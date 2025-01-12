UNITED STATES

Inside Edition ’s Alison Hall Says Reporting Olivia Munn’s Breast Cancer Led to Her Own Diagnosis: ‘Truly Miraculous’

January 10, 2025

Last year, Olivia Munn revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer early after using the Breast Cancer Risk Assessment tool

Inside Edition reporter Alison Hall said covering Munn’s journey inspired her to be proactive about her health and ultimately led to her own breast cancer diagnosis

She’s now preparing to undergo a double mastectomy and wants to raise awareness in the same way Munn did

Alison Hall didn’t know anything about the Breast Cancer Risk Assessment tool, even after watching her mother’s battle with the disease. It wasn’t even until the Inside Edition reporter, 33, covered actress Olivia Munn’s breast cancer journey that she first heard the term.

In March 2024, Munn revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy after her doctor calculated her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment score, which she said “saved my life” by allowing her to catch the disease early.

The Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Tool (BCRAT), also known as The Gail Model, is a tool used by healthcare professionals to estimate a woman's risk of developing invasive breast cancer within the next five years and within her lifetime (up to age 90), according to the National Cancer Institute.

The assessment, which takes as little as five minutes to complete, uses a woman’s personal information to determine the risk, including age, age at first period, age at the time of the birth of a first child, family history of breast cancer (mothers, sisters, daughters), number of past breast biopsies (whether positive or negative), number of breast biopsies showing a presence of atypical hyperplasia, and race/ethnicity. [This “assessment” fails to take note of certain other “personal information.”]

Link

Wayne Dawson ‘overwhelmed’ by support during cancer journey

January 10, 2025

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Legendary FOX 8 journalist and pastor Wayne Dawson isn’t shy about boasting his belief in the power of prayer.

He says that is making all the difference as he fights cancer.

“It means so much to know you have a community of people who love you, and I just want to let everyone know, I love you so much for what you have done. You can’t walk this walk, you can’t fight this fight, you can’t take this journey without support,” Wayne said Friday.

Wayne announced last year that he’d received a surprising oral cancer diagnosis.

He’s been undergoing chemotherapy and radiation and recently had an additional procedure.

Link

Popular CT Radio Host Diagnosed With Cancer, Expects Full Recovery

January 10, 2025

CONNECTICUT — One of Connecticut's most popular media personalities shocked his audience this week by revealing he is battling cancer.

AJ from WPLR’s Chaz & AJ morning radio show told listeners on Monday that he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, after showing signs of anemia and undergoing spinal taps.

"But they caught it early," AJ explained. He has already begun management for the disease, and starts "more aggressive" treatments this week. "There's a really good feeling they can bring me back, either exactly as I was or very close to how it was before."

Link

Texans' Cade Stover Undergoes Emergency Appendectomy, Expected to Make Full Recovery

December 15, 2024

The Houston Texans will be without tight end Cade Stover [24] for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins after he underwent an emergency appendectomy Saturday night. Kristie Rieken of the Associated Press noted Sunday that, while Stover will miss time in the immediate future, the team expects him to make a full recovery.

Link

Frontman for country music band reveals cancer diagnosis, tumor removal

January 9, 2025

NASHVILLE – Country music singer Raul Malo, the longtime frontman for The Mavericks, revealed Tuesday he had a cancerous tumor removed from his liver recently.

The procedure has forced the band to withdraw from a musical cruise that was scheduled to sail Sunday, Jan. 12, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Link

CANADA

Tennis pro Gabriela Dabrowski reveals she played Wimbledon and Olympics amid breast cancer treatment

December 31, 2024

Paris Olympic bronze medalist and three-time Grand Slam champion Gabriela Dabrowski shared in an Instagram post that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April and competed throughout the season while receiving treatment. "I know this will come as a shock to many, but I am okay and I will be okay," she wrote Tuesday. "Early detection saves lives. I can wholeheartedly agree with this." Dabrowski, 32, said she briefly took a break from tennis after undergoing two surgeries, but returned to the court in June, where she and her partner Erin Routliffe won the women’s doubles at the Rothesay Open Nottingham. Dabrowski said her health battle began in the spring of 2023 when she felt a lump in her left breast during a self-exam, but a doctor told her it was nothing to worry about. Dabrowski said she got a mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy before she was diagnosed with cancer.

Link

Conservative MP Luc Berthold says he has prostate cancer but not stepping down

January 5, 2025

Montreal - Conservative MP Luc Berthold [59] has announced he has prostate cancer. The longtime member of Parliament for Quebec’s Mégantic—L’Érable federal riding shared the news on social media today. Berthold said in a Facebook post that the cancer is treatable but will require an operation that he expects to receive in the coming weeks. Berthold said he has no intention of stepping down and will remain his party’s candidate in the next federal election for the newly-created riding of Mégantic-l’Érable-Lotbinière. Berthold was first elected under the federal Conservative banner in 2015 and won reelection in both 2019 and 2021.

Link

FRANCE

France international suffers cardiac arrest at wedding and placed into coma

January 4, 2025

France international Hassane Kolingar has revealed he suffered a cardiac arrest after taking snus [snuff] over the summer. The Racing 92 loosehead returned to action last week, featuring in the Top 14 clash against Lyon. But he has admitted he feared he would never play again after the medical episode, which happened at the wedding of his team-mate Ibrahim Diallo. Kolingar also revealed that he had to be shocked four times, while he has since undergone a five-hour surgery to clean a scar on his heart that has been present since childhood. “When I got there [to the wedding], I stuck a snus against my gum and sat down while waiting for the bride and groom,” Kolingar told Midi Olympique. “It’s not illegal – there’s tobacco in it but it’s real s---, I think. At one point, I burst out laughing and immediately felt pressure in my chest. My heart was beating really hard and I was sweating a lot; seeing stars. “I thought I was just having a hypoglycaemic episode and, so I would not ruin the ceremony, I moved aside. My eardrums were banging, I felt like someone was sticking needles in my head. I was in pain, really bad pain and my eyes were rolling back. I was going into cardiac arrest.” Snus is an oral tobacco product made up of ground tobacco and sometimes flavouring. The moist tobacco pouches look similar to a small tea bag and are usually placed between the upper lip and the gums. From there, it releases nicotine into the bloodstream. “It was a tachycardia incident, basically,” added Kolingar. “Because my pulse wouldn’t go down, the firefighters put me into a coma. To wake me up, they shocked me four times.” The 26-year-old was initially taken to hospital in Auxerre, before being transferred to the cardiology department of an institute in the Parisian suburb of Le Plessis-Robinson. From there, he sought the services of a surgeon in Bordeaux to undertake a five-hour operation.

Link

NETHERLANDS

Singer Emma Heesters [28] shares news about her health: “Cancer has spread”

January 6, 2025

Dutch singer Emma Heesters (28) has completed her last chemotherapy, but now also appears to have metastases. She wrote this on Instagram. The singer announced in November that she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer. “The very last chemo, super happy! But unfortunately my treatment is not yet finished,” Emma Heesters said on Monday morning. “At first everything indicated that I was in stage 1, but after an operation to remove lymph nodes I was told that my cancer had spread (stage 3).” As a result, she had to undergo radiation in addition to chemotherapy. “So in recent weeks I have not only had chemotherapy every week, but also radiation/radiotherapy 5 times a week. The next few weeks will be the final, tough, steps!”, says Emma. She also points out to her followers to have a smear test done.

Link