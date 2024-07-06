And this news just came in (from Japan): Wrestler Minoru Suzuki collapses during match
It's getting ever harder to keep up with all these mystery "collapses," just as with all the "sudden deaths"
This one popped up after I posted about similar cases in Canada, Cuba, Brazil, UK, Germany, Denmark, Taiwan and New Zealand.
JAPAN
Japanese Promotion Issues Statement On Minoru Suzuki’s Condition After He Collapsed During Match
July 6, 2024
In what must have been a terrifying situation for fans in attendance, Minoru Suzuki collapsed during his match at Saturday’s Tenryu Project event. The Japanese freelancer who has worked for New Japan, AEW, ROH, MLW, and GCW over the past year passed out during the bout, and after failing to respond to the referee, the match was stopped.
Thankfully, the 56-year-old quickly regained consciousness, and now, following a visit to the hospital, the promotion has confirmed via their official website he was diagnosed with a concussion, with there being no bleeding on the brain.
https://www.newsbreak.com/share/3518428710871-japanese-promotion-issues-statement-on-minoru-suzuki-s-condition-after-he-collapsed-during-match
was it a 'sudden death match'...?
It would make better sense if this was a mixed martial arts match. Maybe wrestlers get body slammed to the ground. Not sure his weight category but it still seems unusual. What do I know about wrestling? Not much. Thanks MCM for another update, report, news flash. They are all much appreciated.