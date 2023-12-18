If you can remember as far back as July of 2020, you may recall the moment when a member of the honor guard at Rep. John Lewis’s memorial keeled over outside the Capitol. I put “may” in italics, since that collapse made little news, and the TV-news-droids nattering at the time seemed not to want to dwell on it; so if you don’t remember the collapse, it’s understandable.

The official explanation as to why that sailor fainted was “the excessive heat” in Washington that day. It was 94 degrees, which is pretty hot, so that may have had something to do with his collapse; but it seemed obvious to me and others that it probably had (at least) as much to do with that sailor’s mask, which no doubt caused hypoxia, which surely made it all the harder for him to contend with that “excessive heat.”

But that was a forbidden thought—as was the thought that 2020’s sudden spike in fatal car accidents had anything to do with all those drivers “staying safe,” and helping others to “stay safe,” by wearing masks (even though such drivers often were alone in their “safe” cars). All the downsides of masking—its deleterious effects on learning, and on children’s emotional development, and on deaf children in particular, and on adult society, and on the environment (mask pollution of the oceans was a thing), and so on—were totally ignored by “our free press” (all of whom—of course—were wearing masks, at least when on the job).

https://twitter.com/MaxLewisTV/status/1287808488966684672

And now, today, this happened, at the funeral of Sandra Day O’Connor—a policewoman in the Supreme Court honor guard collapsing. Obviously, she did not collapse because of “the excessive heat,” this being December, or because she had hypoxia from masking. (Masking is so 2020!)

No, her collapse was more than likely due to something else that “our free press” will never talk about—not even when it seems to happen all the time and everywhere, to athletes on the field, performers on the stage, politicians at the podium, priests at the pulpit, and folks just going about their business. No matter how often it happens, or how bizarre that is, “our free press” never mentions it, except to jeer at those who note the ever-growing number of those variously felled by “vaccination.” (Scroll down for a representative jeer.)

https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1736775469079330841

Cop Collapsing at Sandra Day O'Connor Funeral Sparks COVID Vaccine Theory

December 18, 2023

https://www.newsweek.com/cop-collapsing-sandra-day-oconnor-funeral-sparks-covid-vaccine-theory-1853477