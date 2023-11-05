Discover more from News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
Brooke Shields had a seizure; Mark Chesnutt, Zombies cancel shows; Bret Michaels' "cancer scare"; Bridgette Sampras has ovarian cancer; voice actor James Cathcart's "cancer battle"
"Top Marine general hospitalized" (why?); KC Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes "has an illness"; VA Tech's Gabriel Williams rushed to hospital; Alan Ruck drives into pizzeria; Clea Shearer is now "cancer-free"
After Jimmy Kimmel's "rest in peace Wheezy" rant -- good thing I wasn't there or I'd have gotten up on that stage and punched the stupid bastard out -- After all the imbeciles in the Entertainment Industry pushing the Poison Death Shots -- After all the ugliness and persecution I've experienced because I had enough intelligence to see the nakedly obvious -- I'm supposed to get all bent out of shape because that brazen slut Brooke Shields poisoned herself with an illegal, experimental injection?
She can go fuck herself, and so can the rest of them: "Never Let Them Forget What They Said": https://captroyharkness.substack.com/p/never-let-them-forget-what-they-said
Seizures from overhydration and loss of sodium is a rare but real possibility. It appears that the reason many of these people deny the connection to the vax, and many doctors do the same, is that they like to think only in direct cause and effect. They don't seem to get that the body's functioning can be damaged, and then when the right trigger comes along, that damaged function shows itself. The nature of that damage depends on a combination of the nature of the toxic substance AND the nature of the person's own susceptibility or general makeup. Sooner or later these people will surely start demanding to know what has been done to them - only then can it be repaired.