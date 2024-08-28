33 nurses “died suddenly”:

Alyssa Lynn DeLong, 34

August 26, 2024

Advance, North Carolina - Ms. Alyssa Lynn DeLong, 34, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 22, 2024. Alyssa graduated from Winston-Salem State University with a BA degree in Nursing. She worked for Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health as a nurse.

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Lord, 57

August 26, 2024

Warner Robins, Georgia - Stephanie Lord, 57, passed away on Sunday August 25, 2024 at her home in Warner Robins. After serving in the Air Force as an aircraft maintenance technician, Stephanie worked as a registered nurse for many years. She attended Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. She loved her church family very much. She will be missed dearly by her family and her church.

No cause of death reported.

Kelly Renee Windhorst Smith, 55

August 26, 2024

Shelbyville, Indiana - Kelly was a lifelong nurse who graduated from Indiana University with a BSN in 1992. She followed her loved for nursing to Riley Hospital and later after moving to Shelbyville, she soon followed her long career to Major Hospital.



No cause of death reported.

Cathy J. Squires, R.N., 64

August 26, 2024

Pelham, New Hampshire - Cathy J. Squires, R.N., 64, of Lowell, Massachusetts, passed away on Saturday August 10, 2024, at home. she attended Arizona State, and she graduated from UMass Lowell with a degree in nursing. Prior to her retirement, Cathy worked as a registered nurse at Newton Wellesley Hospital in Newton, MA. Friends and family may make contributions in her memory to The Huntington's Disease Society of America.

No cause of death reported.

Cynthia Darlene Allen, 64

August 24, 2024

Durham, North Carolina - Cynthia attended Durham Public schools and was a 1978 graduate of Northern High School. She went on to receive a degree in Nursing at Durham Technical Community College. Cynthia dedicated her life to healthcare and spent many years working as a nurse in rehabilitation facilities.

No cause of death reported.

Joyce M. D'Andrea, 63

August 24, 2024

Cary, IL - Joyce M. D'Andrea, 63, of Cary, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2024. A graduate of the Rockford Memorial School of Nursing, Joyce spent 30 years as a dedicated nurse, providing care and comfort to countless patients. Her commitment to helping others extended into her volunteer work with P.A.D.S. and her role as a C.C.D. teacher at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made in Joyce's honor to the Alzheimer's Association or the Mayo Clinic.

No cause of death reported.

Emmy Marie Mayville, 48

August 24, 2024

Emmy Marie Mayville passed away suddenly, August 19, 2024, Knoxville, TN. Emmy earned her certification as a Clinical Medical Assistant at the University of Tennessee (2013). After gaining valuable experience, Emmy went on to study nursing at Walter State Community College (Morristown, TN); she graduated with an Associate of Applied Science, Nursing (December 2023). She was listed on the President's List and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society. Once Emmy passed the state license exam, she became employed by the University of Tennessee Medical Center, working as a Staff Nurse on the cardiothoracic floor. Shortly after, Emmy became employed by Endocrinology Consultants of East Tennessee.

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Plaice, 33

August 24, 2024

Topeka, KS - Stephanie graduated from Mission Valley High School in 2009 and went on to become a nurse. The title that she cherished most was Mom to her triplets, Moorley, Eisley and Jude.

No cause of death reported.

Christine L. Miller, 64

August 24, 2024

Holland Pantent, NY - Christine L. Miller, age 64, of Holland Patent, passed away August 21, 2024, at home after a brief illness. She graduated from Holland Patent Central School and the St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing. Christine worked for many years at St. Luke's Hospital, and recently as the evening nursing supervisor at the Masonic Care Center.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah Lynn Brown, 60

August 23, 2024

Deborah Lynn Brown, born on January 7, 1964, in Tucson, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her hometown on August 21, 2024. Throughout her career, Deborah worked as a nurse in nursing homes and as a phlebotomist. Her professional dedication reflected her nurturing spirit, as she always strived to provide the best care possible to those in need.

No cause of death reported.

Suzanne Marie Patrick Burch, 73

August 23, 2024

Tucson, AZ - Suzanne Marie Patrick Burch passed away on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, at her home in San Antonio, Texas, after a brief illness. She was 73 years old. "Suzy" was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her passing. Suzy attended Brunswick College and received her degree in nursing. Suzanne would practice healthcare as a registered nurse for the next 40 years. While living in Brunswick and on St. Simons Island, she worked in the SICU at Brunswick Hospital.



No cause of death reported.

Linda Ann (Heffernan) Cadan, 67

August 23, 2024

Norwalk, Connecticut - Linda Ann (Heffernan) Cadan, 67, passed away on August 18, 2024, in Norwalk, Connecticut. She went on to study at the University of Bridgeport School of Nursing, where she graduated with an Associate's Degree and began her career as a Registered Nurse (RN). As an RN, Linda supported patients across the country, spending time in intensive care units in Massachusetts, Florida, California and Nevada, and ultimately, across the state of Connecticut, including at St. Raphael, Yale New Haven and Greenwich Hospital. Among her patients, Linda was renowned for her compassion, empathy, and sense of humor.

No cause of death reported.

Cynthia M. Greenfield, 62

August 23, 2024

She died Saturday, August 17, 2024 at Northwest Community Hospital, in Arlington Heights, Illinois. After graduating from the Loyola School of Nursing, Mrs. Greenfield worked as a Registered Nurse for over 41 years. Most recently she was employed with Luther Village as a resource nurse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to American Brain Tumor Association.

No cause of death reported.

Amy Lee Caldwell Johnson, 52

August 23, 2024

Russellville, Arkansas - Amy Lee Caldwell Johnson passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at her home. Amy was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and a nurse, all of which she did with all her heart.

No cause of death reported.

Mandy Kaye Saulters, 64

August 23, 2024

Springfield, MO - Kaye Saulters, 64, of Springfield, MO, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2024, with her family by her side. Mandy was a registered nurse for 45 years with many different degrees in nursing and education. Mandy was loved by many and will be truly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Lori Lee Rayl Van Cleave, 52

August 23, 2024

Littleton, CO - Lori Lee Rayl Van Cleave, a devoted daughter, loving mother, cherished wife, and loyal friend, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2024, at the age of 52. Lori was in the nursing field for over 30 years. She started her career as an LPN and one of her proudest moments was going back to school and passing boards to obtain her Registered Nurse License. She worked in many areas of nursing and her most recent role was as a District Nurse for Jeffco Public Schools. Lori had a compassion for caregiving, and she cherished each of her patients.

No cause of death reported.

Lisa A. Wagner, 64

August 23, 2024

Akron, Ohio - Lisa A. Wagner passed away on August 20th. She graduated from the Idabelle Firestone School of Nursing in 1980 and practiced nursing until her death. Lisa was a registered nurse at Barberton Hospital from 1981-2017 and finished her career at the Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center. She was a dedicated, caring and compassionate nurse and was recognized for her excellence as the recipient of the Cameos of Caring Award while at Barberton Hospital.



No cause of death reported.

Kelsey M. (Jones) Cole, 29

August 23, 2024

Kansas City, MO - Kelsey M (Jones) Cole, 29, of Missouri and Maine, left her loved ones behind August 17, 2024, to continue her journey beyond. She attended University of Maine at Machias, Washington County Community College classes at UMM campus, then received her degree as a Registered Nurse at Eastern Maine Community College Class of 2017. Her nursing career began at Eastern Maine Medical Center (now Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center) before her move to Missouri where she purchased a home and continued caring for patients at Centerpoint Medical Center for the past five years. Kelsey also shared that same great love for Wes, the "perfect for her" half that made her whole. A divine relationship formed between them in August 2021 withstanding his year-long deployment overseas. Excitement and overwhelming joy filled the Cole residence when they learned a baby girl would join them in November. Tragically their anticipation turned to heartbreak on July 28, 2023, when Lily Rae at 25 weeks was delivered without a heartbeat. The following month began a yearlong battle for them as Kelsey was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of cancer. She fought with unwavering faith, courage, strength, dignity, and determination. Long hospital stays, clotting complications, as well as complications from radiation and chemo closed the book on their fairytale and crushed their dreams of growing old together.

Paula Morton, 68

August 23, 2024

Paula Morton, 68, of Tinton Falls, NJ, passed away at home on Sunday, August 18th, 2024, after a two and half year courageously fought battle against lung cancer. Paula attended Brookdale Community College, first training as a Medical Secretary, then proudly completed her degree to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. In that capacity, she worked for over 35 years at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, earning many accolades for her exceptional work ethic and compassionate patient care. She then took her nursing skills to Chaplin Hill Nursing Home in Red Bank, followed by private duty nursing until her retirement in 2021.

Sara Renee Hicks, 42

August 25, 2024

Murray, KY - Sara Renee Hicks, age 42, of Murray, Kentucky, passed away on August 24th, 2024. She passed peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family, after a 2+ year battle with breast cancer. Sara graduated from MSU in 2005. Upon graduation, she moved back to Northern Kentucky and continued her education at NKU where she obtained her Nursing degree. Sara worked as a home health nurse at Cincinnati Children's Hospital for many years. While Sara lost her battle with cancer, during her last two years of life, she was revitalized by her diagnosis in ways that will leave a lasting impact on those who loved her. During this time, Sara found peace in prayer, positive affirmations, reflection in Christ, gardening, healthy eating, and enjoying the simple things.

Connie Marie Currie (Lewis), 60

August 22, 2024

Thomasville, GA - Connie Marie Currie (Lewis), a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a dedicated nurse, passed away on August 21, 2024, in Thomasville, GA, at the age of 60. Connie embarked on her nursing career in 2000 after receiving her LPN license and initially worked at Archbold. Even after retiring in 2022 due to medical issues, her love for nursing and compassionate care never ceased. Connie was also an avid cross-stitcher, a hobby that reflected her meticulous and patient nature.

No cause of death reported.

Chelsy Lynn Hess, 31

August 22, 2024

Olathe, KS - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Chelsy Lynn Hess, born on November 5, 1992, who left us far too soon on August 15, 2024. At the time of her passing, Chelsy was living in Olathe, Kansas. She found her calling as a travel nurse. Her caring spirit and dedication to helping others made her exceptional in her profession.

No cause of death reported.

Crystal Jenell Logan Lambert, 41

August 22, 2024

Ranger, GA - Crystal Jenell Logan Lambert, 41, of Ranger, died late Wednesday evening following cardiac arrest. She was a member of the 2001 graduating class of Gordon Central High School, a certified nursing assistant (CNA) employed with Home Nurse Inc. in Calhoun, and a licensed cosmetologist.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Marie McClish, 60

August 22, 2024

Marion, IN - Diane Marie McClish, 60, Anderson, passed away at 7:14 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2024, in her home. Diane graduated from Marion High School and received her bachelor's degree in nursing. She was a Registered Nurse at Bradner Village Nursing Home, Marion General Hospital, Bethany Pointe, and, most recently, Westminster Village. Diane enjoyed watching wrestling, crocheting, and her career as a nurse.

No cause of death reported.

Lynn Marie Morrison, 65

August 22, 2024

Missoula, MT - Lynn Marie Morrison, 65, a beacon of kindness and generosity, passed away on Saturday, August 17th. Lynn spent her life in service to others, first, as a nurse at Helena Pediatric Clinic followed by years as a nurse in Obstetrics and NICU at St. Peter's Hospital. Later, as a nurse care manager, Lynn spent countless hours advocating for her patients and ensuring they received the best care possible.

No cause of death reported.

Tina Lynn Napier, 55

August 22, 2024

Tina Lynn Napier, age 55, of Huddy, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was a retired nurse of 20 years.

No cause of death reported.

Nicole Maria Tusa, 52

August 22, 2024

Metairie, LA - Nicole Maria Tusa passed away on August 20, 2024, at the age of 52. Nicole was a Registered Nurse for more than 20 years who cared about the well-being of those in her care. Nicole was a kind beautiful soul who enjoyed life to its fullest. She will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved her.

No cause of death reported.

From an obituary comment:

The last two years and eight months we shared a bond that couldn’t be broken. You inspired me every day with your courage and perseverance. Your beautiful smile will forever be in my memory. I will miss you so much my sweet girl. I love you, my daughter. Be at peace with Jesus. Mommy, Kathleen Tusa.

Ronda Darden Vicars, 63

August 22, 2024

Lanesville, TX - Mrs. Vicars passed away August 19, 2024, in Dallas. Ronda was a Registered Nurse and worked for Henderson Memorial Hospital for twelve years before becoming a Home Health nurse. She loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Dannette Christian Canfield, 49

August 21, 2024

Greenwood, South Carolina - Dannette was a registered nurse and attended Beulah Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. Dannette enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren, who she loved dearly.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia Cobb, 55

August 21, 2024

Flint, MI - She was a lifelong resident of Flint, MI, where she was a member of the Redeem Apostolic Church Family and graduating from Flint Northern High School and Baker College, earning her associate’s in nursing and also graduating from Direct Care Solutions with a Certificate in Nurse’s Assistant. The Cobb Family would like to express special thanks to: The Cancer Institute, Hurley Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Larry "Patrick" Hurst, Jr., 50

August 21, 2024

Starke, Florida - Mr. Larry "Patrick" Hurst, Jr., age 50, of Starke, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2024 at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville. He graduated from the University of Florida with his Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1998. His career in the nursing field included serving as a flight nurse for Trauma One in Jacksonville, as well as supervisor and nurse manager for Putnam Community Medical Center. He also worked as a Paramedic with Bradford EMS and was currently working as a traveling nurse. Mr. Hurst served his country in the United States Army.

No cause of death reported.

Valerie Marie Crawford (née Rosado-Cruz), 36

August 24, 2024

Elyria, Ohio - She worked at Willoway Nursery, Camaco and Home Depot before she pursued a career in healthcare as a nurse assistant at Mercy Hospital from there, she obtained a position as a medication repository consultant at the Lorain County Health Department. Her commitment to her work was evident in the strong relationships she built with her clientele, whom she deeply cherished. Valerie departed this life in the wee hours of Friday morning, August 16, 2024, at home in Elyria, at the age of 36 of a lengthy illness.

No cause of death reported.

