Brooke Shields reveals she had a seizure — and she woke up to Bradley Cooper holding her hand

November 1, 2023

New York, NY - Brooke Shields has opened up about a serious health scare that included a surreal, only-in-New York moment involving Bradley Cooper last month. The actor and supermodel revealed in a new interview with Glamour that she had "a full-blown grand mal seizure" on Sept. 7, five days before her one-woman show, "Previously Owned by Brooke Shields," opened at the Café Carlyle in New York City. "I was preparing for the show, and I was drinking so much water, and I didn’t know I was low in sodium," Shields said. "I was waiting for an Uber. I get down to the bottom of the steps, and I start evidently looking weird, and (the people I was with) were like, 'Are you okay?'" Shields then said she left her house and was walking to the corner. "I’m like, 'Why am I out here?' Then I walk into the restaurant L’Artusi, and I go to the sommelier who had just taken an hour to watch my run-through," she said. "I go in, two women come up to me; I don’t know them. Everything starts to go black. Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall." Shields, 58, said she began having a grand mal seizure, which is also known as a tonic-clonic seizure. It causes a loss of consciousness and violent muscle contractions and can be triggered by very low blood sugar, a high fever or a stroke, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Mark Chesnutt Cancels Two Shows After Being Hospitalized In Critical Care Unit

November 2, 2023

’90s country legend Mark Chesnutt has been forced to cancel two concerts this week at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana, Indiana, and Henderson, Nevada, after being hospitalized for undisclosed medical issues. According to a statement issued by his team, Mark was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening and is now in the Critical Care Unit, where he’s currently in stable condition. The statement says that Mark is currently undergoing tests to identify the cause of his medical issues, and that further updates will be released once doctors have determined his condition.

No age reported.

The Zombies cancel remainder of North American tour after band members hospitalized

October 26, 2023

The Zombies have canceled the remaining dates of their North American tour.

On Tuesday, October 24, the band announced on Instagram that a member of the group had been hospitalized, prompting the cancelation of shows in Alexandra, Virginia, and Beverly, Massachusetts. In a new post on Thursday, October 26, they revealed that while the unnamed band member had been released from the hospital, they made the decision not to continue the tour.

https://www.kshe95.com/real-rock-news/the-zombies-cancel-remainder-of-north-american-tour-after-band-member-hospitalized/

Bret Michaels Reveals New Cancer Scare

October 31, 2023

Bret Michaels has the late Jimmy Buffett to thank for uncovering a health issue before it was potentially too late.

After Buffett died of skin cancer earlier this year, Michaels was motivated to ask a doctor about some concerns of his own.

"I thought maybe it's a good time just to check," Michaels told DC 101's Elliot in the Morning . "Most of what I thought was bad ended up being good and the one I thought was good ended up not being good. So we biopsied, went in immediately and right now everything's looking great."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/bret-michaels-reveals-new-cancer-scare/ar-AA1j9Eq0

Mortal Kombat Star Bridgette Wilson Goes Public With Cancer Diagnosis

October 30, 2023

Bridgette Wilson Sampras, who played Sonya Blade in the 1995 Mortal Kombat film, has revealed her battle with ovarian cancer.

Wilson-Sampras’ tennis star husband Pete Sampras announced the cancer diagnosis in a statement posted to X. “As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person,” Sampras said. “However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family and I have decided to share what’s been going on. Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy.”

https://www.superherohype.com/movies/553065-mortal-kombat-star-bridgette-wilson-goes-public-with-cancer-diagnosis

Pokemon Actor James Cathcart Shares Update on Cancer Battle

October 31, 2023

There is no denying how tight knit the anime fandom is, and that is only made more apparent when one of its own needs support. Earlier this year, reports send fans to voice actor James Carter Cathcart's side as the Pokemon star revealed his battle with cancer. Now, the actor's wife has posted an update on his journey that is thankfully positive….

For those unaware of Cathcart's situation, the voice actor's cancer battle was revealed at the beginning of this year.

https://comicbook.com/anime/news/pokemon-actor-james-cathcart-cancer-anime/

Clea Shearer Gives Inspiring Update While Celebrating One Year Cancer-Free

October 29, 2023

Clea Shearer, co-founder of The Home Edit and co-host of the Netflix series Get Organized with The Home Edit, celebrated one year cancer-free by reflecting on the difficult journey and leaving fans with an inspiring message.

While speaking with Tamron Hall for the Wednesday, Oct. 25 episode of her daytime talk show, the 41-year-old opened up about how she's feeling now that she's approaching the first anniversary of winning her battle with breast cancer.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertainment/news/clea-shearer-gives-inspiring-update-while-celebrating-one-year-cancer-free/ar-AA1iQVlG

Top Marine Corps general hospitalized

October 30, 2023

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith has been hospitalized after experiencing a “medical emergency” Sunday evening, the service has revealed. The short Monday statement from the Marines didn’t offer details on Smith’s condition or specify the type of medical emergency. Serving as the interim acting head is Lt. Gen. Karsten Heckl, the deputy commandant for combat development and integration and commanding general of the Marine Corps Combat Development Command. “Additional information regarding the condition of Gen. Smith will be released at a later time,” the statement adds.

No age reported.

Details Emerge From Patrick Mahomes' Illness On Sunday

October 29, 2023

Patrick Mahomes is under the weather on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has been given an injury designation for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes has an illness.

https://thespun.com/nfl/details-emerge-from-patrick-mahomes-illness-on-sunday

Top Virginia Tech commit Gabriel Williams rushed to the hospital, update

October 29, 2023

A scary scene unfolded on Saturday in a high school football game between St. Vincent Pallotti and Mount Saint Joseph that resulted in top-ranked Virginia Tech commit Gabriel Williams being sent to the hospital.

In a tweet accompanied by a picture of Williams laying in a hospital bed, the Virginia Tech pledge said:

“Hokie nation please keep me in your prayers! I want to thank everyone who helped save my life today at the pallotti vs Msj game. It was a really scary moment for me and my family but I am okay and doing better. I love y’all.”

No injury mentioned.

https://247sports.com/college/virginia-tech/article/virginia-tech-hokies-football-commit-gabriel-williams-hospital-update-219112934/

“Succession” star Alan Ruck crashes truck into Los Angeles pizza restaurant: Report

November 1, 2023

Los Angeles, CA - Succession and Ferris Bueller's Day Off star Alan Ruck was reportedly involved in an incident that saw his truck plow into a pizzeria in Los Angeles. According to NBC News, the actor was reportedly involved in a multi-car collision on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue. A law enforcement source confirmed to EW that two people were injured in the accident around 9 p.m. Tuesday, and that there is no DUI component to the ongoing investigation. TMZ was first to report that Ruck's Rivian truck collided with Raffallo's Pizza. Security camera footage obtained by TMZ shows the truck appear to rear-end two other vehicles, launching one of them into a third car in the middle of the intersection, before ramming into the building. TMZ also reported that Ruck remained at the scene after climbing out of the truck.

No age reported.

Link