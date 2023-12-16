Andrea Bocelli cancels shows; Spanish footballer Dragisa Gudelj collapses on the pitch; UK TV presenter Fiona Phillips has premature dementia; Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. diagnosed with COVID (again)
TV host's wife has brain cancer; Linda Nolan's brain tumors have shrunk; "Michael Bibi is cancer-free"; Italian bass's throat affected during opera; footballer Roberto Scarnecchia's heart attack; more
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Andrea Bocelli cancels shows; Spanish footballer Dragisa Gudelj collapses on the pitch; UK TV presenter Fiona Phillips has premature dementia; Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. diagnosed with COVID (again)
America has suffered 158 thousand excess deaths in the first nine months of 2023. That's close to three Vietnam wars in nine months. If Vietnam was a "quagmire", then this is a disaster. Interesting how the Lying Legacy Media wants nothing to do this story. That ole Spiked Protein never sleeps. It just keeps chewing tiny holes in your organs and even your brain. You die slowly, but you die.
If Andrea Bocelli is having health prolems because of the vaxx, he could become a great advocate in our movement. Think of the tens of millions of he’s fan across the world that he could change or plant the seed. Let us hope and pray.