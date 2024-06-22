British swimmer Freya Anderson sidelined by “glandular fever”; “Virus lays flat French national team”; Dutch soccer boss Louis Van Gaal reveals that he’s “been living with catheters and urine bags for three years,” due to cancer; Italian TV star Francesco Chiofalo “rushed to hospital” after seizure (due, he says, to “surgery years ago”)

BRAZIL

Coming back from cancer, Brazil rugby sevens star Raquel Kochhann ready to tackle her third Olympics

June 19, 2024

After more than 1½ years on the sidelines, initially with an injured knee and then for her cancer recovery, Kochhann [31] reappeared for Brazil in January at the world sevens series event in Perth. She helped Brazil reach the quarterfinals in Los Angeles, played in Hong Kong and in the series finale in Madrid. Now she's preparing for the Paris Games, where women's sevens kicks off July 28. In a social media post in late 2023 announcing her return to play, Kochhann urged followers to "play every game like it’s your last. This phrase sounds cliché, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring, what if we don’t have another opportunity?” she posted. “Our fate is unpredictable. An ACL injury in May 2022 turned out to be a lengthy breast cancer treatment. A lot of learning and personal growth.”

UNITED KINGDOM

Former England bowler David Lawrence diagnosed with motor neurone disease

June 21, 2024

David Lawrence, the first Britain-born black player to feature for England, has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease. Gloucestershire, where Lawrence is the current president, announced that the 60-year-old – whose first of five Test caps came in 1988 and who also featured in one one-day international was diagnosed with MND earlier this month following a series of tests.

BBC presenter Nick Owen breaks down in tears live on air as he gives cancer update

June 18, 2024

Veteran BBC presenter Nick Owen broke down live on air as he discussed his cancer diagnosis. The 76-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer and has since undergone extensive treatment. Appearing on BBC Midlands Today on Wednesday (19 June), Mr Owen’s colleague Ben Godfrey read out a selection of messages of support to him, including one from the former TV-am host’s son Tim, which said “very proud of you Dad”. This caused Mr Owen to cry as he said: “My Tim... oh bless you. I do want to thank everyone who's been in touch and so supportive. I'm so grateful that people have responded to the message in the first place about prostate cancer because that's such an important thing.”

Freya Anderson reveals illness that threw Paris 2024 prep into disarray

June 21, 2024

Visualisation is a method used by a lot of elite athletes. When swimming star Freya Anderson visualised her perfect 2024, it did not involve glandular fever wreaking havoc with her Olympic preparations. The 23-year-old from Birkenhead finished last year with five medals at the European Short Course Championships and looked primed for a big year at her second Olympics – three years on from being part of the relay team that won mixed 4x100m medley gold in Tokyo. But just before Christmas, she suffered a first bout of illness, and she has since spent most of this year trying to recover.



IRELAND

Michael Flatley claims his €30m castle is the blame for his cancer diagnosis

June 16, 2024

The Riverdance star, 65, was diagnosed with a rare form of the disease 18 months ago, but is now in remission after successful surgery, and has now revealed he blamed his lavish home for him contracting the disease. Michael Flatley, the iconic Riverdance star, has made the startling claim that his €30 million castle is to blame for his cancer diagnosis. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "I was one of the fittest people in Ireland. But when we moved back in I never felt right, and all of a sudden I got cancer." Flatley is currently embroiled in a legal tussle over his Cork estate, Castlehyde manor, alleging that it contains dangerous levels of toxic chemical residue, particularly on the walls of the pool, spa, and cinema areas. He's now taking legal action against a renovation contractor and three insurance underwriters, accusing them of negligence, endangerment, misrepresentation, and breach of duty and contract, though all parties have denied the allegations and the case remains unresolved.

FRANCE

Former Tottenham player Nabil Bentaleb hospitalized in France with “illness”

June 19, 2024

Some awful news to report late on a Wednesday night. According to Ligue 1 club LOSC Lille, former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and current Lille player Nabil Bentaleb was hospitalized for what the club is calling an “illness.” Unconfirmed reports online are saying that Bentaleb suffered a heart attack. Bentaleb, who is somehow still only 29, was born in Lille making LOSC his hometown club.

Virus lays flat French national team

June 14, 2024

The national team of coach Didier Deschamps is one of the favorites at the European Football Championship in Germany. However, the French team is apparently plagued by worries just before the start of the tournament. According to reports, a virus has flattened large parts of the team. Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman is said to have been particularly badly hit. Deschamps himself is also said to have felt weakened on Wednesday after returning from training. On Thursday, according to the TV channel RMC Sport, parts of the French team woke up and felt that they had caught a cold. Players are also said to have complained of headaches. However, the officials of the French national team are optimistic that everyone will be fit again on Monday.

NETHERLANDS

Ex-Man Utd boss Van Gaal reveals he has been living with catheters and urine bags for 3 years in emotional cancer update

June 18, 2024

Louis Van Gaal [72] has revealed he has been living with catheters and urine bags for the past three years he has suffered with cancer. The former Manchester United boss offered an update on his condition, saying he is able to cope in his battle with prostate cancer. Van Gaal even managed the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup while suffering with the disease. He believes that actually helped him in his fight, as it gave him a goal to work towards. The Dutchman offered an update on his condition, telling AS: "I have been living with the disease for just over three years, with radiation, hormone injections, operations, catheters and urine bags. It's unbelievable, but I can handle it. I have managed it, and I have been able to do it even working during the last World Cup. I even think that during the World Cup I managed it even better, because I had a goal. And with the cancer process it happens just like with the process of being a coach, you look for a goal. For me it was positive to deal with both things."

GERMANY

"Horror year": Pur frontman breaks his silence and makes diagnosis public

June 20, 2024

Things could hardly go better for Pur: the German cult band has been celebrating great successes for decades. But away from the big stages, the band's frontman, Hartmut Engler (62) in particular, had to go through a difficult time last year. Again and again Engler stood out due to his poor physical condition before and after the band's performances. For example, at the premiere of their musical on October 22, 2023, he took the stage with a walking stick. Now the 62-year-old is making his diagnosis public: the musician suffers from osteoarthritis. "I have had the diagnosis for a long time and have just had a terrible year in my health," Hartmut Engler explains. Engler adds: "Associated with severe pain, knee surgery with hospitalization and many restrictions. Running became an agony for me at times, especially climbing the stairs.“ The pain is omnipresent, according to the musician.

Engler in November 2021:



Pur singer Hartmut Engler is angry at unvaccinated people: "They are hopeless cases":



AUSTRIA

Stroke at 61! Big concern for series star Katy Karrenbauer

June 2, 2024

Actress Katy Karrenbauer ("Behind Bars") had a stroke and currently needs treatment in the hospital. The 61-year-old has now - visibly weakened - contacted her fans on Instagram. The actress makes no secret of the medical emergency, but describes very clearly how everything happened: Karrenbauer suddenly could no longer move her arm. She then suspected it might have been a stroke.

ITALY

Fedez hit by an illness in the car: growing concerns about the health of the rapper

June 20, 2024

Fedez, the well-known Italian rapper, has recently raised concerns about his health. According to the latest news, the musician had an illness while driving his car. Although the rapper tried to reassure fans about his condition, the incident inevitably raised further doubts about his health. This episode comes after a series of health problems that have affected Fedez in recent years, including heart surgery and various anxiety problems. Fedez was driving his car when he started feeling sick. It was not revealed the exact reason for the illness, but it is known that the rapper had to stop and call for help. Fortunately, relief arrived promptly and Fedez was immediately assisted. Despite the incident, the musician tried to reassure his fans through social media, assuring them that he is fine. However, the episode inevitably raised further concerns about his health.

Francesco Chiofalo on TV after the eye surgery: "I was admitted for an epileptic attack"

June 21, 2024

The former face of Temptation Island talked about his health condition on Mattino 4 that in recent days has caused some concern. After the Instagram stories that had documented the ambulance rescue before and the hospitalization then, Francesco Chiofalo had not given more news of himself. The situation had aroused some concern especially because recently the former face of Temptation Island underwent a delicate operation to change the color of the eyes. Now Chiofalo is better and he was the one who talked about it on TV. As a guest of Mattino 4, Chiofalo clarified the reason for the hospitalization that would be released from the posthumous treatment: "I was rushed to the hospital because I had a seizure and not because of an eye problem," he said, "It was a seizure because of the surgery years ago to remove the tumor in my head". The reference is to previous health problems that for some time have seriously compromised his physical state. " An air chamber was created in my skull following surgery to remove the tumor... and a few days ago I discovered I had epilepsy..." , added Chiofalo who also explained why he had a moment of blindness when he felt the sickness. "In the seizure, one of his eyes turns upside down and that’s why I couldn’t see well", he said: "I turned my eyes and I had moments of darkness. Momentary blindness is also due to eye surgery, I was told".

