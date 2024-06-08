CANADA

When Calls the Heart’s Mamie Laverock, 19, “Doing well” after extensive surgeries following fall, family says

May 30, 2024

Some hopeful news for When Calls the Heart actress Mamie Laverock. In an update on Laverock’s GoFundMe campaign, her parents say the 19-year-old Laverock is “out of her big surgeries”. They also shared that doctors now say she is “doing well.” Laverock was on life support after falling five stories from balcony walkway while under treatment at a Vancouver, BC hospital following an earlier “medical emergency”. You can read details below. Laverock was first taken to a Winnipeg hospital on May 11 by her mother for what was described as a “medical emergency”, according to a GoFundMe campaign created by her parents Rob and Nicole Compton. At that time, her parents wrote that “her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement.” She was later transferred to a Vancouver hospital for follow-up treatment. In a recent update on her GoFundMe page, her parents wrote, “We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.”

Keltie Knight describes being gaslit by doctors before blood disease diagnosis: 'I felt shame'

May 29, 2024

Keltie Knight went through a long period of debilitating health symptoms before finally being diagnosed with the rare blood disease microcytic anemia. Two months after revealing her diagnosis in an Instagram video and an essay for E!’s website, the E! News correspondent, 42, opened up about being gaslit by doctors during an appearance on the Tamron Hall show Wednesday, May 29. Knight shared that her doctor's words made her feel like it was "my fault" and were something she took to heart. "I was like, 'Oh well, this is my fault because you're right. I had a latte this morning instead of green juice. So obviously, this rash I have over 75% of my body is something I did to myself,' " she said. After going to 15 doctors, Knight was referred by a friend to a doctor who was finally able to give her a diagnosis.

UNITED KINGDOM

Robin Trower cancels North American tour due to health concerns

June 5, 2024

Last week, Trower performed at Planet Rock's Blues Power Live in London, Gateshead, and Holmfirth in the UK. However, he has since released a statement informing his fans that his scheduled North American tour has been canceled.

“It is with great regret that I must inform you that I will be unable to fulfill the upcoming tour of the USA in September/October,” Trower wrote.

“I have struggled with health issues for some time now. Following my latest stay in hospital a few weeks ago, my doctor advised me that the only possible way for an effective long-term solution is to undertake a major operation as soon as possible.

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/robin-trower-cancels-north-american-163631683.html

Alun Wyn Jones had surgery after being diagnosed with condition late in his career

May 29, 2024

Wales rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones has revealed he has undergone surgery for a heart condition. World rugby’s record cap-holder, who played 158 times for Wales and made 12 appearances for the British and Irish Lions, had surgery four weeks ago after seeing out his short-term contract with Toulon. The 38-year-old has now revealed how he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation—a heart condition which causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate—after undergoing a full medical check upon joining the French club in July as World Cup cover. “The things that bring it on for someone my age are likely to be cardiovascular exercise and stress, it occurs in sports like rowing and endurance sports, but it was a shock because throughout my career I have always prided myself on my fitness.”

From cardiac arrest at Aston Villa to final of the Champions League

May 31, 2024

Josh Moseley [24, left], from Bloxwich, will attend Saturday’s showpiece event at Wembley with Heidi Elliott, the fellow fan who saved his life. The pair will be guests of Uefa, with their story set to be part of the Get Trained, Save Lives campaign organised by European football’s governing body to highlight the importance of learning CPR. Josh, a season ticket holder at Villa, recently explained to the Express & Star how he “basically died for five minutes” after suffering a cardiac arrest at Villa Park when attending a Europa Conference League tie with Olympiacos on May 2. His life was saved by Heidi, an ambulance technician from Leicestershire, who clambered over seats in the Holte End to reach him and administered CPR before medical staff arrived. Josh, a father-of-two, later had a mini-defibrillator fitted in hospital and has spent the past few weeks at home recovering.

Tyrone co-manager Feargal Logan has revealed he suffered a stroke in February

May 24, 2024

Northern Ireland - The 55-year-old has not been seen on a sideline since then as he recuperates back to full health. Speaking to BBC Northern Ireland, he expressed gratitude at the progress he has made so far. He emphasised that he was particularly grateful to the medical staff at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital for the care he received in the hours after he collapsed at home 'without warning'. Recalling the terrifying ordeal, he noted that he didn't experience the trademark stroke symptoms beforehand. He said: "The usual face, arms, speech, time didn't appear relevant albeit I was on the floor and had been particularly sick.” Having come through such a traumatic event he added that he can now relate to the oft-heard perspective of people who've had a near-death experience. "There is a shock in it. There's a vulnerability post-event. Now it's small steps back into society and back into life. It's clichéd but you appreciate your health when you've had a scare. I'm in that boat now.”

Scots teen diagnosed with sepsis and leukaemia after suffering leg aches

May 30, 2024

A Scots teen was diagnosed with sepsis and leukaemia after going to A&E with a sore leg. Emily Kyles, 18 [left], from Liberton in Edinburgh, said she was feeling 'weird' for months but put it down to the stress of school and exams. But one day in May last year, her leg started to ache while she walked home from school. She ended up staying in bed for three days as the pain got worse. When Emily went to her GP, she was told she had a virus. However, the aches and pains didn't subside, so Emily eventually went to A&E at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Blood tests revealed abnormalities and after a subsequent CT scan and X-ray, Emily was moved from the infirmary's A&E after 11 hours to the acute medical unit. Shocked Emily was then told at 5.30 am she not only had a blood infection, but also blood cancer leukaemia.

Devastation as Newcastle prisoner Danny Weatherson is diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in jail

May 26, 2024

He lost half his life after becoming trapped behind bars on a controversial indefinite sentence. And now prisoner Danny Weatherson has been dealt a new and cruel blow after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease by jail medics. His dad Maurice Stevens said: "He's just been told that he's got the early stages of Parkinson's disease. It's just devastating, I can't believe it. He's only 35.”

SIU called after man's medical emergency in London police cells

May 21, 2024

The province's police watchdog is probing a medical emergency in the cells at London police headquarters over the long weekend. Police arrested a 38-year-old man on an outstanding warrant and for failure to comply with a release order around 5 a.m. on Monday. The man was taken to the detention unit at police headquarters at 601 Dundas St. While there the man experienced a medical emergency and was taken to hospital for treatment of serious, non-life threatening injuries.

No cause of death reported.

IRELAND

‘Like a lot of men, I was in denial': Newstalk's Seán Defoe reveals testicular cancer diagnosis

May 29, 2024

Newstalk presenter Seán Defoe has revealed he was diagnosed with testicular cancer last year. The political correspondent appeared on The Pat Kenny Show on Newstalk this morning to discuss the diagnosis and the treatment he has undergone since. Defoe said many of his colleagues have not seen him since 6 October last, which is when he was informed that he had testicular cancer. He said he noticed some pain in his testicles soon after his 30th birthday in June, which disappeared but reappeared in August and didn’t go away. Defoe was informed that the next step was surgery to remove the testicle. He said the surgery only lasted around 15 minutes but a CT scan revealed that the cancer was a “fast-moving one” that had moved into his abdomen. As a result, Defore had to undergo nine-weeks of chemotherapy, something he said he was “afraid” of. The chemotherapy was successful in stopping the spread of the cancer and Defoe said a scan showed that the cancer was “all gone” from his abdomen.

Adrian Kennedy 'fell off the chair' after being diagnosed with prostate cancer

May 26, 2024

Adrian Kennedy [57, left] says he "fell off the chair" after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The Opinions Matter host revealed that he was diagnosed with the disease eight weeks ago. Adrian underwent surgery to remove his prostate in Beaumont Hospital last Friday. And he opened up to co-host Jeremy Dixon about the diagnosis on yesterday's show. Adrian was told that he had a couple of options - radiotherapy, and surgery to remove his prostate. Adrian added that he is confident that, even though it was caught "by fluke", his cancer hasn't spread - but he won't know for sure until July.

