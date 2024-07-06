Also, “Kris Jenner tearfully opens up about having her ovaries removed after finding tumor.”

Ann Wilson, lead singer of Heart, reveals cancer diagnosis and postpones tour

July 2, 2024

Ann Wilson, the lead singer of rock band Heart, is battling cancer and will be stepping back from the Royal Flush Tour for the remainder of the year to focus on her health and recovery. Wilson, 74, shared the news with fans in a heartfelt post Tuesday on Instagram, detailing her health and expressing her regret over the tour postponement. “I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous,” she wrote. “The operation was successful & I’m feeling great, but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & I’ve decided to do it.”

Pink forced to cancel her upcoming concert after doctor issues warning

July 2, 2024

The singer was set to perform at Wankdorf Stadium in Bern, Switzerland, on Wednesday, July 3. Pink was forced to cancel the concert on "doctors advice" after undergoing a "medical examination." She is currently on her Summer Carnival tour.

No age reported.

Pearl Jam cancel more tour dates over illness

July 1, 2024

Pearl Jam have cancelled more European tour dates due to continuing illness within the band. The rock band had already cancelled a show they had been scheduled to play at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium over the weekend. They have now also cancelled two dates at Waldbühne in Berlin on 2 and 3 July. “Despite everyone’s best efforts, the band has yet to make a full recovery,” the band said in a statement, external shared on social media. Their next live show is currently scheduled for 6 July in Barcelona. In their statement, the band expressed their disappointment and emphasised the difficulty of the decision to cancel.

Neil Young suddenly cancels all tour dates due to illness

July 2, 2024

Neil Young has had to suddenly cancel all his upcoming tour dates due to illness. In a message on Young's website , it was revealed that all remaining dates on Neal Young and Crazy Horse's Love Earth Tour have been canceled. "The Love Earth Tour has been a great experience for us so far," the message began. "GREAT AUDIENCES AND MUSIC. WE HAVE HAD A BLAST!" The message then explained, "When a couple of us got sick after Detroit's Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break. We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to Rock again!"

Willie Nelson to miss another stop on ‘Outlaw Music Festival Tour’ tonight due to ongoing illness

July 3, 2024

Another huge bummer. This afternoon, Willie Nelson’s team put out a new statement saying the country legend will once again miss a stop on the 2024 edition of his Outlaw Music Festival tour tonight due to an ongoing (undisclosed) illness. He missed the first run of shows that kicked off a couple weeks ago in Alpharetta, Georgia and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, as well as this past weekend of concerts, after his team said he wasn’t feeling well, and per doctor’s orders, had to rest for what was initially just the first stretch of shows. And after missing stops in Syracuse and Wantagh, New York, or Holmdel, New Jersey, Willie will not make it to Mansfield, Massachusetts, tonight, either. The post on his social media channels say that he will be performing at the show in Camden, New Jersey on July 4th and beyond, though at this point I would caution to think that's a sure-fire bet. I mean, the man is 91 years old, and it's beyond impressive that he can still get out and perform in any capacity, let alone headline amphitheater shows, so obviously it's most important that he continue to rest if that's what he needs.

Just yesterday, in Camden, NJ, Nelson reappeared on stage, his recent “health scare” behind him, and received a standing ovation:

‘The Kardashians’: Kris Jenner tearfully opens up about having her ovaries removed after finding tumor

July 4, 2024

Kris Jenner ‘s official medical diagnosis has been revealed. The famed momager and Kardashian-Jenner matriarch told her daughters in the newest episode of Hulu ‘s The Kardashians that her doctors found a tumor on her ovary that would require her to have both her ovaries removed. “I’m just really emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys,” Kris says through tears, before explaining, “I’m emotional about it because that’s where all my kids were conceived and that’s where they were grown, in my tummy. And so [it’s a] very sacred place to me.”

Former RHOA star Claudia Jordan reveals she tested positive for COVID again: “Y’all be careful being outside”

July 5, 2024

Former Real Housewives star Claudia Jordan has revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She took to Instagram on Friday to share the unfortunate news and issued a warning to her followers about the importance of being cautious. In her Instagram post, Claudia expressed her concern about the virus and how it has affected her health. She mentioned that she believes she contracted the virus during her time in Los Angeles or on the plane ride back, where she encountered people coughing without covering their mouths. Claudia went on to describe her symptoms as severe, stating that she has been bedridden since Monday and experiencing dizziness, weakness, chills, and body aches.

Tennis legend Chris Evert beats cancer again and is back in her element at Wimbledon: ‘You can’t live in fear’

July 2, 2024

Tennis legend Chris Evert, 66, six months after announcing that her ovarian cancer had come back, has returned to Wimbledon to resume her ESPN sports commentator duties — as she says she has beaten cancer for the second time. In an interview with the New York Times on Monday, the first-time grandmother — who is in London covering the famed tennis tournament for the next two weeks — gushed over her new pride and joy.

Former Rep. Jackie Speier announces she's battling breast cancer

July 4, 2024

San Francisco, CA -- Former U.S. Representative Jackie Speier [74] announced on Thursday that she's battling cancer. "I just became one of the 300,000 women per year who are diagnosed with breast cancer," she said in a Facebook post. Rep. Speier said it was discovered early, and she had a successful lumpectomy on Tuesday. "I had a mammogram in June of 2023 and was scheduled for one in June this year. I almost didn't go because of summer activities. Thank goodness I didn't cancel." She said she is being treated at UCSF.

Chris Young’s dad suffers a heart attack

July 1, 2024

[Country singer] Chris Young's step-father — whose name is Michael Harris, and who means so much to the singer that he calls him Dad — suffered a heart attack on Saturday (June 29). Young was out on the road at the time, and he played his Greeley, Colo. show as scheduled, but not without posting a message of gratitude that his dad is OK.

No age reported.

One athlete’s wife has cancer, while another athlete’s wife is now deemed “cancer free”:

A’s coach Mike Aldrete stepping away as wife has treatment for multiple myeloma

July 4, 2024

San Francisco, CA - For the first time as a baseball lifer, Aldrete will be stepping away for a lengthy stretch of the summer. Friday, he is leaving his post as the A’s hitting coach for a month in order to help his wife, Gina, as she goes through a cutting-edge treatment for multiple myeloma at UCSF. “On the one hand, I don’t want to say that it’s been hard on me because there’s nothing as hard as what she’s going through,” Aldrete said. [Paywall]

Chad Kuhl glad to be back pitching for White Sox after wife is declared cancer free

June 29, 2024

Chicago, IL -- Chad Kuhl has proven to be a reliable relief pitcher, and sometimes even spot starter for the White Sox. But any pressure he feels to perform on the mound is nothing compared to what he and his family went through in the past year. "You know, I've had the game taken away from me from Tommy John surgery in 2019, so I know what it feels like to kind of miss the game—for different reasons last year—but it's just super special to be back." Those different reasons for missing the game, started with Kuhl's wife, Amanda, going to the doctor for a routine visit in January of last year. "She was going to her yearly appointment, and we were thinking about the opportunity for having baby number two, and the doctor found a lump—and a week later, it turned out to be breast cancer," Kuhl said.

No age reported.

Legendary CT political reporter recovering from cancer treatment

July 1, 2024

Connecticut - Mark Davis, the legendary political reporter who retired from WTNH-TV in 2020, is recovering from bladder cancer treatment, The Laurel reports. Davis is back home, and his doctor reportedly told him that he will be hiking again in the fall. At the time of his retirement, Davis had spent more than 35 years at WTNH, and more than 50 years as a broadcast journalist on radio and television. His retirement in the fall of 2020 came, in part, due to the difficulties of returning to work during the coronavirus pandemic; Davis had taken a leave of absence at the start of the pandemic as a safety precaution. Before his retirement, Davis was a fixture at the state Capitol during his tenure, won multiple Emmy Awards, and in 2004, broke the huge scoop that then Gov. John Rowland was resigning.

No age reported.

GoFundMe launched for former WCW wrestler & booker Kevin Sullivan

July 5, 2024

Two months ago, it was reported that former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan, whose impact on the wrestling business is undeniable, had sadly been hospitalized. The exact nature of the 74-year-old’s condition, which necessitated emergency surgery, wasn’t disclosed, although the unfortunate situation was described at the time as being very serious. And now, a GoFundMe has been launched to assist him with medical bills and other expenses due to his current insurance being almost exhausted.

