MEXICO

Indian Coast Guard evacuates Mexican national facing medical emergency off Goa coast

February 20, 2024

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) safely evacuated a Mexican national who suffered a heart attack onboard a passenger vessel off the Goa coast, a senior official said on Tuesday. A medical evacuation at sea was successfully executed by the ICG Ship C-158, ensuring the safety and well-being of Mexican national Fernando Cruz Mendez (53) on Monday, the ICG spokesperson said. The coast guard received a message from Celebrity Millennium, a passenger vessel, about a medical emergency around 7.25 pm on Monday, around 40 km from the coast, he said. A passenger had suffered a heart attack onboard the vessel, which was proceeding towards Mumbai, the official said.

SAINT LUCIA

Home Affairs Minister Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

February 19, 2024

On Monday, February 19, 2024, Minister for Home Affairs, Hon. Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte, experienced a medical emergency. A medical response was initiated and the Minister was transported to a medical institution for treatment.

No age reported.

ARGENTINA

Fernando Ruiz Díaz, leader of Catupecu Machu, suffered a stroke and had to cancel the international tour

February 20, 2024

The alarms were turned on last February 15th when Fernando Ruiz Díaz (55), vocalist of Catupecu Machu, had to be hospitalized for a picture of dizziness and high blood pressure, which was later diagnosed as a stroke, linked to stress. The singer underwent several routine studies and the examinations made it possible to identify the cause of his symptoms. For this reason, the band, one of the most recognized of Argentine rock, had to postpone their tour of Europe, as expressed in a statement on their social networks, in which they wish a speedy recovery of their leader.

GERMANY

Lufthansa Airbus A321 Diverts To Madrid After Pilot Falls Sick

February 18, 2024

A Lufthansa Airbus A321 destined for Seville (SCQ), Spain, diverted to Madrid (MAD) after the first officer onboard the aircraft fell ill on February 17th. The aircraft was operating Lufthansa flight LH1140 from Frankfurt (FRA) to SCQ at the time of the diversion. The flight departed FRA at 9:40 am, and journeys along this route usually take anywhere between two hours and 20 minutes and two hours and 45 minutes. While cruising at 35,000 ft above the city of Toledo, about 30 nautical miles southeast of Madrid, the aircraft reported to air traffic control that the first officer had fallen ill, requesting diversion to MAD. The aircraft turned left and began a descent of -2,500 ft per minute, arriving at MAD’s runway 32L around 20 minutes later. It was met by paramedics shortly after 11:00 am. The condition of the first officer, or the probable cause of the ailment, is currently unclear.

No age reported.



SWEDEN

Sweden's Kristoffer Olsson on ventilator due to brain disease

February 17, 2024

Sweden and FC Midtjylland midfielder Kristoffer Olsson is on a ventilator in hospital in Denmark suffering from a brain disease, the club said on Tuesday.

Midtjylland said Olsson, 30, lost consciousness at his home last week and has since been treated at Aarhus University Hospital. The club said his hospital admission was "not caused by self-harm of any kind, nor is the cause due to external factors."

Midtjylland added: "A team of Denmark's leading medical experts is currently working at high pressure to make a diagnosis and initiate the right treatment."

"Since admission, Kristoffer has been surrounded by his immediate family and parts of FC Midtjylland's staff, and is being treated by specialists in the field.

"FC Midtjylland urgently requests the public to show respect and understanding, so that Kristoffer, the family and the doctors get the necessary peace of mind to ensure Kristoffer's recovery and recovery as well as possible."

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/39607566/sweden-kristoffer-olsson-ventilator-due-brain-disease

ITALY

Lorry driver struck by a heart attack on the side of the overpass road leans on the steering wheel: rescued by policemen

February 22, 2024

Romano D'ezzelino (Vicenza) - The timely intervention of the police officers has saved the life of a truck driver suffering from a heart attack. The event, which took place on Tuesday but announced today by the Vicenza Police Headquarters, happened on the SS 47 in Romano d'Ezzelino. An alarm was raised by a motorist who noticed a lorry that was pulled over on the roadside with the driver fallen over on the steering wheel. The operations center of the Bassano del Grappa Police Station sent a patrol right away with the defibrillator on board, and immediately used it after noticing that the man was now cyanotic. The operations continued for about ten minutes until the arrival of the ambulance and the medical team, whose staff took charge of the heart attack victim and transported him to the hospital in Bassano.

No age reported.

Having fallen ill on the street, he is revived by a minor and taken to hospital

February 18, 2024

According to what we learned, around 3 pm a man suddenly fell ill while he was on the street, which led him to have a cardiac arrest. A young man who was still a minor came to his aid and managed to revive him. In the meantime, the alarm was raised and 118 personnel rushed to the scene with a helicopter and ambulance, who took charge of the man and took him in code red to the Borgo Trento hospital. The police were also on site.

No age reported.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Daughter of a long-detained human rights activist in Bahrain says she has cancer, urges his release

February 19, 2024

Dubai — The daughter of a long-detained human rights activist in Bahrain said Monday she has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, and again called for her father’s release. Maryam al-Khawaja also urged Denmark, where both al-Khawajas have citizenship, to do more to free her father, 62-year-old Abdulhadi al-Khawaja.

No age reported.

BANGLADESH

Saudi plane makes emergency landing in Karachi after India ‘refuses’ to offload ailing Muslim passenger

February 20, 2024

Karachi - The Saudia Airlines flight from Bangladesh Tuesday made an emergency landing in the port city after a passenger's health worsened mid-flight. The Riyadh-bound flight, SV 805, departed from Bangladesh's capital city, Dhaka, at 3:57 am and was in the Indian airspace when the 44-year-old Bangladeshi passenger fell sick during the flight, according to airline sources. Abu Tahir, the Bengali passenger, was in a bad condition with high blood pressure, and continuously vomiting due to his health, airline sources said. After receiving instructions from the Mumbai ATC, the pilot sought Karachi Air Traffic Controller for permission to land a flight in the port city after which the aircraft was flown towards Karachi and touched down at the Jinnah International Airport at 7:28 am.

AUSTRALIA

Corey Harawira-Naera has defibrillator strapped to his chest in bid for NRL return

February 22, 2024

Readings from a defibrillator strapped to Corey Harawira-Naera’s chest have indicated the sidelined Raiders back-rower can increase his training loads, but a return to rugby league this season remains unlikely. Harawira met specialists this week in his ongoing recovery from a career-threatening seizure suffered on the field in May last year. There is still no certainty on why Harawira-Naera collapsed midway through a match against Souths last year [above], suffering a seizure before being taken to hospital.

No age reported.

