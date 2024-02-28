Canadian companies offer freebies, discounts to customers vaccinated against COVID-19

May 9, 2021

Canadian companies are trying to move the needle on COVID-19 vaccinations with discounts and freebies for customers who show proof they’ve received their first dose.

Insurers, food businesses and even tech companies are unveiling promotions aimed at convincing people to get the jab in exchange for savings and giveaways.

Experts say the offers lend corporate clout to an important cause, but also encourages consumers to return to favourite shops or discover new and local brands amid temporary lockdowns.

“You might be reluctant to over-expose yourself in non-discretionary places and that’s all part of this strategy,” said Joanne McNeish, a Ryerson University professor specializing in marketing.

"It's a way of carefully getting their brand in front of people."

Of course, while Canadian businesses thus lured people with such goodies, the Canadian government-and-media—lest we forget—also subjected them to enormous social pressure via all-pervasive non-stop propaganda:

While such come-ons were inescapable, with all the media variously pitching in, this new story has been reported by no media in Canada, or in the US.

Kudos, for carrying this story, to the dissident Dutch website Frontnieuws (a resource dismissed, predictably, as “far-right” by the neo-Nazis in command of “our free press”):

Victims of vaccine injury are now being offered euthanasia

February 24, 2024

T he life of Kayla Pollock, a 37-year-old mother from Ontario, took a dramatic turn after she received a booster shot of Moderna. She became paralyzed from the neck down.

Kayla had a terrible childhood. As a child, she was severely abused by her parents, reports Uncutnews.

During Corona, the media, politicians and health authorities called for vaccination. Kayla received two Pfizer vaccinations in 2021 and needed to be vaccinated to visit her father.

Kayla also opted for a booster vaccination. She was vaccinated on January 11, 2022 and four days later her legs suddenly gave out. Nine days later it happened again.

When she woke up on February 22, 2022, she could no longer move her body. At the hospital, the doctor told her she was imagining everything and was crazy.

However, an MRI scan showed that her spinal cord was damaged. A neurologist prescribed her steroids, which allowed her to regain some movement of her arms, hands and fingers. In a conversation recorded by her boyfriend, the neurologist said he believed her condition was “caused by the vaccine.”

When asked if there were more people who had experienced this, the neurologist replied: “Many people have.”

Kayla later discovered that she suffered from transverse myelitis, an acute inflammation of the spinal cord. This is a known side effect of the Covid-19 vaccine.

She spent months in the hospital, where she says she was offered euthanasia twice, but refused.

Kayla now takes a lot of medication every day and has lost everything. Every morning someone has to get her out of bed and every evening her feces have to be removed by hand and she has to be put back to bed.

She turned to the Canadian government's Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP). After a year, she was told that her application had never been received. She recently reapplied.

Please help Kayla Pollock live , as comfortably as possible:

https://www.givesendgo.com/kaylapollock