Adele’s cancelation of her Vegas residency, due to “illness,” sparks “fury” among her loving fans (who were surely “vaccinated,” too):

Fury Erupts as Adele Cancels Vegas Show Again: Singer Branded 'Inconsiderate' for Repeat Offense

February 29, 2024

Adele is facing backlash from her fans after revealing that her upcoming Las Vegas residency performances are being moved to new dates.

News broke recently that the 35-year-old Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has postponed several shows planned for the following month.

Adele personally addressed her fans about the changes through a statement released on social media.

Via a post on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter, Adele addressed the impacted performances scheduled from March 1 to 30. Notably, the final series of ten shows remain unaffected from May through June.

The "Rolling In The Deep" singer wrote: "Sadly, I must take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and through my break. I hadn't quite gotten the chance to get back to total health before shows resumed, and now I'm sick again, and unfortunately, it's all taken a toll on my voice."

"And so on doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you willl be sent the information asap. The postponed dates are 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 & 30 March."

Jon Bon Jovi shares his struggles with vocal injury: “I don’t understand why God has taken away my vocal ability”

February 28, 2024

In a candid panel discussion titled “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” at the Television Critics Association, renowned singer Jon Bon Jovi opened up about the vocal injury that had the potential to bring his career “to a screeching halt.” Expressing his heartfelt sentiment, Jon Bon Jovi shared, “I pride myself on being a true vocalist. I’ve sung with Pavarotti. I know how to sing. I’ve studied the craft for 40 years. I’m not a stylist who just barks and howls. I know how to sing.” He emphasized his dedication and training as a singer, which has been an integral part of his identity as an artist. However, he further revealed his confusion about the vocal injury, wondering why it occurred, saying, “When God was taking away my ability, and I couldn’t understand why, I jokingly said the only thing that’s ever been up my nose is my finger. So there was no reason for this.” The injury had a significant impact on Jon Bon Jovi’s vocal cords, resulting in atrophy that affected his singing capabilities. Describing the condition, he explained, “One of my cords was literally atrophied. So my vocal cords, they’re supposed to look parallel. So let’s pretend one of them looks as thick as my thumb and the other one is as thick as a pinky.”

Bon Jovi is fully “vaccinated”:

Jon Bon Jovi, Bryan Adams join growing list of vaccinated musicians testing positive for Covid-19

November 1, 2021

New Jersey rocker Jon Bon Jovi and Canadian singer Bryan Adams cancelled separate appearances on Saturday night after testing positive for Covid-19. They join a number of artists who have contracted the virus despite vaccination. “Jon is fully vaccinated and feeling fine,” wrote Bon Jovi’s publicist in a statement.

Justin Timberlake's health takes a 'turn for the worse' as he shares disappointing news with fans

February 23, 2024

Justin Timberlake is battling with his health after admitting his sickness has taken "a turn for the worse". The 43-year-old was "gutted" to share the disappointing news that a one-off show he planned for Friday in London has been cancelled after he was struck down with the flu.

Halsey Health Update: Singer 'Back in Diapers' Following Endometriosis Diagnosis

March 1, 2024

Halsey is trying to make light of a serious situation as she shared a picture of herself wearing adult diapers, following an undisclosed medical procedure, in her Instagram Story.

"Back in diapers but at least they have little bows," she captioned the photo.

The "Without Me" hitmaker was wearing striped pajamas, and had several bandages covering some parts of her abdomen.

While Halsey did not say much about why she had to don a diaper, many assumed that it might have something to do with her battle with endometriosis. Elsewhere in her Story, she thanked Thaïs Aliabadi, a celebrity OB-GYN, referring to the doctor as her "queen" and thanking her for her "unparalleled care and brilliance."

Ginger Zee misses 'Good Morning America' after falling ill

February 22, 2024

Good Morning America's Ginger Zee has revealed that she has been out with a major illness. She explained to her followers that she and her family have been experiencing health issues that "took them out." Zee, 43, posted a photograph to Instagram on Tuesday night featuring her and her son's hands as they lay in bed next to one another. While covered in blankets, the meteorologist wore a black hoodie. "Stomach flu has taken us out... hope to be back soon," she captioned the post. "Stay healthy everyone!" Several of Zee's GMA co-stars wished her well in their comments on her post. "Oh no! Feel better," Rebecca Jarvis said. "Feel better soon," Robin Roberts added. After providing her with a few tips, Dr. Jen Ashton encouraged her to feel better. "Norovirus one of the most highly contagious viruses there is. Less than 50 particles is all it takes to infect someone. Wash all bedding and surfaces well and can remain contagious for 24-48 hrs after the torture ends. Feel better honey!"

Giants’ Tristan Beck diagnosed with aneurysm in upper arm

February 29, 2024

The Giants announced this morning that Beck has been diagnosed with an aneurysm in his upper arm. He’s currently weighing his treatment options. The team will likely have more information in the coming days. There’s no firm timetable on how long Beck might be sidelined, but manager Bob Melvin told reporters that he won’t be on the Opening Day roster (X link via Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle). The Giants appear to be anticipating a fairly lengthy absence, though Melvin did not rule out the possibility that Beck could pitch for them at some point this season. Giants right-hander Tristan Beck [27] has left the team’s spring complex and is traveling back to San Francisco to undergo testing after experiencing discomfort in his right hand, the team announced to reporters (X link via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area). The team will provide further updates in the coming days.



Pro baseball’s “vaccination” policy:

We continue to strongly encourage vaccination among Minor League players and make resources available to Minor League teams and players toward that goal. Around 88% of minor leaguers were vaccinated during the 2021 season, according to a league official, a number that mirrored the percentage of players and staff vaccinated at the major league level. COVID-19 protocols at the major league level are decided by the league and MLB Players Association.

Texas Tech baseball releases update on Brady Trombello following medical emergency

February 28, 2024

Lubbock, TX - The Texas Tech baseball team suffered a major scare on Monday, after Brady Trombello had to be taken away in an ambulance to the University Medical Center. There, he underwent surgery. Red Raider fans got some good news and an update on his status a few days afterwards. On Wednesday evening, the Texas Tech Baseball Twitter Account updated Tombello’s status. “Texas Tech can confirm a medical emergency took place Monday afternoon at Rip Griffin Park involving baseball student-athlete Brady Trombello. Texas Tech’s sports medicine and coaching staff provided immediate care and helped transport Trombello via ambulance to University Medical Center where he underwent surgery Monday night. Trombello is recovering and in stable condition. Texas Tech Athletics will provide updates as available, but asks the public to respect the privacy of the Trombello family as he continues his recovery,” Texas Tech baseball wrote in their official statement Wednesday evening.

No age reported.

