode grew heavier, especially among American Jews, in 1973, when the Yom Kippur War had Israel confronted by a daunting coalition of Arab nations.)

As I will note again when I revisit this white-hot subject in another post, what drove Israel to kidnap Adolf Eichmann, then mount a show trial wildly exaggerating his importance in the Nazi hierarchy, was the prior scandal of the trial, in 1953/55, of Rudolf Kasztner, in Israel. An emigré from Hungary, Kasztner was charged, in a leaflet circulated by Malkiel Gruenwald—another Hungarian Jew, and one who had lost dozens of his kin to Hitler’s “public heath” machine—with having variously helped the Nazis lure Hungary’s 400,000 Jews to board the trains, so as to save himself and his own family and friends. Kasztner promptly sued for libel; but Gruenwald’s excellent attorney, Shnuel Tamir, thwarted Kasztner’s effort to tar Gruenwald as a liar, pulling off a stunning vindication of the plaintiff’s leaflet. In 1955, Judge Benyamin Halevi ruled that Gruenwald’s charges were substantially correct—that Kasztner was the guilty one, and guilty of a crime far worse than libel.

That verdict was a shocker, with very troubling implications for the politicians ruling Israel (a weak democracy, whose Knesset is a sort of Potemkin parliament), since they too had much to answer for about the Holocaust—which the Zionist leadership did nothing to avert, and even interfered with efforts to expose it. Thus that scandal had to be forgotten (Kasztner—now an embarrassment—was gunned down in 1957, more than likely by Mossad), and its sordid connotations wiped out of Israeli minds, by a high-profile move to (I say again) seize the Holocaust as a sacrosanct Israeli property, so that the very politicians who, like Kasztner, had variously helped facilitate the Nazi genocides (plural) could now appear to occupy the high ground—from which disgraceful height they would, from then on, not just push a highly slanted and self-serving version of the Holocaust (the Zionist histories of that prolific slaughter are, to put it mildly, incomplete, and otherwise distorted), but—far worse—use the Holocaust to cudgel anyone objecting to Israel’s apartheid state, merciless repression of the Palestinians, and all-too-frequent non-defensive wars, waged mainly on civilians.

Now, those few writers daring to expose this ugly history in any way have been heaped high with indignant scorn, their works belittled as poor scholarship, or journalism, and brazenly distorted, much as anti-Stalinists were treated by the hacks in service to “the worker’s paradise.” Ben Hecht’s Perfidy (1961) is a solid, detailed history of the Kasztner trial (essential background to the Eichmann trial that year), but one would never know it from the Zionist misdescriptions of that necessary book. (When he found out what was happening in Europe, Hecht had, as it were, a Saul of Tarsus moment, driving him to take on the gigantic task of spotlighting the Holocaust, which the US government and media were playing down. Thus Hecht was himself an ardent Zionist—but one who loathed Israel’s regime; and so Perfidy was targeted for condemnation.) Soon thereafter, Hannah Arendt was far more fiercely and dishonestly attacked for her Eichmann in Jerusalem (1963), which noted the forbidden fact that some Jews had abetted Hitler’s project.

Then there’s Lenni Brenner, author of Zionism in the Age of the Dictators (2014) and editor of the essential 51 Documents: Zionist Collaboration with the Nazis (2002). And, now, we have David Greenstein’s even more detailed—and jaw-dropping—Zionism During the Holocaust, which, like Brenner’s books, is self-published; and so this invaluable work, like Brenner’s books, has largely been ignored rather than heaped with excrement (although those authors too have taken flak from Zionist agents of one kind or another). This—I’ll say again—they have in common with the Holocaust deniers, who are all Zionist assets, whether they know it or not.

Thus they’ve also, indirectly, served those zealots now intent on wiping out the Palestinians, and expropriating all they have—their wretched bit of land—as further (seaside) Lebensraum for Israel’s feral settlers (an idea that naturally appeals to the developer in Donald Trump). Of course, the pro-Israel zealots include Christians as well as Jews (though one could argue that such Christians aren’t so Christian, or those Jews really Jews, but true believers in a mighty, ever-warlike state, which surely has the Prophets spinning in their graves). In any case, the awful truth about the Zionists’ involvement with, and exploitation of, the Holocaust must now be known to all, for the sake of both the Palestinians and the Israelis, so that the latters’ leaders can no longer use the Holocaust as an excuse to carry out another one, and thereby put the entire region, and, perhaps, the world, with all its peoples, in danger of one last extermination.

From Gaza, August 24, 2025:

Destruction of the Warsaw Ghetto, October, 1943:

Links to donate to Amal and other Gazans:

