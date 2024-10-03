38 nurses “died suddenly”:

Martha Jane Finck (Wise), 49

September 30, 2024

New Lexington, Ohio - Martha Jane Finck (Wise) passed away in her home on September 25th surrounded by her loving children and her spouse, Richard Dieble. Nursing wasn't just her career, but her passion. She was a healer and always wanted to take care of people. She found beauty in almost everything and anything. She was a fighter, a lover and most importantly a wonderful mother.

No cause of death reported.

Clinton Richard Jorgensen, 58

September 27, 2024

Tomah, WI - Clinton Richard Jorgensen passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at the age of 58. He spent his last day spending valuable time with family and friends. Clint earned is associate's degree in nursing from Western Technical College and UW La Crosse and dedicated over 25 years to his career as a traveling nurse, impacting many lives with his expertise and kindness.

No cause of death reported.

Karen "K.J." Buckman, 60

September 24, 2024

Galena, Missouri - Karen "K.J." Buckman, 60, of Galena, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 23, 2024, in Kansas City, MO. She graduated from Lone Jack High School and Missouri Western State University with a B.S.N. Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She worked at Mosaic Life Care Hospital as a Registered Nurse. K.J. was a country girl who loved being outside, fishing and hunting and keeping herself busy.

No cause of death reported.

Debra Joe Bostic Cantrell, 48

September 24, 2024

Ronceverte, WV - Debra Joe Bostic Cantrell, 48, of Ronceverte, passed away September 18, 2024. Debra was a Registered Nurse with a Bachelor of Science degree and was studying to be a nurse practitioner. She was a graduate of Mt. State University in Beckley and Dabney S. Lancaster Community College in Clifton Forge, VA.

No cause of death reported.

Cathy Lippincott, 60

September 24, 2024

Florence, NJ - Cathy Lippincott of Florence passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at her home. Cathy was a longtime registered nurse and most recently worked at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer L. Rodgers, 54

September 24, 2024

Anderson, Indiana - Jennifer L. Rodgers, 54, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson, surrounded by family. A Highland High School graduate, later attended IUPUI, graduating from the school of nursing with her bachelor's degree. Jennifer went on as a nurse, caring for others for 30 years. She loved her family dearly, enjoyed spending time making her jewelry, and loved her dogs, Baby and Josie.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 19:

Leslie Larkin Fanning, 67

August 19, 2024

Asheville, NC - Leslie Larkin Fanning, born on July 29, 1957, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2024, in Asheville, NC, at the age of 67. Leslie's journey through life was marked by her unwavering dedication to caring for and giving to others. From her tributes " I am at a loss of words. I truly lost one of my oldest best friends. She was more than a friend she was like a sister. We graduated high school and nursing school together."

No cause of death reported.

Karen Eltringham, 63

September 24, 2024

Athens, PA - Karen Eltringham, 63, of Athens, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 19, 2024 at Strong Memorial Hospital, with her family by her side Karen graduated from the Robert Packer School of Nursing in 1981. She spent the next 43 years working at the hospital caring for patients and the community as an ICU and Cardiac Cath Lab Nurse. She loved her family fiercely and enjoyed spending all of her free time with her husband, children and grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Debbie Lee Foster, 58

September 28, 2024

Debbie Lee Foster, 58, of Greeneville, Tennessee, passed away surrounded by her friends and family on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at the Lakebridge, A Waters Community, in Johnson City, Tennessee. Debbie served the world as a nurse the majority of her life and was a dedicated nurse at Lakebridge of Johnson City, prior to her last month there as a resident.

No cause of death reported.

Laurie Silva, 66

September 29, 2024

Laurie Silva, of Littleton, Massachusetts, passed away with her family by her side on September 27th, 2024, in Lincoln, Massachusetts. While having had great success in academia earlier in life, she chose to put those aside in order to raise her children. Later, she returned to education and became a nurse, to further help and care for others.

No cause of death reported.

LynneMarie Flynn (nee Hansberry), 65

September 29, 2024

Cinnaminson, New Jersey - With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of LynneMarie Flynn (nee Hansberry), loving wife, incredible mother, cherished family member, devoted friend, and a beloved nurse, who left us on September 26 at the age of 65. As a nurse for over 40 years, she touched countless lives with her compassion and expertise, always going above and beyond to ensure her patients felt valued and understood. Her commitment to her profession was matched only by her love for her family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Angela “Angie” Auten Wood, 63

September 30, 2024

Waynesville, NC - Mrs. Angela “Angie” Auten Wood, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, September 25th, 2024, at Atrium Health Cleveland. Angie was a graduate of Shelby High School and went on to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

No cause of death reported.

Stacy Shannon Stroud, 51

September 28, 2024

New Boston, Texas - Stacy Shannon Stroud, born September 30, 1973, went to be with Lord on Friday, July 12, 2024, after a brief battle with cancer with her family by her side. She was employed at Christus Trinity Clinic as a nurse; she loved her work family and took great pride in taking care of her patients.

Reported on August 4:

Julie Erdmann, 61

August 4, 2024

Tinley Park, IL - Julie Erdmann, age 61, passed away on July 31, 2024, at her home in Tinley Park, surrounded by the love of her family. Julie led a fulfilling career as a Registered Nurse that spanned over three decades.

No cause of death reported.

Tara Eileen Pinney, 61

September 28, 2024

Tara Eileen Pinney, 61, of Baldwinsville, NY, passed away on September 28, 2024. She graduated from C.W. Baker High School before going on to Cazenovia College to attain her degree in Nursing. Tara's talents were many; she was an accomplished seamstress and horse rider, and gifted psychiatric nurse.

No cause of death reported.

Kelly Ann Hoosier, 42

September 28, 2024

Harts, WV - Kelly Ann Hoosier, 42, departed this life on September 26, 2024, at Harts High School, Harts, WV. Kelly was an amazing nurse and loved helping people and making people smile. She enjoyed singing, going to church, going hiking with her boys, and spending time with her granddaughter, Lydia.

No cause of death reported.

Bonnie O'Rourke, 57

September 29, 2024

Mount Laurel, NJ - Bonnie Anne O’Rourke passed away peacefully on September 19, 2024, under the care of family and friends, at the age of 57. As a registered nurse she enriched the lives of countless patients 35 years with her bottomless compassion and dedication. Bonnie has left us with a legacy of kindness, eccentricity and humor.

No cause of death reported.

Juan Luis Delgado, 40

September 28, 2024

New Boston, Texas - Juan Luis Delgado, 40 years old, of New Boston, Texas passed away tragically on August 8, 2024. Juan graduated from Avery High School in 2002, and went on to study nursing at Texarkana College. Juan worked as a LVN for many years before returning to Texarkana College to receive his Associate degree of Nursing. Juan was an honest, hardworking, dedicated man who never failed to lend a helping hand.

No cause of death reported.

Donna Panto (D'Amato), 65

September 27, 2024

Donna Panto (D'Amato), 65, of Ellington, CT, passed away peacefully with her children by her side on September 23, 2024. She received her nursing certification from St. Francis School of Nursing in Hartford, CT., and worked as a nurse at the Institute of Living in Hartford, CT, for the majority of her nursing career. She was a patient and compassionate psychiatric nurse who dedicated herself to helping those with mental health challenges.

No cause of death reported.

Debbie Ann Raines (nee Jennings), 64

September 27, 2024

Nashville, TN - Debbie Ann Raines (nee Jennings), 64, of Nashville, passed away on September 27, 2024. She was a graduate of W.P. Daniel HS in New Albany, MS and Northeast MS Junior College. She had been a Registered Nurse since 1984. She was employed at Vanderbilt Psychiatric Hospital for 30 years. She leaves behind many good friends and coworkers there.

No cause of death reported.

Johnsea Annette Goad Jeuck, 62

September 26, 2024

Fairlawn, VA - Johnsea Annette Goad Jeuck, 62, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at her home in Fairlawn. She was a nurse at Radford Hospital for 30+ years and a member of Morgans Chapel Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Peggy E. Grube, 68

September 26, 2024

Bethlehem, PA - Peggy E. Grube, 68 years, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at home. She was a registered nurse, most recently working at the Phoebe Home in Allentown.

No cause of death reported.

Marcy L. Swartz, 46

September 26, 2024

Latham, NY - Marcy L. Swartz, age 46, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2024, surrounded by her loving family, after a year-long battle with brain cancer. Marcy was always reading and learning to further her career as a nurse so she could be a positive influence and teacher for her patients.

No cause of death reported.

Joanna (Light) Gasparro, 34

September 23, 2024

Canton, PA - Joanna (Light) Gasparro of Canton, age 34, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Joanna became a CNA and was employed at the Darway Nursing Home in Estella. She was a very dedicated nurse and was loved by her coworkers and clients alike. She was a kind-hearted person with a sense of humor and was the "light" in every room. Joanna devoted all her spare time to her husband and daughters.

No cause of death reported.

Bonnie O'Rourke, 57

September 23, 2024

Mount Laurel, New Jersey - On September 19, 2024, under the care of family and friends, Bonnie Anne O'Rourke passed away peacefully at the age of 57. Bonnie graduated from Episcopal Hospital school of nursing, and as a registered nurse she went on to enrich the lives of countless patients for the next 35 years, with her bottomless compassion and dedication.

No cause of death reported.

Rachel “Amanda” Proffitt, 41

September 23, 2024

Kingsport, Tennessee - Rachel “Amanda” Proffitt, 41, left this earth peacefully, yet unexpectedly, at her residence on September 21, 2024. After graduating from nursing school Amanda became a Home Health Care nurse, which she loved tremendously. She loved all the patients that she cared for all these years. Amanda loved to cook and always loved trying new recipes. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed simply riding around with the windows down, listening to music.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Beth Rogers, 60

September 23, 2024

Sandborn, IN - Mary Beth Rogers, age 60, of Sandborn, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She worked as a LPN for several years and loved being a nurse and taking care of people. Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

No cause of death reported.

Shannon Marie Vail (Pattrick), 50

September 26, 2024

Shannon Marie Vail (Pattrick) of Rose Hill, Kansas, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 17th 2024, at the age of 50. She attended Cosmetology School in Overland Park and worked in Wichita at the Julie Balay Salon until completing her associate's degree in nursing from Butler County Community College, after which she had a successful career as a registered nurse for 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kelly Ruth Keaton, 54

September 26, 2024

Dickson, TN - Kelly Ruth Keaton, born on July 26, 1970, graced this world with her kindness and compassion until her untimely passing on September 25, 2024. As a dedicated nurse, Kelly was dedicated to caring for the elderly, embodying a warmth and dedication that brought comfort to those she served.

No cause of death reported.

Sheryl Elizabeth Ferrell, 69

September 27, 2024

Wilson, NC - Sheryl Elizabeth Ferrell of Wilson, also known as Sherry, was called home to Jesus in her sleep on September 24, 2024, at the age of 69. With a career spanning over 30 years, Sherry dedicated her life to nursing and teaching, and caring for countless patients and students with compassion and skill.

No cause of death reported.

Leslie Cara Alcorn, 57

September 29, 2024

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina - Leslie Cara Alcorn, 57, passed away, Friday, September 27, 2024 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Leslie loved walking on the beach, shopping, and reading. Leslie worked at Burgess Elementary School as the School Nurse.

No cause of death reported.

Melanie E. Amaral, 49

September 25, 2024

Whitman, MA - Melanie E. Amaral, 49, of Whitman, formerly of Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, September 17th. She was a graduate of Falmouth High School and subsequently Curry College, later going on to make her career as a Registered Nurse. She cared deeply for her patients and worked at several hospitals, including Falmouth Hospital, South Shore Hospital, Brigham and Women's, Faulkner Hospital, and Beth Israel Deaconess Milton Hospital intensive care units.

No cause of death reported.

Amaral “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

On Monday, September 16th, the world lost an angel…Her sudden passing has left her entire family grappling for answers, drowning in a special kind of grief that only comes with such an unexpected loss.”

Karen Virginia Honens (née Fiscus), 61

September 25, 2024

Falmouth, MS - Karen Virginia Honens (née Fiscus), 61, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2024 at home with her husband of nearly 36 years, Robert L. Honens, by her side. She graduated from East Lyme High School in Connecticut in 1980 and received her RN degree from Lasell Junior College and her Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern University. Karen loved and was proud to be a nurse at The Brigham and Women's Hospital where she was affectionately called Pollyanna by her close-knit group of friends and colleagues. Never one to shy away from speaking her mind, Karen was an advocate for others, especially her patients, children and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Joan "Joanie" Rogers Medina, 62

September 25, 2024

Joan "Joanie" Rogers Medina of San Antonio, Texas, passed away at the age of 62 years on September 16, 2024. She studied nursing at the University of Texas School of Nursing in San Antonio and graduated with the Class of 1985. As part of her nursing education, she worked as a nurse's aid at Christus Children's Hospital. When she finished school and became a Registered Nurse she continued to work at Christus Children's Hospital in various units, including the Pediatric, Orthopedic and Surgical Units, Pediatric Oncology, and Pediatric Day Surgery and Outpatient Services.

No cause of death reported.

Janice L. Miller (née Chancy), 54

September 25, 2024

Janice L. Miller (née Chancy), 54, of Pensacola, Florida, passed unexpectedly from this life into eternal rest on September 13, 2024. Throughout her professional journey in the medical field, Janice was a beacon of comfort and care. Her tenure as a phlebotomist at HCA Florida West marked the beginning of a noble path, which she walked with dedication as an RN at Ascension Sacred Heart and later at Baptist Hospital, where she served with distinction as a night weekend charge nurse in the OR.

No cause of death reported.

Linda L. (Ferson) Robbat, 59

September 29, 2024

North Andover, MA - Linda L. (Ferson) Robbat of North Andover passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on September 28, 2024. She was 59 years old. Linda worked for many years as a nurse, most recently in the Chelmsford Public Schools.

No cause of death reported.

Tina Sanders-Mixon, 48

September 29, 2024

Tina Sanders-Mixon, 48, wife of Bryan Mixon, of Seneca, SC, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at Oconee Memorial Hospital. Tina, a dedicated family nurse practitioner, touched the lives of countless patients. Her compassion, expertise and love left a lasting impact on everyone who knew her. The care and kindness that she shared will forever leave its mark on the community.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Chertok (Frenzel Bloomfield), 55

September 26, 2024

Rochester, New Hampshire - It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of a family member, Angela Chertok (Frenzel Bloomfield), age 55, who gained her wings on September 22, 2024 after a brief illness. Angela is fondly remembered by her years of service, dedication and passion as a registered nurse over her lifetime.

No cause of death reported.

46 infants “died suddenly” (including 14 twins):

Ace Campbell, Blaise Campbel (twins), stillborn

September 24, 2024

Dalton, Georgia - Baby Ace Campbell was born in the arms of Angels on Sunday, September 22, 2024. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Blaise Campbell.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 11:

Twins Aminah May and Athena Gabriella Reap Dunham, 0

August 11, 2024

Twin baby girls Aminah May Reap Dunham and Athena Gabriella Reap Dunham of York, SC, passed away (Aminah on Sunday, August 4, 2024 and Athena on Friday August 9, 2024) at Atrium Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, NC.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on August 1:

Twins Dawson Keith and Landon Edward, stillborn

August 1, 2024

Morrisville, New York - On Sunday, July 28, 2024, beloved and precious twin baby boys, Dawson Keith & Landon Edward, of parents Derrick and Lindsey (Monroe) Symonds and big sister Kendall of Lebanon, were born peacefully sleeping and gained their angel wings at home and at Oneida Health Hospital. Some only dream of angels, but we held two in our arms. We'll now hold you both in our hearts each and every day until we can hold you again in heaven.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 27:

Twins Sapphire Ann Kaseman and Vallie Rose Kaseman, stillborn

March 27, 2024

Bismarck, ND - Sapphire Ann Kaseman and Vallie Rose Kaseman, infant twin daughters of Anna Bishop and Daniel Kaseman, were born still on March 24, 2024. Born 5 weeks early, Sapphire and Vallie were both 4 lbs and 13 oz and the most beautiful bundles of joy. The girls brought so much happiness to their families lives and continue to be so loved. Shortly after their arrival, they were surrounded by people who love them the most.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on January 3:

Twin baby Boys Syrus & Sage Lopez Casias

January 3, 2024

Levelland, Texas – Died December 22nd, 2023, in Lubbock, TX.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on December 8:

Logan and Ryan DiFranco, twin baby boys, infants

December 8, 2023

Willoughby, Ohio - Logan and Ryan DiFranco, beloved twin baby boys of Ryan and Jodie DiFranco, who were born on December 4th, 2023, peacefully passed away December 5th, 2023 surrounded by their loving family at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Hts.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on October 17, 2023:

Indie and Ines Lujan, infant twin daughters, stillborn

October 17, 2023

Safford, Arizona - Indie and Ines Lujan, the infant twin daughters of Audrey Denzler and Dalton Lujan, returned to the loving arms of their Heavenly Father, Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Baby dies after suffering cardiac arrest in West Jordan

September 30, 2024

West Jordan, Utah — A 7-month-old baby died Monday after going into cardiac arrest in West Jordan. Police officers and fire department personnel responded to the infant's home, where the infant had gone into "full arrest," according to West Jordan Police. A LifeFlight medical helicopter landed in the parking lot of a nearby Walgreens on 9000 South. The child was then flown to Primary Children's Hospital.

Liam and Noah Miramontes, 0

September 26, 2026

Richfield, Utah - Liam and Noah Miramontes, infant sons of Diana Terrazas and Victor Miramontes, passed away September 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Eliel Juan Castillo, infant

September 30, 2024

Logansport, Indiana - With love, a beautiful, much-anticipated little boy, Eliel Juan Castillo, was created by God 21 weeks ago. The son of Maria Magdalena Castillo Pena and Tomas Francisco Juan Tomas was born Friday, June 27, 2024, in the Eskenzi Hospital in Indianapolis.

No cause of death reported.

Nyzir Walker, baby

September 26, 2024

Lithonia, GA - Baby Nyzir Walker, of Lithonia, passed away on September 18, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sophia Cazares Morales, 1 month

September 30, 2024

Weslaco, TX - Sophia Cazares Morales, 1 month, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2024 at her residence in Weslaco. Though Baby Sophia wasn't on this earth for such a long time, she brought joy and happiness to her parents and family. She will greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Willow Saige Rhoads, infant

September 30, 2024

Bluejacket, OK - Willow Saige Rhoads, infant daughter of Taylor Rhoads, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2024, at Integris Miami Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Jayce Wayne Williams, 8 weeks

September 26, 2024

Clarendon, NC - Kenneth Wayne Williams and Raneshia Brett Spivey of Clarendon, announce the passing of their precious son, Jayce Wayne Williams. Jayce entered this world on July 29, 2024, and passed away on September 23, 2024, at only 8 weeks old.

No cause of death reported.

Zyaire Imus, newborn

September 26, 2024

Mishawaka, Indiana - Zyaire Imus, a cherished and beloved infant, graced this world with his presence on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, in Mishawaka, Indiana. Though his time on Earth was brief, his impact on the hearts of his family was profound and everlasting. Zyaire passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, surrounded by the love of his family.

No cause of death reported.

Isadora Annalee Choate, newborn

September 28, 2024

Brodhead, Kentucky - Isadora Annalee Choate, newborn baby girl of Zachery Taylor & Franzeya Childress Choate of Brodhead, Kentucky, became God's little angel on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at 3:05PM, at UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

No cause of death reported.

Shane Andrew Coleman Jr., newborn

September 28, 2024

Cleburne, Texas - Shane Andrew Coleman Jr. ascended to heaven on Friday, September 27, 2024. He was born in Burleson to Shane Andrew Coleman, Sr. and Kaitlyn Cheyanne McAlister.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Kimyah Michelle Wynter, 0

September 28, 2024

Town Creek, Alabama - Baby Kimyah Michelle Wynter was born Tuesday, September 10, 2024, to Kimani Wynter and Tremyah Hall. Kimyah passed away September 26, 2024 at Huntsville Women and Children Hospital in Huntsville, AL.

No cause of death reported.

Sladyn Knox Basden, stillborn

September 25, 2024

Seven Springs, NB - Sladyn Knox Basden, infant, was born sleeping peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at Betty H. Cameron Women & Children's Hosptial in Wilmington, NC.

No cause of death reported.

Areum Bobbie Carissa Wiseman, infant

September 25, 2024

Infant Areum Bobbie Carissa Wiseman went home to be with the Lord on Saturday September 21, 2024, at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

No cause of death reported.

Logan Blair Decker, infant

September 25, 2024

Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Logan Blair Decker, infant son of Christopher Blair and Patricia Mae (Gentzyel) Decker, passed away in the arms of his parents on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

Elenna Zyira Wynn, infant

September 24, 2024

Hudson, FL - Elena Zyira Wynn, infant daughter of Laurenys Arlay Pupo and Christopher Scott Wynn, passed away September 17, 2024 at Mease County Side Hospital in Pinellas County, Florida.

No cause of death reported.

Quin Katherine McGovern, 3 1/2 months

September 24, 2024

Walpole, Massachusetts - Quin Katherine McGovern passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Massachusetts, surrounded by her loving family. Quin was a beautiful baby, with big blue eyes, and an adorable gummy smile that made everyone around her smile just as big. She was a happy baby who spent her life being held, snuggled, and loved by those around her.

No cause of death reported.

Sue Ann Smith, 0

September 24, 2024

Wichita, Kansas - Baby Sue Ann Smith was born on September 5 to Dimitri and Callie Smith; she was the fourth child of this loving family. Although Baby Smith has transitioned at an unexpected time, we know that God makes no mistakes and He has called Baby Smith to be with Him and the Angels above.

No cause of death reported.

Leilany Hernandez, infant

September 25, 2024

Poplar, California - Leilany Hernandez, an infant and child of Victor Hernandez and Yanet Cisneros Ramos of Poplar, California, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Anthony Rouse-Cavender, 0

September 25, 2024

Wagner, South Dakota - Paul Anthony Rouse-Cavender, infant son of Amelia Cavender and Thomas Rouse. Paul was born on and entered the spirit world on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

No cause of death reported.

Lillian Joy Watkins, infant

September 25, 2024

Lillian Joy Watkins, infant daughter of Justin and Christine Watkins of Fuquay-Varina, NC, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2024. Lillian is deeply loved by her mommy and daddy and her big sisters Norah, Zoe, and Margot.

No cause of death reported.

Ellie Ngo, infant

September 25, 2024

Washington Township, New Jersey - When you were in mommy's belly.

We were all patiently waiting,

Until the day we met Ellie.

When you finally arrived,

It brought tears to our eyes.

All of a sudden you're gone,

And we're left to wonder why.

No cause of death reported.

Eli Alexander Ray, 5 months

September 25, 2024

Jonesboro, Arkansas - Eli Alexander Ray, 5 months, passed away on September 18, 2024 at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. Eli was a happy baby who brought sunshine to everyone he met. His eyes lit up when someone came into the room; he had a smile to the moon and back. He loved his family and especially enjoyed watching his brother and sister play.

No cause of death reported.

Ja’Kiah Christine Singleton, stillborn

September 25, 2024

Gretna, Louisiana - Baby girl Ja’Kiah Christine Singleton was stillborn on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 9:37 a.m. to parents Javon Singelton and Faithlynn Bolding at Ochsner Medical Center Westbank.

No cause of death reported.

Semaji Jaiquaex Wade, baby

September 25, 2024

High Point, North Carolina - Baby Semaji Jaiquaex Wade, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at High Point Regional Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Dionysus Killian Desrosiers, 6 weeks

September 29, 2024

Manchester, New Hampshire - Our precious son, Dionysus Killian Desrosiers, was taken too soon. Born on August 12, 2024, Dion was with us just six short weeks. Although our time with our baby was short, we will be forever grateful for the time we had together.

No cause of death reported.

Abel Ernesto Evers, stillborn

September 29, 2024

Columbus, Ohio - Abel Ernesto Evers went home to be with the Lord on 9/27/2024. Abel, a stillborn baby boy, is survived by parents Alex and Sarah (Marshall) Evers.

No cause of death reported.

Wrenley Faith Whitaker, 1 day

September 29, 2024

Dobson, North Carolina - Baby Wrenley Faith Whitaker went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, surrounded by her loving family at Novant Forsyth Medical Center. Baby Whitaker was born September 25, 2024, in Forsyth County to Cody and Heather Puckett Whitaker.

No cause of death reported.

Randy Casanta, stillborn

September 24, 2024

Teutopolis, IL - Baby Randy, son of Skylar and Dawn Casanta, was born into his mother's arms and gracefully received into the eternity of his Heavenly home on Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

GraceLynn Rose “Gracie,” 2 months

September 24, 2024

Midland, Texas - It is with heavy hearts we announce that Heaven’s gain was our loss when our beautiful “Amazing Grace”, at 2 months old, was called home by our Lord, unexpectedly. GraceLynn Rose “Gracie,” infant daughter of Camry Lopez and Jeffery DeBaun came into this world on Saturday, July 13, 2024 and was received back by the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Dalton Weston Mears-Quimby, stillborn

September 24, 2024

Russellville, AL - Infant Timothy Dalton Weston Mears-Quimby, of Russellville, was born and passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at his home in Russellville, AL.

No cause of death reported.

Hallie Elizabeth Daniels, 9 days

September 27, 2024

Marshallberg, NC - Hallie Elizabeth Daniels, of Marshallberg, left this world to be in the arms of Jesus, at Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health on Saturday September 21st, 2024. Hallie was born on September the 12th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kylee Nichole Leonard, 8 days

September 27, 2024

Hutchinson, Kansas - Kylee Nichole Leonard, infant daughter of Eric T. and Katlynn A. (Queen) Leonard, of Hutchinson, died September 25, 2024, at Children's Mercy Adele Hall Campus in Kansas City. She was born September 17, 2024, at Children's Mercy.

No cause of death reported.

Imani Allure Denise Robinson, 4 months

September 27, 2024

Columbus, OH - Imani Allure Denise Robinson, infant of four months, passed from this life into the next on September 10, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. Born on April 29, 2024, in the same city, she was the beloved and cherished daughter of Isabella Addington and Jaden Robinson.

No cause of death reported.

Elliott Ray Tye, 0

September 27, 2024

Latonia, Kentucky - Elliott Ray Tye, infant son of Eric D. and Heather N. Straue Tye, gained Angels wings September 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

