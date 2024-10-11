Also includes reports from Ireland, Ghana, Singapore, Japan, Australia and New Zealand

UNITED STATES

Sam Champion undergoes lengthy surgery for skin cancer that left him 'overwhelmed'

October 3, 2024

Sam Champion has shared an update in his ongoing struggle with skin cancer, posting details from a lengthy day of surgery that he admitted left him feeling "a little overwhelmed." The beloved Good Morning America weather anchor shared a series of photos on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, as he underwent treatment for skin cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City on Oct. 2. “First pass of the knife with Mohs surgery today! Now we wait for results,” Champion, 63, captioned a selfie of himself, surrounded by hospital equipment. It’s not the first time Champion has shared his skin cancer struggle. In July, he posted a photo of himself with a circular bandage under his eye, saying, “For about 30 years now, I’ve been reminding you guys to regularly have a doctor examine the places on your skin that just don’t look right!”



Link

ABC triumphs against lawsuit filed by Ingo Rademacher over mandatory covid vaccination:

Link

Fans express concern for 'Deadliest Catch' Captain Keith Colburn after 'terrifying' medical emergency at sea goes viral

October 2, 2024

Fans fear Captain Keith Colburn [61] may have experienced a cardiac event while stationed hours away from professional medical care, and the scary moment was documented in the series' Oct. 1 episode, quickly going viral on TikTok later that evening. In the video, Keith sat on a bench in the galley with his eyes closed. As he opened them to beckon to his brother, Captain Monte "Mouse" Colburn, they appeared reddened. He whispered to the man, "My left side's...numb," and his breath came in choppy gasps. "I can't feel my arm." Viewers were horrified by the "terrifying" emergency taking place at sea, with many debating whether he was exhibiting symptoms of a stroke, which can include numbness along one side, or a heart attack, which can include pain or numbness in the left arm, particularly in men, as well as a feeling of "impending doom," which many believed Keith to be experiencing when he expressed his fears. Mouse worked to navigate the ship through treacherous waters to get him to a suitable location for a medivac. But the Oct. 1 episode ended with Keith being loaded into an ambulance with no further updates.

Link

CANADA

Longtime CTV reporter opens up about symptomless double cancer diagnosis

October 5, 2024

For years, John Vennavally-Rao has been a familiar face on Canadian TV screens, serving as the Toronto correspondent for CTV National News. While the veteran journalist is used to telling stories about others, he recently shared an important one of his own. In September, Vennavally-Rao opened up about his double cancer diagnosis. He was informed about the shocking news after a routine colonoscopy last year when doctors told him he had both rectal and lung cancer, as well as cancerous lesions on his liver. It was a bombshell diagnosis, and what made it even harder to believe was that he had felt no symptoms. He was a nonsmoker in his early 50s and lived a healthy lifestyle overall. He wouldn’t have even known about the cancer if he didn’t go in for a colonoscopy. Speaking to Daily Hive, the 53-year-old credited his wife, Tammy, and his friends for encouraging him to book a check-up.

Link

ARGENTINA

‘The most important thing is not to be paralyzed by fear': TV actress announces breast cancer diagnosis

October 2, 2024

Soledad Fandiño took to her Instagram on Monday (September 30) to share the news with her 1.2 million followers in a bid to raise awareness of the disease. The 42-year-old began her video and said that she had gone to the doctors because she was not feeling well. “I recently went through surgery, a stage in my life that began when my intuition convinced me that something was not right,” the former model said. “Sometimes our body speaks to us in subtle ways and it is important to listen to it.” She candidly admitted: “The diagnosis of breast cancer is not easy and much less the words we hear from others during this process.” Argentine actress Fandiño, who has a son from her previous relationship with Argentine singer René Pérez, told her fans that she found it difficult to manage what some people had to say about the illness.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

GBBO winner Nadiya Hussain reveals she's been diagnosed with two autoimmune diseases in emotional video

October 7, 2024

Teary-eyed Nadiya Hussain revealed she's been diagnosed with two autoimmune diseases in an emotional Instagram video on Monday. The Great British Bake Off star, 39, who won the series in 2015, shared her shock health diagnosis after two years of being in and out of hospital. Nadiya said: 'I cannot express enough the importance of taking care of yourself. I am the kind of person who burns the candle at both ends, takes care of everyone else's needs but my own. I don't take time out for myself. I don't really know what that means or what that feels like. Not really. And when I do take time for myself, I feel incredibly guilty.' She added: 'But recently, mostly this year, but over the course of two years, I've been quite unwell. I've just been getting quite sick.’

Link

Antiques Roadshow Theo Burrell's heartbreak as scans show brain tumour regrowth

October 2, 2024

Antiques Roadshow expert Theo Burrell is expected to undergo further treatment after scans showed her cancer has devastatingly started regrowing. Ms Burrell, 38, was first diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour aged just 35. Now, she has revealed she is “extremely grateful” for the past two years and said she will “take on the next step of my journey with everything I’ve got”. The mum-of-one received the news she had a glioblastoma in June 2022. The confirmation came after she had been experiencing six months of migraine attacks that she said were so severe she could not bend over or lie down. The disease is the most aggressive and most common type of cancer that originates in the brain. Now, in a statement, she said: "It’s with some heartbreak that I can confirm my glioblastoma has started regrowing. Although this was always an inevitability it has been a difficult couple of weeks for me and my family, as we deal with the news and await a treatment plan."

Link

This Morning's Deidre Sanders reveals breast cancer has returned

October 1, 2024

Deidre Sanders, 78, has revealed that her breast cancer has returned, two years after her first diagnosis. The agony aunt, best known for her role on This Morning, appeared on the hit show on Tuesday, 1st October, to reveal the shocking diagnosis to hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard. She explained that while she had no symptoms, the cancer was found during her annual mammogram where malignant cells were detected, followed by an ultrasound scan and a biopsy revealing the diagnosis. Now, she will undergo surgery in 10 days to remove the cancerous cells found in her breast.

Link

IRELAND

Cecelia Ahern opens up on heartbreak after daughter was diagnosed with rare autoimmune condition

October 7, 2024

Best-selling author Cecelia Ahern has opened up about her heartbreak after her four-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition. The daughter of former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has revealed her daughter Blossom was diagnosed with Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, a condition also known as Still's Disease, which is a rare autoinflammatory disease affecting different body organs and systems. "She’s four. She was diagnosed last year so we’re in that early horrible stage where you’re trying to still figure things out and understand it, but she is a little hero." The 43-year-old Dubliner said it was "absolutely no laughing matter" to see a child in pain.

Link

GHANA

We ask for continued prayers and support for Bediatuo Asante – Presidency

October 3, 2024

The Office of the President has asked Ghanaians to pray for the Executive Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante [52] who has fallen ill. The Presidency in a statement on Wednesday, October 2, explained that Nana Bediatuo Asante felt unwell after the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting in New York, USA, where he accompanied President Akufo-Addo for presidential duties. The statement follows unconfirmed reports on Tuesday October 1, that Bediatuo Asante had suffered stroke. According to the Presidency, the Executive Secretary was admitted to hospital upon feeling unwell and is currently in stable condition, responding well to treatment.

Link

SINGAPORE

Veteran actor-host Marcus Chin, 71, suffers heart attack during filming

October 7, 2024

Veteran Singaporean actor and host Marcus Chin underwent coronary artery bypass surgery on Oct 7 after suffering a heart attack during filming earlier in the day. The 71-year-old actor, who is also known as Bin Ge, started to feel unwell when he was filming a short video with fellow actor Mark Lee at around 10.45 am on Oct 7, said his management agency, King Kong Media Production, in a statement on the same day. He felt better after taking a five-minute break but soon began experiencing chills, cold sweat, chest pain and had difficulty breathing, prompting Lee to call for an ambulance. Chin was taken to the National University Hospital. The actor immediately underwent coronary artery bypass surgery, which began at 1 pm and was completed about an hour later.

Link

JAPAN

Castlevania developer Shutaro Ida announces cancer diagnosis, steps down from Bloodstained 2

October 3, 2024

Japanese game designer Shutaro Ida, known for being a developer on the classic Castlevania games on the Nintendo DS, announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer. As a result, he has stepped down from the development of the sequel to Castlevania spiritual successor, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. Ida revealed his diagnosis on a post on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account, where he hinted at his role in the development of the Bloodstained sequel so far before he had to leave in order to focus on his treatment.

No age reported.

Link

AUSTRALIA

AFL veteran Jason Baldwin recovering from ‘one per cent chance of survival’ after massive heart attack

October 7, 2024

Fitzroy greats and the Brisbane Lions have rallied around Jason Baldwin after the 54-year-old overcame a one per cent chance of survival from a massive heart attack. The 127-gamer, whose AFL career finished with a one-year stint at Richmond, suffered the health emergency in June. Baldwin’s wife Vicki and their children Abbey and Sam received the “devastating news” that he was unlikely to survive after he was moved from Austin Hospital to The Alfred. He spent several weeks on life support and a total of eight in a coma before defying doctors and waking up. “Not only did he wake up, but to everyone’s astonishment, he woke up with his usual wit and cheek, intact!” former teammate Brett Chandler wrote. He continues to make progress through hard work and determination every day.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

Black Fern Grace Steinmetz forced to retire after brain injury diagnosis

October 4, 2024

Auckland - Black Ferns player Grace Steinmetz has been forced to hang up her boots after brain scans revealed it would be unsafe for her to take the field again. In a post on social media, 26-year-old Steinmetz thanked those who had been part of her journey and supported her. “Not how I pictured my rugby career coming to an end. Scans have come back showing a brain injury that means I need to hang the boots up, medically retire and never play rugby again. Grateful that my health is still intact and we found out before it was too late.“ This game and the people within it have done SO much for me, and I am super grateful for the last seven years I have had in this sport.”

Link