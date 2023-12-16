Singapore’s birth rate is at a record low — but ‘throwing money’ at the problem won’t solve it

September 17, 2023

KEY POINTS

Singapore’s birth rate hit a record low in 2022, after years of consistent decline.

The biggest reason for this shift is how notoriously expensive it is to live in Singapore, and the high cost of living continues to steer many away from expanding their family, analysts told CNBC.

Although there are a slew of government policies aimed at encouraging more couples to have children, “throwing money” at the problem will not solve it, said Wen Wei Tan, analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/09/18/singapores-birth-rate-is-falling-and-throwing-money-at-the-problem-wont-solve-it-.html

No, “throwing money” at the problem will not solve it; but throwing all the “vaccines” out, and then throwing their fiercest advocates in jail, will ultimately solve that problem, and not just in Singapore.

Singapore close to vaccinating all eligible people against Covid

December 1, 2021

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/singapore-close-vaccinating-eligible-people-covid-rcna7199

As of this year:

Singapore has a very high vaccination rate, with more than 92% of its total population (and more than 93% of its eligible population) having completed their vaccination regimen.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/COVID-19_vaccination_in_Singapore#cite_note-mohvacc-5

An article in Nature from some seven months ago:

Effectiveness of chatbots on COVID vaccine confidence and acceptance in Thailand, Hong Kong, and Singapore

May 25, 2023

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-023-00843-6