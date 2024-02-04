Tucker Carlson’s must-see interview with Bret Weinstein, on what the latter saw when visiting the Darien Gap. (Click on the link here , not the screenshot.)

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1753190238502170900

Denver nears its breaking point as migrants and the cold pile in

January 31, 2024

https://www.cnn.com/2024/01/31/us/denver-migrants-crisis/index.html

Compilation from blueplanet68:

64 Times the Biden Administration Intentionally Undermined Border Security

https://www.speaker.gov/64-times-the-biden-administration-intentionally-undermined-border-security/

Download Report PDF here:

https://www.speaker.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/Biden-Admin-Actions-Undermining-Border-Security.pdf

Speaker Johnson Releases List of 64 Biden Policy Decisions That Undermined Border Security

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/speaker-johnson-releases-list-64-biden-policy-decisions/

EXCERPT:

In his maiden speech from the House floor on Wednesday, Speaker Mike Johnson highlighted a list of 64 actions taken by President Joe Biden’s administration that undermined border security.

The list includes Biden directing border wall construction to end on his first day on the job and submitting legislation calling for a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants.

Johnson also noted that Biden lifted “limitations and restrictions against immigration from certain countries associated with terrorism” that former President Donald Trump had in place.

BREAKING: Speaker Mike Johnson releases a document of 64 instances of the Biden Administration undermining border security policy and encouraging illegal immigration. pic.twitter.com/g4WLALMhpi

— Leading Report (@LeadingReport) February 1, 2024

The president also rescinded Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy and placed a 100-day moratorium on deportations, and his administration greatly reduced the number eligible for deportation thereafter.

Additionally, the Biden administration suspended agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras meant to stem the flow of migrants.

Further, the president expanded the parole of illegal immigrants making asylum claims in the U.S. at unprecedented levels.

75% Of House Democrats Voted Against Deporting Criminal Migrants Who Commit Social Security Fraud

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/75-house-democrats-voted-against-deporting-criminal-migrants-who-commit-social-security

Democrats talk a big game about 'Republican attacks on Social Security,' but 75% of House Dems just voted against deporting migrants who commit Social Security fraud.

VIDEO:

Tom Homan raises hell over ‘border compromise.’

VIDEO:

Steve Bannon: Mayorkas And Senate Republicans Are Working To “Codify” The Invasion Of Our Nation

https://rumble.com/v4ai22i-steve-bannon-mayorkas-and-senate-republicans-are-working-to-codify-the-inva.html

Bloodthirsty Venezuelan gang now operating inside U.S.

The bloodthirsty, sex-trafficking Venezuelan prison gang NOW in America - and they've killed for the first time: Why national security experts say this is a catastrophic result of Biden's broken borders

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13004257/border-crisis-miami-murder-venezuela-gang-tren-aragua.html

-- Jose Luis Sanchez Valera, a 43-year-old retired Venezuelan police officer, was lured to a hotel by two women, then robbed and murdered on November 28

-- The killers tortured Sanchez to hand over his apartment keys, then raided the property: they told his niece, with whom he lived, they were Tren de Aragua

-- Tren de Aragua is one of the most feared gangs in Latin America: it was born in Venezuela around 2012, and the Miami murder is the first by the gang in the US

Outrage as Massachusetts Dem' governor closes cherished sports center in majority-black Boston suburb for FOUR MONTHS so it can be used to house migrants

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13026555/Outrage-Massachusetts-Dem-governor-closes-cherished-sports-center-majority-black-Boston-suburb-FOUR-MONTHS-used-house-migrants.html

-- Governor Maura Healey gave less than 48-hours notice that the popular Roxbury rec center would be turned over to 125 migrants families

-- 'I don't know what we're going to do for a couple, three months,' she told them

-- But she was accused of treating the neighborhood 'like garbage' at an angry public meeting

Illegals arrested for assault on NYPD, use fake names to flee to California

One perp has two pending felony cases in Manhattan.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/nyc-migrants-arrested-assaulting-police-231258975.html

VIDEO:

Amy Pope and The United Nations are funding the Invasion

https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1752131528992150007

Every American voter should see this

https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1752498124877336987

EXCERPT:

WATCH: America's illegal immigration crisis is shattering century-old records with alarming numbers.

2023: 3,201,144

2022: 2,766,582

2021: 1,956,519

2020: 405,036

2019: 859,501

2018: 404,142

2017: 310,531

2016: 415,816

2015: 337,117

2014: 486,651

2013: 420,789

2012: 364,768

2011: 340,252

2010: 463,382

On President Biden's inaugural day, he introduced policies that incentivize illegal immigration:

• Paused Deportations

• Suspended "Remain in Mexico"

• Stopped Border Wall Construction

Since Biden's policy changes, over 8 million people have illegally entered the country, with millions more slipping past border patrol undetected.

This surge in illegal immigration is a national security crisis, costing American taxpayers hundreds of billions per year.

Watch:

VIDEO OF TOP DEMOCRATS -- JUST A FEW SHORT YEARS AGO -- PUBLICLY ~OPPOSING~ ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

NOW, THEY LOVE IT, THEY ARE BRINGING IN 'REPLACEMENT' VOTERS:

How the U.S. Treasury Department Helps Chinese Organized Crime Transform American Homes Into Drug Dens

https://www.themainewire.com/2024/02/how-the-u-s-treasury-department-helps-chinese-organized-crime-transform-american-homes-into-drug-dens/

The little known CDFI program has been exploited by Asian Transnational Criminal Organizations -- and taxpayers are picking up the tab

DeSantis to send 1,000 Florida state troops to help Texas at the border

Press release from DeSantis office.

https://www.flgov.com/2024/02/01/more-border-support-governor-ron-desantis-sends-additional-florida-national-guard-and-florida-state-guard-to-assist-texas/

VIDEO:

Liz Yore Offers Way To Hold Clergy Accountable For Aiding Invasion Of America

https://www.complicitclergy.com/

https://rumble.com/v4at5p0-liz-yore-offers-way-to-hold-clergy-accountable-for-aiding-invasion-go-to-co.html

SIGN-ON LETTER FOR CATHOLICS:

Tell Bishops to Stop Enabling the Illegal Invasion of Our Nation

https://www.complicitclergy.com/2024/02/01/tell-bishops-to-stop-enabling-the-illegal-invasion-of-our-nation/

EXCERPT:

The Catholic Church teaches two basic tenets in regards to immigration:

Nations have a right to limit the number of people immigrating to their countries (CCC 2241).

People have a right to migrate (CCC 2211).

A nation’s first obligation is to assure the common welfare of its own citizens. Even Pope Francis, a vocal proponent of immigration, emphasized this fact in a 2017 interview, “Can borders be controlled? Yes, each country has a right to control its borders, who enters and who leaves, and countries that are in danger — of terrorism or the like — have more right to control them more.”

The Biden administration has consistently failed to secure our nation's borders, resulting in a mass invasion of our nation. Nearly every city in our nation has been turned into a border town, with crime, homelessness, drug dealing and human trafficking running rampant. This reality is posing a clear and present danger to national security, financial stability and the common good.

Numerous government and media reports reveal that the Catholic Church is aiding and abetting this illegal invasion. Catholic organizations receive hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to provide transportation, food, clothing, housing and living expenses for illegal aliens. These benefits often exceed those even available to needy U.S. citizens.

In doing so, these Catholic organizations not only violate our nation’s immigration laws but also our Catholic teaching which demands they ensure the common good and security of our nation’s citizens.

Therefore, we urge Catholics to contact their bishops and respectfully demand that all Catholic charitable organizations immediately terminate their involvement in the invasion of our nation.

INSTRUCTIONS: Complete the form below to send a message to your bishop, the USCCB and the U.S. Papal Nuncio.