Truck Crashes Through Bedroom Wall in Montecito

February 19, 2024

Around 12:30 p.m. [Thursday], a driver suffered a medical emergency and subsequently drove through a wall and into a bedroom near North Jameson and Sheffield. Luckily no one was in the house at the time, and no injuries from the accident were reported. After confirming no further injuries, Montecito Firefighters secured the house, including the utilities. With the assistance of CHP, SB Sheriff Deputies, AMR, and Smitty’s towing, the gooseneck trailer and the truck were lifted back over the wall and towed away.

“Medical emergency” causes driver to crash into home sparking a fire, SCPD says

February 21, 2024

St. Cloud, Minn. — St. Cloud police say no one is badly hurt after a car crashed into an unoccupied house Tuesday evening, causing a fire. It happened on the corner of 17th Avenue South and Division Street. In a post on X, the St. Cloud Police Department says they believe the driver of the car “had a medical emergency” that caused him to crash into the unoccupied house on the corner. That’s when his car and the house caught fire. Officers took the man to the St. Cloud hospital for his injuries and put out the fire.

School bus crashes after driver suffers medical emergency

February 20, 2024

Williamson County, Ill. - Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a school bus crash after the driver reportedly has a medical emergency. According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened at 3:16 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20 in the 13000 block of Sulphur Springs Road in rural Creal Springs, Illinois. When they arrived, deputies learned the school bus driver had lost control of the bus after suffering an apparent medical episode. The bus, carrying five children, the bus driver and an assistant, left the roadway traveling through a ditch, coming to rest after striking a tree. The bus driver and one child were taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. The remaining children were taken to Adams School and reunited with their parents.

Driver suffers medical emergency, crashes vehicle through Covington Square Apartments

February 21, 2024

Coshocton, OH − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported a vehicle striking an apartment shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Brown's Lane. Authorities said Paul Apple Jr., 48, of Oxford Township, was traveling east when he suffered a medical emergency. He went left of center and off the left side of the roadway. Apple's vehicle struck a concrete block wall at the entrance of Covington Square Apartments. It traveled through the wall and came to rest after hitting the front of Apartment 1. Nobody inside the apartment was injured. Apple was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center for evaluation. Assisting on scene were Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, Coshocton Fire Department, Prince's Wrecker Service and Coshocton County REACT.

Officer suffers medical emergency, crashes into Harrisburg apartment

February 26, 2024

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) —The Lower Paxton Township Police Department announced Monday that the police officer experienced a "significant medical emergency" prior to the crash.

The officer was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, and no other injuries were reported.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

https://fox56.com/news/local/police-car-crashes-into-harrisburg-apartment-catalina-lane-dauphin-county-pennsylvania-lower-paxton-police-department

A Close Call: Woman's Medical Emergency Leads to Safeway Crash in Fountain

February 21, 2024

Imagine you're perusing the aisles of your local Safeway, the mundane task of grocery shopping suddenly shattered by the sound of shattering glass and screeching tires. This was the reality for shoppers at the Safeway store located at 6925 Mesa Ridge Pkwy in Fountain, Colorado, when an unexpected visitor crashed through the front doors. Around 10 a.m. on a seemingly ordinary Wednesday, a vehicle, driven by an elderly woman suffering a medical emergency, plunged into the produce section, creating a scene of chaos and concern. In the moments following the crash, the priority was assessing the well-being of everyone involved. Miraculously, aside from the driver, no one was injured in this potentially disastrous event. The Fountain Fire Department, first responders to the scene, confirmed the absence of structural damage to the building, a fortunate outcome considering the potential for significant harm. The driver was promptly taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, a testament to the quick action and preparedness of store employees and emergency services. Law enforcement officials, after speaking with witnesses and examining the scene, indicated that there was no reason to believe the act was intentional. Instead, it was a stark reminder of how quickly a routine day can turn into an emergency situation. It raises important questions about driver safety, particularly concerning the elderly, and the unpredictable nature of medical emergencies. The incident serves as a call to action for individuals to recognize the signs of medical distress and for society to discuss how best to protect both the individuals experiencing these emergencies and the public.

Car crashes into gas pumps at Kroger in Hot Springs

February 23, 2024

Hot Springs, Ark. –At around noon Thursday, police said a car driven by an elderly man lost control and ran off the road and into gas pumps at the Kroger off Airport Road in Hot Springs. According to Hot Springs police, the driver of the vehicle had a medical emergency, causing the car to run off the road and injure another person. Police said a woman was in her car at the gas station when the man’s car crashed into her vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Authorities said the man was taken to the hospital due to his medical emergency. Along with the pumps, officials said at least seven cars were hit. Kroger is working on a date to reopen the gas station.

Medical Emergency Leads to Semi Accident in Wyandot County

February 21, 2024

Upper Sandusky, OH - A medical emergency led to an accident involving a UPS semi truck Tuesday in Wyandot County. According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Kyle Kelsey, of Maumee, told deputies that as he was operating the semi north on US 23 he suddenly felt sick and started to cough. He said he prepared to pull over and stop but doesn’t remember what happened after that. The semi ended up off the right side of the road where it struck a concrete pillar and came to rest in the middle of County Highway 113. Kelsey was outside the vehicle when deputies arrived and was transported to Wyandot Memorial Hospital. Disabling damage occurred to the semi.

Woman, 50s, hospitalized after hitting guardrail near Pearl Harbor

February 19, 2024

A woman in her 50s was in serious condition after crashing her car into a guardrail on Kamehameha Highway near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam today. Honolulu [HI] Fire Department officials said that a 911 caller at 10:54 a.m. reported the vehicle collision on the highway in the Honolulu airport area. HFD sent four units staffed with 14 personnel, who “stabilized the vehicle and used battery-powered hydraulic rescue tools to extricate the occupant and transferred medical care to the Emergency Services Department at 11:16 a.m.,” according to a news release. Honolulu Emergency Medical Service said paramedics responded to the crash just outside of Pearl Harbor-Hickam at about 11 a.m., treated the woman and took her to the hospital in serious condition. The car had apparently crashed into the guardrail and flipped onto its side, EMS said.

FWPD taken to the hospital after medical emergency

February 20, 2024

Fort Wayne, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Police Department is not saying much but is confirming that an officer suffered a medical emergency while on duty Monday night. It happened around 8 p.m. close to East Washington and Coliseum. What exactly happened and that officer’s condition are not yet known. The FWPD released a brief statement reading the following: An officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department had a medical emergency and was transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment. No further details known at this time. Updates will be released when available.

Family working to bring back Weslaco truck driver who suffered medical emergency in Maine

February 19, 2024

Daniel Gallardo, from Weslaco, has been a truck driver for more than 15 years. He was driving in Maine when he was found on the side of the road, still alive, after suffering from a stroke. "He was parked, thank God he wasn't driving. This happened around 8:15 a.m., that's when we saw through a device that he stopped, but they didn't find him until 10 at night," Lizette Tovar, Gallardo's wife, said. When authorities found Gallardo, he still had vital signs but had suffered severe brain damage. "As a result of this, he had a lot of damage to his body. He has been in the hospital for the last five weeks with half of his body paralyzed," Tovar said. In addition to the paralysis, Tovar says he cannot speak and cannot pass saliva. They've had to place a tube in his throat where he receives food, but these were not the only damages caused by the stroke. "He is connected to oxygen, and what they have told us is that he has a serious problem, he is very fragile and cannot breathe," Tovar said. Tovar said that the life expectancy for her husband is short, and she is trying to bring him home to see if it will help him improve, but there is only one way to do so without putting his life at risk.

Two had “medical emergencies” on railroad tracks:

Woman Survives Being Run Over by Train In Springfield

February 19, 2024

Springfield, Tennessee – A woman is lucky to be alive after being run over by a train Monday morning in Springfield. The incident occurred near the W Hillcrest Dr & Industrial Dr intersection, the first call coming into 911 at 10:24 AM. According to officials, the female (in her 40s) may have been homeless and somehow ended up in the middle of the railroad tracks and lost consciousness. Officials believe she likely had a medical emergency and had the unfortunate timing to end up in between the tracks. Officials say a CSX conductor noticed the woman at the last minute so there wasn’t time to stop. Fortunately, the unresponsive woman had a petite frame so the train went right over her without causing serious injury. The next train was notified and confirmed it was a body, stopping just short of the woman and medics were called. Upon close examination, the woman was barely breathing with critical vitals and life-threatening hypothermia suggesting she had been there for some time, according to Robertson County EMS. She also had a deep laceration to her knee but precisely how she sustained the injury was not clear but the injury was not life-threatening. The woman was transported to TriStar NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield and then moved to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. The mechanics of the woman’s survival would (at the very least) be classified as miraculous. In the middle of a medical emergency, she falls in between the tracks and becomes hypothermic. She then (via some unknown mechanism) sustains a laceration to her knee and finally is run over by a train that somehow fails to inflict serious injury. Smokey Barn News is working to get an update on the woman’s condition, as soon as we have it, we will bring it to you.

Officials: Person recovering after suffering medical emergency at Croton-Harmon train station

February 17, 2024

Croton-on-Hudson, NY - One person is recovering after falling on the tracks at the Metro-North Croton-Harmon train station during a medical emergency on Thursday. Fire officials found the person laying unconscious on the train tracks around 2:45 p.m. The Metro-North stopped rail traffic and disconnected power to the high voltage third rail so responders could get on the tracks. The rescue intensified as the person went into cardiac arrest. The rescuers performed CPR and the victim was rushed to the hospital.

Makiki hiker suffers cardiac arrest, hospitalized in critical condition

February 16, 2024

Honolulu firefighters rescued a man who went into cardiac arrest while hiking Makiki Valley Trail this morning. Honolulu Fire Department officials said they received a 911 call at 11:44 a.m. for an unconscious hiker on the trail. The caller reported a man in his 60s had fallen and was unconscious on the trail. Six units with 17 firefighters responded, with the first crew arriving at about noon. When firefighters reached the man on the trail by foot, a bystander was administering CPR, according to an HFD news release. Firefighters continued basic life support, and a mechanical chest compression device was applied as the department’s Air 2 helicopter airlifted him to a landing zone, HFD said. Medical care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 12:45 p.m. EMS paramedics administered advanced life support on the patient, who was said to have suffered cardiac arrest while hiking, and took him to an emergency room in critical condition.

