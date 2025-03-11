Some high-profile indications of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination” this past week

UNITED STATES

Billy Joel, 75, loses his balance and topples over on stage after throwing his microphone: 'He looked frail'

February 27, 2025

Billy Joel suffered a nasty fall on stage when he toppled over in front of a crowd after throwing his microphone. The singer, 75, was performing a gig at the Mohegan Sun resort in Montville, Connecticut, on Saturday when he lost his footing. Billy was performing his song It's Still Rock and Roll to Me when he stumbled backwards and fell on his back, prompting gasps from the audience. The musician was helped up by his band managed to carry on with the rest of the show and sang one more song for his fans. One attendee said: 'He looked frail hobbling across the stage. At one point, he was using the microphone stand as a cane. I was really very concerned about him throughout the concert.'

Fox News star Kat Timpf gives birth just hours after receiving cancer diagnosis & credits son with ‘saving her life’

February 25, 2025

Fox News star Kat Timpf has revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer hours before giving birth to her first son. Timpf, 36, said her new baby “might’ve saved her life” in a surprising announcement on Tuesday in which she revealed both the birth of her son and her diagnosis. Timpf said 15 hours before she gave birth to her first child with her husband, Cameron Friscia, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. “Now, before you worry, my doctor says it’s Stage 0 and is confident that it almost certainly hasn’t spread,” she wrote on Instagram. “Or, as I’ve explained to the few people I’ve managed to tell about it so far: don’t freak out. “It’s just, like, a little bit of cancer.” In the comedian’s typical fashion, Timpf included jokes about her hectic day in the news of her health scare. “I asked all the questions I could, including if I could get a copy of my tumor ultrasound to put on the fridge next to the ultrasound of my baby,” she said. She also said doctors recommended she get a double mastectomy as soon as possible.

I Didn't Know I Was Having a Heart Attack, Until My Doctor Told Me 'Go to the Hospital Right Now'

February 27, 2025

Sisi Li, the founder of the fashion house Nells Nelson, didn't know that a childhood bout with rheumatic fever had damaged her heart. At the end of 2023, she began experiencing health struggles that she originally thought were due to grief over losing her father, but she was actually in cardiac distress. Li continued to work, unaware that she was having a heart attack. After undergoing life-saving surgery at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, Li has incorporated her health journey into her new collection — and will donate a portion of the proceeds from a specially designed piece to women's heart initiatives.

No age reported.

Carly Pearce Is Sick, and She Ain’t Got Time For Your Foolery: Country Star Breaks up Fight at England Concert

February 25, 2025

Back in June 2024, Carly Pearce [34] released her fourth studio album with Hummingbird. With the album gaining praise from fans, Pearce decided to hit the road with her Hummingbird World Tour. Going international, Pearce appeared excited when she touched down in the U.K. The only problem, the singer fell ill. While taking the advice from doctors, Pearce offered fans an update about her future shows. On Monday, Pearce jumped on Twitter to share a picture of her lying in bed, surrounded by medicine and a few water bottles. She wrote, “Yall, the last few days I have been battling feeling sick but yesterday the flu hit me right in the face. God has a funny sense of humor sometimes… these shows in the UK are some of the biggest sold out shows of my career & of course this would happen, right?!” While some expected Pearce to cancel her upcoming concerts, the singer wasn’t about to let the historic moment of her career pass her by. “With the help of my doctor & team, we WILL finish out this tour strong and I will give you EVERYTHING I have." Managing to find her way to the stage at the O2 Academy in Birmingham, England, Pearce explained to the crowd about her ongoing sickness. She promised to still perform but was going to offer a simplistic version of her show.

Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze diagnosed with cancer

March 1, 2025

AUBURN, Ala. - Auburn football head coach Hugh Freeze has been diagnosed with cancer. According to a statement from the university, Freeze was diagnosed with an ‘early form of prostate cancer.’ Auburn says the cancer was detected early and Freeze’s doctors have advised that the cancer is very treatable and curable. Freeze will continue his normal coaching duties with forthcoming treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

No age reported.

Family of former Utah congresswoman Mia Love says cancer not 'responding to treatment'

March 1, 2025

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY — The family of former Utah congresswoman Mia Love says they've "shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her" in a somber medical update. Love's daughter, Abigale, posted a message on social media on Saturday, snapping a streak of months where Love had not posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Sadly, her cancer is no longer responding to treatment and the cancer is progressing," Love's family wrote, sharing a family photo. "We have shifted our focus from treatment to enjoying our remaining time with her." Love, 49, revealed in 2023 that she had been diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, in early 2022. She told an audience at a YSA Area Conference that she had outlived the initial 10 to 15 months she had been given to live.

‘Challenging time’: Oregon Rep. Hoa Nguyen diagnosed with stage four cancer

February 28, 2025

PORTLAND, Ore – An Oregon state representative announced Friday that she has received a stage four cancer diagnosis that could impact her legislative duties. Rep. Hoa Nguyen (D-East Portland and Damascus) shared the news in a press release that described her diagnosis as “a difficult personal challenge” as she begins chemotherapy. “This is a challenging time for me, but I am fortunate to have an incredible team of doctors supporting me,” Nguyen said.

No age reported.

UNITED KINGDOM

Loose Women's Denise Welch diagnosed with 'life-threatening' illness - red flags to look out for

February 28, 2025

Denise Welch has spoken out about her recent diagnosis, following a 24-hour hospital ordeal. The much-loved Loose Women panellist had only just returned from an idyllic Caribbean vacation when she found herself in a dire medical emergency almost two weeks ago. In hospital, she was put on a drip and diagnosed with two intertwined conditions that have potentially serious complications. On the show, the 66-year-old explained: "I got back from a lovely holiday in the Caribbean last Saturday. All bronze, looking forward to coming on here last week and showing off my sun tan and 'I'm back' and all this. And I got rushed into hospital on the Saturday with acute peritonitis - a perforated diverticulitis," she revealed. "So, I've been in hospital on a drip for a b***** week! Excuse me. Anyway, they didn't have to do surgery, they got it with antibiotics, thank you... As my mother said, 'Take me to the knacker's yard'."

Skunk Anansie star announces devastating stage four cancer diagnosis and reveals how it inspired ‘emotional’ new album

February 26, 2025

Skunk Anansie bass player Richard ‘Cass’ Lewis [64] has revealed he was diagnosed with stage four cancer, but has now been declared free of the disease, which has inspired the band’s new album. During a Q&A in London, he said: “During the process of recording I was diagnosed with stage four cancer and so I was having chemo while we were making the album. I’d had some very intensive chemo sessions, and no one knew nothing. I just thought, I’m on this long road of chemo. And that took a year. And then [frontwoman] Skin's daughter woke up one morning and said, ‘Uncle Cass is not sick anymore’.” Two weeks later, doctors revealed the cancer had “disappeared,” and he added: “Her little angel is my little angel.”

Kate Beckinsale makes heartbreaking request for 'irreplaceable' mother amid cancer battle

February 25, 2025

Kate Beckinsale returned to Instagram on Tuesday with a heartbreaking plea to fans amid her mother's battle with stage 4 cancer. The Underworld actress, 51, revealed last year that her mother, Judy Loe , was terminally ill, shortly after her stepdad, Roy Battersby died in January after suffering 'a massive stroke'. Kate deleted all her posts from Instagram last month but returned with a request, asking her followers to pray for her "irreplaceable mama". While Kate didn't divulge any further information on her mom's current health, she did allude that all is not well when she responded to a fan's comment. "Cute! Hope all is well with your mother," the fan commented, with Kate replying: "It is not."

No age reported.

NEPAL

Paras Shah hospitalized after heart attack

March 3, 2025

KATHMANDU - Former Crown Prince Paras Shah [53] has been admitted to Norvic Hospital in Thapathali after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. According to the hospital, his condition is stable, and he is out of danger. Shah, who has a history of heart-related issues, is reported to be showing signs of improvement.

NEW ZEALAND

Award-winning businessman pulled face-down from surf at Great Barrier Island ahead of TV show appearance

February 28, 2025

Auckland - An award-winning New Zealand businessman due to appear in a local television series was flown to intensive care after being plucked face-down from the water near Great Barrier Island. A rescuer has described the moment he saw the man floating lifelessly, before rushing into the water, pulling him ashore and keeping him alive with CPR and a defibrillator before the victim was airlifted to hospital in Auckland. A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed it was notified of a water-related incident at Medlands Beach on Sandhills Rd, Great Barrier, at 5.33 pm on Saturday. “One helicopter, one first response unit and one prime responder attended. One patient, in a serious condition, was airlifted to Middlemore Hospital.” A Sky TV spokeswoman confirmed to the Herald a contributor to a series set to air this year “suffered an injury” at Medlands Beach. “This injury was sustained after filming had wrapped in a different location, and their involvement in the series had concluded.”

No age reported.

Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson announces shingles infection, urges vaccination

February 27, 2025

Auckland - Auckland Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson has announced she is suffering from shingles, saying it’s causing “unbelievable pain”. In a post on her Facebook page, Simpson confirmed the disease, adding, ”At the risk of inciting a whole lot of anti-vaxers, please get immunised. Feel as if I have a hedgehog taped to my face. Unbelievable pain, not constant but when it comes ...,” she wrote, along with a weary face emoji.

