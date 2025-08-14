Zohran Mamdani

With Trump reportedly intending, maybe, to give Andrew Cuomo a “big, beautiful” endorsement to prevent faux-“communist” Zohran Mamdani from becoming NYC’s next mayor, it’s urgent that we know exactly where the latter’s coming from, and what he’d do to “keep us safe” throughout the next “pandemic” (this one also simmering in China, or so we’re told again).

First, let’s note that, although longtime “frenemies” (Trump donated $64,000 to Cuomo’s pre-gubernatorial campaigns, but later tagged him as a “TOTAL LOSER”), the president and New York’s former governor are both bloodstained Covidians—Trump, for kickstarting Operation Warp Speed (which he continued proudly selling even after his first term), and Cuomo for housing COVID-stricken patients in his state’s nursing homes, thereby helping kill more elderly New Yorkers. (The same thing happened in New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania, on the orders of their respective Democratic governors; and it happened in the UK, too.)

It’s urgent that we not forget all that bad history, and the catastrophic sequel that we still (mistakenly) call “COVID vaccination”; for those who don’t remember history are likely to be killed by it. It’s no less urgent that we ask all aspiring politicians where they stand on such “vaccination,” lest one of them, however “cool” they may appear to certain voters, end up making our disastrous situation even worse.

Mamdani is, right now, the hottest of such players, whose chances of election (or “election”) are just one of the innumerable topics serving to distract us from the ongoing democide for which both parties are responsible (and which keeps crippling and/or killing members of both parties, as it’s evidently done to both “Joe Biden” and Trump 47). Instead of going on and on about Mamdani’s hypothetical “anti-semitism,” then, and/or his utopian social programs, we need to ask him where he stood on “vaccination,” since his record is a bit mysterious.

Thus spake ChatGPT:

In April 2021, as an Assembly Member representing Astoria, Mamdani had scheduled a virtual town hall for April 7, 2021, dedicated to discussing the COVID-19 vaccine. The event was intended to feature Dr. Simbo Ige from NYC’s Department of Health, with live translation available in Spanish, Bangla, Arabic, and Greek to ensure accessibility for diverse communities. However, Mamdani’s office announced that the town hall had been canceled.

It would have been quite helpful—and a miracle—if, back in the spring of 2021, as people were already dropping dead post-jab, there had been a “virtual town hall … dedicated to discussing the COVID-19 vaccine,” as opposed to pushing it, while blacking out its already-horrid toll. Certainly there would have been no such real discussion at Mamdani’s “virtual town hall,” whose star presenter, Dr. Simbo Ige, was just as keen on “vaccination,” and just as ignorant about it, as any other “medical” or “scientific” bureaucrat, as something called “Cool Culture” inadvertently, but blithely, verified a few years back:

“What should I do if a lot of people in my school aren’t wearing masks anymore?” If you missed the live Q&A, watch here as Dr. ‘Simbo Ige joins us for “Ask A Doctor” as part of Cool Culture’s We Are A Work of Art: Health + Wellbeing Initiative. She answers questions about health and wellbeing sourced from children and caregivers in our community.

Dr. ‘Simbo Ige is a public health physician. She is the Assistant Commissioner for the Bureau of Health Equity Capacity Building at the New York City’s Department of Health. In this role she builds partnerships with community partners and other institutions to address health inequities across New York City. She also serves as the Branch Chief for COVID-19 Community Engagement for the agency’s COVID-19 resurgence and vaccination program. Through the vaccine community engagement work, she works with community leaders to identify strategies to improve processes and systems to achieve vaccine equity in NYC.

Link

And so Mamdani was, back then, and at least momentarily, as pro-“vax” as any other New York politician; and yet he hasn’t said a word about the bioweapon yet. So someone should ask him (and Cuomo, as well as Trump, and many, many others) what his view is now, and why he’s been so careful not to mention it. As far as I’m concerned, his record and his silence on it both confirm the distrust that I share with my friend Naomi Wolf, whose take on that exotic-seeming smoothie is worth reading carefully by all New Yorkers.