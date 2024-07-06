This one popped up after I posted about similar cases in Canada, Cuba, Brazil, UK, Germany, Denmark, Taiwan and New Zealand.

JAPAN

Japanese Promotion Issues Statement On Minoru Suzuki’s Condition After He Collapsed During Match

July 6, 2024

In what must have been a terrifying situation for fans in attendance, Minoru Suzuki collapsed during his match at Saturday’s Tenryu Project event. The Japanese freelancer who has worked for New Japan, AEW, ROH, MLW, and GCW over the past year passed out during the bout, and after failing to respond to the referee, the match was stopped.

Thankfully, the 56-year-old quickly regained consciousness, and now, following a visit to the hospital, the promotion has confirmed via their official website he was diagnosed with a concussion, with there being no bleeding on the brain.

https://www.newsbreak.com/share/3518428710871-japanese-promotion-issues-statement-on-minoru-suzuki-s-condition-after-he-collapsed-during-match