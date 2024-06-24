And yet it's still possible for us to dance (and dance together)
A group of Spaniards—"elderly" Spaniards—LIVE as if "the virus" never hit
With all this “sudden” dying going on, cars plowing into houses, planes and helicopters crashing for no given reason, suicides spiking, and wild “altercations” breaking out on airliners, at sports events (among both fans and athletes), in fast-food joints and retail outlets, and so on (and on), it matters more than ever that we take time out to sing, and dance, and appreciate those who do.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The action of dancing is Theraputic just do it!
Yes, we must counterbalance the crazy.