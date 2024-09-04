Julie A. Galles, 66

September 1, 2024

Julie A. Galles, age 66, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2024 at The House of the Dove Hospice Center in Marshfield, WI. Julie obtained a bachelor's degree in Nursing from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire before becoming a Registered Nurse at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee for over 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Terri Lea Barth (Tudor), 69

September 1, 2024

Kennesaw, Georgia - Terri Lea Barth (Tudor), affectionately known as Mama T and who always had a smile on her face, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on August 2, 2024, in Kennesaw, Georgia. Terri graduated from Wauconda High School in 1973 and went on to earn her degree as a Registered Nurse (R.N.) from the Kishwaukee College of Nursing. She dedicated her career to saving lives and helping others,

working in health care for over 20 years at Condell Hospital in Libertyville, IL and another 10 years with Mercy Health System in McHenry, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Kimberly S. Huffman, 59

August 31, 2024

Gambier, OH - It is with Great sadness that the family of Kimberly S. Huffman announces her passing at the age of 59. Kim proudly worked as a Nurse’s Aide for over twenty years, providing comfort and end-of-life care at The Laurels of Mt. Vernon, Ohio Eastern Star and Hospice of Knox County to those in their final days.

No cause of death reported.

Blanca (Partridge) Kumbera, 62

August 31, 2024

Hanford, California - On August 23, 2024, Blanca (Partridge) Kumbera passed from this life into the loving arms of our Lord. Her passion was always being employed as a Registered Nurse. She graduated from College of Sequoias Nursing Program in 1985. Since age 21, She was employed in various hospitals over her thirty plus years in nursing, where she obtained an immense amount of nursing knowledge and experience. She enjoyed serving and caring for others who were ill and enjoyed training new nurses as she would take them under her wing.

No cause of death reported.

Michelle Renee Meyers, 64

August 31, 2024

Saint Claire, MO - Michelle Renee Meyers, who departed this life on August 28, 2024, at the age of 64. Michelle's career as a nurse saw her providing care in various specialties, including telemetry, school nursing, urgent care, and wound care. Michelle's compassionate nature was evident in her work, and she touched countless lives with her kindness and expertise.

No cause of death reported.

Teresa Lou Riddle Ratcliff Qualls, 62

August 31, 2024

Camden, South Carolina - Teresa was a pediatric nurse at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Marie Sigmund (Santiago), 36

August 31, 2024

Reading, Pennsylvania - Stephanie Marie Sigmund (Santiago) age 36, passed away on August 27, 2024, after her courageous battle with breast cancer at the Reading Hospital. She went on to attend The Reading Hospital School of Health Sciences. She was employed as a registered nurse at Genesis Health Care in Sinking Spring for 12 years. Recently being promoted to Director of Nursing in 2021.

Jenna Lynn Arater, 36

August 30, 2024

Hamden, CT - Jenna Lynn Arater, 36, of Hamden, passed away suddenly on August 28, 2024. She resided in Hamden her whole life. Jenna became a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked at Hamden Heath Center.

No cause of death reported.

Paula J. Boehm, 61

August 30, 2024

Green Bay, Wisconsin - Paula J. Boehm, 61, passed away on August 26, 2024. Paula's passion in helping others could be easily seen through her kind and caring personality alongside her career as a nurse. She was a friend to Mother Nature, always having a beautiful garden and a green thumb when it came to flowers. She enjoyed golfing and was a natural artist with a beautiful photographer's eye. Her vibrant, caring personality will forever be cherished and her love for life will forever inspire all.

No cause of death reported.

Robin Korte, 60

August 30, 2024

Chicago, IL - Robin Korte, 60, of Chicago, formerly Hawaii, passed away August 28, 2024. Adored mother of Alexander, Julia and Christina. Dear sister of Sherri. Long time surgical nurse at Straub Hospital in Honolulu, HI.

No cause of death reported.

Sheila Rose (Coble) Sullivan, 61

August 30, 2024

Pleasureville, Kentucky - passed away Aug. 29, 2024. A proud veteran, Sheila honorably served in the United States Navy before dedicating her professional life to nursing. Sheila's unwavering commitment to family and friends further defined her.

No cause of death reported.

Hope Marie Bertram, 56

August 29, 2024

Pratt, KS - Hope Marie Bertram, 56, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2024, at her home. Hope earned her Certified Nurse Aide and Certified Med Aide Certificate from Pratt Community College. She loved her family and was devoted to her grandchildren. She was a very selfless lady that was always taking care of others and putting them first.

No cause of death reported.

Christine Bennett, 65

August 29, 2024

West Palm Beach, Florida - Christine Bennett, age 65, a beloved figure of West Palm Beach, Florida, left this world to meet our Father in Heaven on August 16th, 2024, after a richly lived life of service and kindness. Christine later earned a college degree in nursing and worked as a registered nurse for over 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Teresa “Teri” Marie (Ruemler) Burke, 65

August 29, 2024

Indianapolis, IN - Teresa “Teri” Marie (Ruemler) Burke entered the loving arms of Jesus peacefully in her home with her family by her side on August 27, 2024. Teri attended Muncie Northside High School and went on to Ball State University, where she completed her degree as a registered nurse and met the love of her life, Brent Burke, while they were working together in a clinic.

No cause of death reported.

Burke “died suddenly.” From her obit comments:

Dear Brent and family, I was so sorry to hear of Teri’s passing after her gallant and persistent fight against her recent health challenges. She was a strong woman of faith and a wonderful friend to so many people.

Maureen Ann Duggan, 64

August 28, 2024

Maureen Ann Duggan, 64, a resident of Scottsdale, Arizona, transitioned to heaven peacefully at her home on August 20. She was President of her class and graduated from Bradley University in Peoria with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. As a Registered Nurse, she cared for patients at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois, John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, California, and San Ramon Regional Medical Center in San Ramon, California.

No cause of death reported.

Zufan Ghershen, 62

August 28, 2024

Zufan Ghershen of Houston, Texas, Adi Bana, Eritrea, and Asmara, Eritrea, passed away after a short illness in the early hours of August 25, 2024, surrounded by her family members. She was raised in Geza Banda, Asmara, and attended Emperor Haile Selassie High School. She later graduated from the Nursing School of Asmara in 1980. She earned a degree in Nursing and began her career at the Ministry of Health in Asmara, where

she worked from 1980 to 2007. Zufan migrated to the United States in March of 2007.

No cause of death reported.

Teri S. Lake, 58

August 28, 2024

Greenwood, South Carolina - Teri S. Lake, 58, of Greenwood, South Carolina, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at her home. She was a 1984 graduate of Greenwood Vocational School with an LPN in nursing. Teri worked at The Burton Center as a nurse for over 34 years. She retired and went back to work there as contract nurse working at the Bond and Burton houses. She had a special bond with the clients, she loved them and they loved her.

No cause of death reported.

Julie (Knoll) Niles, 65

August 28, 2024

Coon Rapids, MN - Julie (Knoll) Niles, age 65, of Coon Rapids, passed into eternal life August 25, 2024. Julie graduated from Columbia Heights High School in 1977 and nursing school in 1978. She worked as a nurse at Unity Hospital for 40 years, with most of that time spent in the baby nursery. When she wasn't taking care of newborn babies, she enjoyed raising several litters of puppies over the years.

No cause of death reported.

Bose Ogunrayi, 58

August 28, 2024

Dallas, TX - Bose Ogunrayi, born on July 4, 1966, departed this life on August 23, 2024. She was a remarkable soul known for her selflessness, caring nature, and adventurous spirit. As a devoted mother and a dedicated nurse, Bose truly embodied the qualities of compassion and service.

No cause of death reported.

Danielle Marie Pizzuti, 38

August 28, 2024

Danielle Marie Pizzuti, 38, of Jackson, New Jersey, passed away suddenly on August 15, 2024 in her happy place of Walton, New York. She went on to pursue a career in her field of passion: healthcare. Danielle was known for her impeccable bedside manner and compassion while caring for those during the many years she was an emergency room technician at Centra State Hospital in Freehold. Danielle spent many years as a devoted stay at home mom to her son Daniel and recently rejoined the healthcare field as a phlebotomist with Meridian Health Care to continue her passion of caring for others.

No cause of death reported.

Rebecca "Becky" Jane Sherman, 56

August 28, 2024

Marion, IN - Rebecca "Becky" Jane Sherman, 56, of Marion, passed away at 3:50 am on Monday, August 19, 2024, in her home. Becky graduated from Marion High School and Central Florida Community College. She was a nurse practitioner throughout her career.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah Utley, 57

August 28, 2024

Loris, SC - Deborah Utley, 57, of Loris, SC, passed away on August 27, 2024 at McLeod Seacoast following an illness. Deborah worked as a nurse for over 30 years. She truly enjoyed caring for her patients and ensuring they received the best care possible.

No cause of death reported.

Kimmi Hughey, 64

August 27, 2024

Albuquerque, New Mexico - Kimmi Hughey, a beloved wife, nurse, and nature enthusiast, passed away on July 18, 2024, at the age of 64. Known for her compassionate and caring nature, Kimmi dedicated her life to helping others as a nurse for many years. She also served our country and was a Proud Air Force Veteran.

No cause of death reported.

Regina King (nee Brewer), 59

August 27, 2024

Whiteland, Indiana - Regina, or Reggie to her coworkers, worked incredibly hard to become an RN, graduating with her degree in 1993. She was determined to earn her nursing license while raising two young daughters (sometimes taking them to class with her) and even while pregnant. Once she decided she wanted to accomplish something, Regina made it happen. As a nurse, she kept that hard work ethic, excelling in a demanding job. It would be impossible to number how many patients' lives she improved over the course of her nursing career.

No cause of death reported.

Virginia Foreman “Ginny” Lewis, 53

August 27, 2024

Jackson, SC - Virginia Foreman “Ginny” Lewis, 53, passed away unexpectedly Monday, August 26, 2024, in her home. She graduated from Silver Bluff High School and received her nursing degree from USC-Aiken. She worked at several area hospitals as a Registered Nurse and also worked in home healthcare. Known for her spirited support, she was also a passionate fan of the Georgia Bulldogs.



No cause of death reported.

Kimberly Ann Miller-Roski, 60

August 27, 2024

Montebello, California - Kim was a cherished member of the St. Jude family for over 24 years. Throughout her tenure, she demonstrated exceptional skill and compassion in her roles. Initially serving in the ICU, Kim devoted herself to caring for heart patients before transitioning into an educator role. Taking a brief pause to focus on her family as her daughter Marina grew up, she later returned with renewed vigor to specialize in outpatient Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation for the last 17 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dara Larae Outlaw, 52

August 27, 2024

Clarksville, TN - Dara Larae Outlaw, age 52, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2024, at Baptist Health, Louisville, KY. She earned an Associates degree in nursing from Hopkinsville Community College, Hopkinsville, KY, class of 2009.

She had worked as a registered nurse in a nursing and rehab facility in East Tennessee before returning to Clarksville.

No cause of death reported.

Kimberly Ann Propst, 49

August 27, 2024

Kimberly Ann Propst, 49, of Wilkinson, WV, daughter of Julie Pennington Propst and the late John David Propst, died Aug. 26 at home. She was a Nurse Practitioner.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Kaye Shaw, 60

August 27, 2024

Akron, Ohio - Sandra Kaye Shaw, born August 31, 1964, in Alliance, OH, was diagnosed with metastatic bile duct cancer of the liver in late April of 2024. She refused to let this diagnosis keep her from continuing to love life She began her medical career working in patient admission in the emergency department at Akron City Hospital, and progressed to become a senior administrative secretary for medical research. Meanwhile, with a lot of hard work and many late nights studying with fellow students, many of whom have remained close friends, she put herself through nursing school, and became a coronary care nurse for several years. She then completed her masters of nursing degree, and worked as a nurse practitioner in family medicine before finally continuing her career in urology with Veterans Affairs in Cleveland, and cooperatively opening the VA urology clinic in Akron.

Kelsey M. (Jones) Cole, 29

August 28, 2024

Jonesport, ME - Kelsey left her loved ones behind August 17, 2024, to continue her journey beyond. Kelsey graduated in the Jonesport-Beals High School Class of 2013. She attended University of Maine at Machias, Washington County Community College classes at UMM campus, then received her degree as a Registered Nurse at Eastern Maine Community College, class of 2017. Her nursing career began at Eastern Maine Medical Center (now Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center) before her move to Missouri, where she purchased a home and continued caring for patients at Centerpoint Medical Center for the past five years.

Zaneta Shar'de Winters, 35

August 30, 2024

Peoria, IL - Zaneta Shar’de Winters was born in Peoria, Illinois. She was a loving and caring person which led her to pursue the career of a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) where she worked hard for 13 years. She was previously employed with Aperion Care Nursing Home and worked at ACPM Podiatry.

No cause of death reported.

Rosemarie 'Rose' Bochicchio, 66

August 30, 2024

Rindge, NH - With a heavy heart, we announce Rosemarie 'Rose' Bochicchio (nee Gautreaux), aged 66, of Rindge, NH, was called home to our Lord on August 27, 2024, after a life richly lived in service and kindness. Rose was a unique and compassionate individual who touched the lives of all who knew her. Rose earned a Nursing Degree in January of 1997, working in hospital settings and the educational system as a school and camp nurse.

No cause of death reported.

Kim Renee Davis, 68

August 30, 2024

West Hartford, CT - Kim Renee Davis, 68, died peacefully at home in West Hartford, CT on Friday, August 23, 2024. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in 1982. Thereafter, she embarked on a long and successful career as a registered nurse. She was a nurse practitioner at Planned Parenthood for several years and a registered nurse with the State of Connecticut for over 25 years, first with the Hartford Regional Center and then with the state Department of Public Health.

No cause of death reported.

Traci Lea Donovall, 43

August 27, 2024

Traci Lea Donovall, 43, of Warren, PA, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, after a short illness. She was employed at Community Resources for Independence as a Home Healthcare Aide where she worked until her recent illness. She previously worked for Care Unlimited.



No cause of death reported.

Pennsylvania’s “vaccination” mandate for health workers:

https://tinyurl.com/27kyst9p /

Debra Lynn Bain, 61

August 27, 2024

Debra Lynn Bain, age 61, of Smithville [TN], passed away Thursday morning August 22, 2024 after a short illness. Debra was a Baptist and worked as a medical assistant at Family Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 17:

Shauna Pearse, 51

July 17, 2024

Plainfield, NH - It is with heavy hearts that we share that Shauna Pearse, 51, passed away suddenly on June 23, 2024, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. She worked at the local swimming pool as a lifeguard through high school and college before receiving her Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Shauna spent her early career as a traveling labor and delivery nurse, working in many hospitals throughout the United States, including Texas, Hawaii, Los Angeles, and Boston. Her last travel assignment was at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and during her time there she met and married her husband, Erik. Most recently, she was a nurse on the vascular access team.

No cause of death reported.

Seven high school football players have died already in August

September 2, 2024

Alabama - Fans across the country are excited for a new football season, but in some places, the Friday night lights for high school football have been overshadowed by tragedy. At least seven teenage football players have died just this month. In August 2024, at least seven middle and high school football players tragically died during or after practices and games across several states, including Alabama, Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. These incidents have involved head injuries, suspected heatstroke, and other health emergencies related to the intense conditions of football practices in high temperatures.

