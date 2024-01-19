2 Million People Will Be Diagnosed with Cancer This Year — the Most Ever — Due to Rising Cancer Rates in Those Under 50

January 18, 2024

The United States is expected to see a record-breaking 2 million cases of cancer this year. That’s because cancer rates are rising among those under 50, according to the American Cancer Society’s annual report on cancer statistics. “As a nation, we’ve dropped the ball on cancer prevention as incidence continues to increase for many common cancers – like breast, prostate, and endometrial, as well as colorectal and cervical cancers in some young adults,” said Rebecca Siegel, senior scientific director, surveillance research at the American Cancer Society and lead author of the report, per the release.

“This report underscores the need for public policy interventions [God forbid!] to help reduce these cancer disparities and save more lives,” Lisa A. Lacasse, president of ACS’s advocacy affiliate, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said in the release. And while mortality rates from cancer are overall down, the rates of colorectal cancer among those under 50 are rising — and they’re rising fast. “The continuous sharp increase in colorectal cancer in younger Americans is alarming,” said Dr. Ahmedin Jemal, senior vice president, surveillance and health equity science at the American Cancer Society and senior author of the study. “We need to halt and reverse this trend by increasing uptake of screening, including awareness of non-invasive stool tests with follow-up care, in people 45-49 years," he continued. "Up to one-third of people diagnosed before 50 have a family history or genetic predisposition and should begin screening before age 45 years. We also need to increase investment to elucidate the underlying reasons for the rising incidence to uncover additional preventive measures.”

“Something in the environment” may be the cause:

Colon cancer is killing more younger men and women than ever, new report finds

January 17, 2024

Colorectal cancer is the deadliest cancer for men under age 50 — and the second deadliest cancer among women in the same age group, behind breast cancer. The incidence of colon cancer has been rising for at least the last two decades, when it was the fourth-leading cause of cancer death for both men and women under 50. Even as overall cancer deaths continue to fall in the U.S., the American Cancer Society is reporting for the first time that colon and rectal cancers have become leading causes of cancer death in younger adults. The finding was published Wednesday in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

Cancer is traditionally a disease among the elderly, although the percentage of new cases found in people 65 and older has fallen from 61% in 1995 to 58%. The decrease, attributed mainly to drops in prostate and smoking-related cancers, has occurred even though the proportion of people in that age group has grown from 13% to 17% in the general population. In contrast, new diagnoses among adults ages 50 to 64 have increased since 1995, from 25% to 30%.

Doctors do not know why cancer, especially colorectal cancer, is becoming more common in younger adults. Some hypothesize that increasing obesity rates, sedentary behavior and unhealthy diets could be playing roles. "But honestly, the patients we're seeing in clinic often do not fit that profile," said Dr. Kimmie Ng, the director of the Young Onset Colorectal Cancer Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. "A lot of them are triathletes and marathon runners. I mean, super healthy people." Ng suspects something in the environment may be behind the rise.

Sadness kills:

Broken heart syndrome can be as deadly as a heart attack

January 13, 2024

A recent study has revealed alarming findings regarding the treatment of patients with broken heart syndrome, also known as takotsubo cardiomyopathy. This condition, which is often triggered by extreme emotional distress, has been shown to have a higher mortality rate than previously understood, with current treatments proving to be ineffective. The study was conducted by a team of experts led by Professor Dana Dawson from the University of Aberdeen Cardiology and Cardiovascular Research Unit.

Professor Dawson said the data shows “quite starkly” that takotsubo syndrome, which is more common in women, is not being treated correctly and more research is needed. “Takotsubo cardiomyopathy can be triggered by extreme emotional distress, leading to its nickname of broken-heart syndrome,” said Professor Dawson. “It happens as a reaction to upsetting events such as the death of a family member, the ending of a relationship, or illness, when distress signals travel from the brain to the heart. But understanding is growing and there is evidence that it can be caused by other factors, including physical trauma or no incident at all. Takotsubo cardiomyopathy happens when one of the heart’s chambers, the left ventricle, suddenly balloons and weakens. The heart then can’t pump blood around the body as before and the extra stress leads to heart failure. It can develop at any age, and typically affects more women than men. Symptoms can appear like a heart attack including shortness of breath and chest pain. But takotsubo cardiomyopathy is a different condition entirely and, unlike a heart attack, patients don’t suffer from a blockage of the arteries that supply the heart with blood.”

Professor Dawson said researchers were surprised that takotsubo patients were medicated in the same way as heart attack patients. “These patients have increased mortality compared to the general population, an increased vulnerability to developing heart conditions, and as much chance of dying from this as people who have suffered heart attacks. It is vital that we identify precise ways to treat this unique group of people, and that is what we plan to do as we continue our research,” said Professor Dawson. “This study has identified one drug as a potential breakthrough with promising therapeutic benefit, however further research is needed to establish if this is the key to treating this devastating illness.” The study was funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and is published in JACC: Advances.

It’s the fracking , stupid:

Researchers find disturbing connection between serious childhood illnesses: ‘studies … provide irrefutable evidence’

January 15, 2024

New studies indicate that fracking (hydraulic fracturing for gas and oil) is connected to multiple human health risks like asthma, cancer, birth defects, and cardiovascular disease. A new compendium of research by Physicians for Social Responsibility and Concerned Health Professionals of New York concluded that fracking has serious effects on health. One key issue is that two billion gallons of water a day are being forced into hundreds of thousands of disposal wells that yield toxic fracking waste, which is contaminating groundwater across the United States, according to Inside Climate News. “Studies from across the United States provide irrefutable evidence that groundwater contamination has occurred as a result of fracking activities and is more likely to occur close to well pads,” the compendium says. For example, researchers found that children who live near fracking sites in Pennsylvania have higher rates of leukemia than children who don’t live near fracking sites, as an ICN article summarizes. Kids who live within one mile of natural gas production sites are also seven times more likely to develop lymphoma, as another ICN article notes. In addition to posing massive risks to health, fracking also uses valuable water that would ordinarily be reserved for agriculture and communities, and it also has adverse environmental effects because of pollution. The compendium ultimately calls for a total ban on fracking.

“Doctors are stumped as to why”:

Doctors alarmed by young people getting cancer at unprecedented rates

January 14, 2024

People below the age of 50 are getting cancer more than ever before — and doctors are stumped as to why. As the Wall Street Journal reports, the shocking 2020 death of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of colorectal cancer at only 43 years old, seemed to wake the public up to the growing trend that researchers had been warning about for a decade prior. "Colorectal cancer was the canary in the coal mine," mused cancer epidemiologist Timothy Rebbeck of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. Soon after, there was seemingly an explosion of all different types of cancers, many of which deal with or are near the gastrointestinal tract: appendix, pancreatic, stomach, and uterine. As the WSJ points out, incidences of colorectal cancer in younger people have risen significantly in recent decades, with one in five new patients diagnosed with that type of cancer being below 50 in 2019, a rate that had doubled since the year 1995, per an analysis from the American Cancer Society last year.

Regardless of the causes, doctors are having to deal with the onslaught of young cancer diagnoses. Just a few months after Boseman died in 2020, the American Cancer Society began recommending colon cancer screenings starting at age 45 — though for people like Keen, that's still much too old to catch it. "If we’re not understanding what it is now," Dr. Kimmie Ng of Dana-Farber, told the WSJ, "there’s another whole generation that’s going to be dealing with this."

It’s due to “climate change” (according to a foremost medical/ environmental expert):

You Can’t Have Healthy People On a Sick Planet

By Jane Fonda

January 12, 2024

About a year ago, I was declared cancer-free after four months of chemotherapy at Providence St. John's Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif. I had been diagnosed with low-grade B cell non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. This was not my first encounter with cancer. I’d had breast cancer a number of years prior, which was treated with radiation and then a full mastectomy. I realize I’m lucky. I had caring, attentive doctors and nurses who saved my life. I also realize how much progress has been made in cancer research and I am deeply grateful. Yet despite that, cancer has become epidemic. Approximately 40% of people in the U.S. will develop cancer and over 1.96 million new cases were expected to be diagnosed in 2023, according to the National Cancer Institute. I’m a cancer survivor but also a climate activist and I’m very aware of the connection between the environment and health—especially cancer. The same fossil fuels that are driving the climate crisis are driving this health crisis. The Environmental Protection Agency keeps finding cancer-causing chemicals derived from fossil fuels—such as dioxins, benzene, and naphthalene—in the air, in our water, our food, our furniture, our clothing, the utensils we cook with…. They are also in our bodies. These poisons are even found in the umbilical cords of newborn children.

“The exact reason has never really been determined”:

Concerns voiced over rise in mouth cancer in younger patients

January 8, 2024

Some specialists say they are seeing a "very concerning" increase in the number of younger patients with mouth cancer - with no obvious explanation as to why. According to Cancer Research UK, about 880 people are diagnosed with mouth cancer in the East of England each year, and rates have increased by 26% across England in the past 10 years. The charity said there had been a rise of 13% in cases of oral cancer in the 40-49 age category in England during the same period. It said rates for the age category of 20-39 "remain steady". However, Richard James, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for almost two decades, said while his patient numbers appeared unchanged, he was seeing more and more people who did not have the usual risk factors of age, smoking and alcohol.

“We've seen an increasing number of younger patients every year," he added. "Going back over 20 years, we did see a number of patients in their teenage years, but that is relatively small number. Patients in their 20s, 30s and 40s - yes, we are seeing an increasing number, which is obviously very concerning. We are seeing a number of patients who don't smoke and consume relatively small amounts of alcohol, but the exact reason has never really been determined. Maybe there could be some genetic factors, there could be a whole host of reasons. Certainly not being able to see dentists, not being able to see primary care could be an issue for a lot of patients and certainly its something that we would like to see corrected. The earlier we detect and treat mouth cancer, the better."

How come “everyone is sick right now”?

Why it seems like everyone is sick right now — and Covid isn't to blame

January 12, 2024

As if January wasn’t miserable enough, the harsh weather conditions mean coughs, colds, and viruses are running rampant among us. Along with your typical colds and flu, we also still have Covid to worry about — but have you noticed anything different this year? Namely, the fact that literally everyone seems to be getting ill right now? And not just that, but also a lot of us are feeling a lot more rotten than usual. The good news is, its probably not Covid — but here comes the bad news. It turns out it’s possible to have multiple flus and viruses at the same time. Dr Chris Smith, a virologist from the University of Cambridge, made the revelation during a recent interview with the BBC.

Not only that, but Dr Smith said that the lockdowns related to the pandemic have left us with an ‘immunity debt’. This is because we were contracting fewer illnesses than we usually would, meaning that our immune system needs a bit of time to adjust to being back out in the world. But it’s not all doom and gloom. After a difficult few years due to the pandemic, Dr Smith said that Covid is ‘quite low down’ on the list of illnesses afflicting us this year. Instead, we can blame various strains of influenza and respiratory syncytial viruses (RSV) going around. So, keep safe, wrap up warm, and consider breaking out your old face mask if you’re heading into a huge crowd.

“Vaccine hesitancy” kills!

FDA leaders say thousands of Americans likely to die this winter because too many don’t trust vaccines

January 9, 2024

Vaccination is one of the most highly effective public-health interventions, responsible for saving millions of lives each year. In the U.S., authorized or approved preventive vaccines must be manufactured with high quality, and the effectiveness and favorable safety profile of vaccines must be demonstrated. Their safety over time is also closely and continuously monitored through multiple overlapping passive and active safety surveillance systems. Despite the care taken in the development and deployment of vaccines and their clear and compelling benefit of saving individual lives and improving population health outcomes, an increasing number of people in the U.S. are now declining vaccination for a variety of reasons, ranging from safety concerns to religious beliefs. Setting aside for now the controversial issue of vaccine mandates at the federal, state, or local level in the U.S., which are not within the purview of the Food and Drug Administration, the situation has now deteriorated to the point that population immunity against some vaccine-preventable infectious diseases is at risk, and thousands of excess deaths are likely to occur this season due to illnesses amenable to prevention or reduction in severity of illness with vaccines. To counter the current trend, we urge the clinical and biomedical community to redouble its efforts to provide accurate plain-language information regarding the individual and collective benefits and risks of vaccination. Such information is now needed because vaccines have been so successful in achieving their intended effects that many people no longer see the disturbing morbidity and mortality from infections amenable to vaccines. For example, smallpox has been eradicated, and polio has been eliminated from the U.S., through effective vaccination campaigns.

“Doctors fear” that a “new Covid strain” may be inducing countless heart attacks:

Doctors fear new Covid strain could trigger 'heart failure pandemic' across the globe

December 29, 2023

Covid-19 could trigger a 'heart failure pandemic', experts have warned, calling it a 'global healthcare risk'. The rise in Covid cases, especially due to the new strain known as JN.1, could lead to potential heart issues. Scientists from Japan's top research institute, Riken, have issued a new report. They say the ACE2 receptors, which the coronavirus clings to within human cells, are 'very common' in the heart. This means many people who catch the virus may suffer from 'reduced cardiac function'. The reason for this is still not clear. However, the report suggests the Covid pandemic might have changed things significantly. It warns those at risk of future heart failure due to 'persistent infection of SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) is expected to exponentially increase'.

Too many blow jobs:

Throat Cancer Is Becoming an Epidemic, And Sex Could Be Why

September 15, 2023

Over the past two decades, there has been a rapid increase in throat cancer in the west, to the extent that some have called it an epidemic. This has been due to a large rise in a specific type of throat cancer called oropharyngeal cancer (the area of the tonsils and back of the throat). The main cause of this cancer is the human papillomavirus (HPV), which are also the main cause of cancer of the cervix. Oropharyngeal cancer has now become more common than cervical cancer in the US and the UK. HPV is sexually transmitted. For oropharyngeal cancer, the main risk factor is the number of lifetime sexual partners, especially oral sex. Those with six or more lifetime oral-sex partners are 8.5 times more likely to develop oropharyngeal cancer than those who do not practice oral sex.

What would Jesus say?

Cases of Leprosy Are Rising in Southern US For Unclear Reasons

December 27, 2023

In Florida, an old enemy is making an unexpected comeback. A recent report of a 54-year-old man with leprosy has turned the spotlight back onto a disease many believed was relegated to the history books, revealing a disturbing trend of increasing leprosy cases in the southeastern United States. The incidence of leprosy in southern US states has doubled over the past decade, making regions like Central Florida a focal point for nearly one-fifth of the nation's cases. But experts are unsure of what drives this rise of leprosy and are currently investigating possible environmental or animal reservoirs.

It’s the air pollution:

New research shows disturbing link between millions of deaths each year: ‘Higher than most previous estimates’

December 16, 2023

New research has revealed that the pollution caused by the burning of dirty fuels like oil kills five million people across the globe each year. In the largest study of its kind, researchers from the UK, U.S., Germany, Spain, and Cyprus used a new model to estimate deaths caused by pollution from dirty fuels like oil, coal, and natural gas. They found that the burning of these energy sources accounts for 61% of all deaths caused by outdoor air pollution annually. This adds up to about five million deaths a year, which is much higher than previous estimates. In addition to the unnecessary deaths caused by these pollutants, they can also cause a range of health issues like heart attacks, respiratory disorders, stroke, and asthma. Burning of dirty fuels has also been linked to autism spectrum disorder and Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Plus, the burning of dirty energy like oil and natural gas fuels a warming planet. This, in turn, causes a plethora of other health dangers for humanity, including a higher risk of infectious diseases, shortages of drinking water due to toxic algal blooms and increased occurrences of drought, and more frequent severe weather. The research team said that shifting toward cleaner, renewable energy is imperative to save lives.

Hospital beds are filling fast as the rise in respiratory viruses continues to sweep across the US

December 12, 2024

Hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 are rising as the nation heads into the holidays, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC’s most recent report highlights a nearly 18% increase week over week in COVID hospitalizations. As of Dec. 2, more than 22,000 people were hospitalized with the virus. That figure is nearly triple what was seen in July at the beginning of the summer surge of the virus. Concerningly, the data also shows a 25% increase in COVID deaths during the same week. The CDC estimates that COVID was responsible for approximately 3% of all deaths in the United States during the most recent week on record. Several different variants are responsible for an uptick in COVID cases, but HV.1 accounts for the most, at nearly 30%. HV.1 , which experts believe might be more transmissible, though it doesn’t cause more severe illness, has been the most dominant variant for more than a month.

CDC director Mandy Cohen, MD, MPH, recently warned that respiratory viruses are in “full swing” as she detailed the rise of flu and RSV throughout the United States Days later, after new data on case counts was released, Dr. Cohen advised Americans to once again mask up and consider getting an updated COVID vaccine heading into the holidays. “To protect yourself and your family this holiday season, take the steps that we do every year to protect ourselves. Get your updated COVID and flu vaccines and your RSV vaccine if you're over 60. It's not too late to get vaccinated if you haven't already,” she said. “Use additional layers of protection like avoiding people who are sick, washing your hands, improving ventilation and wearing a mask.” Updated COVID vaccines that target some of the most common variants to circulate in recent months were made available to the public in September, but their uptake has been limited since the rollout.

It’s all that arsenic in foods:

Toxicologists Warn of Cancer Risk From Arsenic in Foods

December 12, 2023

Scientists are becoming increasingly concerned about the presence of arsenic and other heavy metals in our food. Research has consistently linked exposure to these metals with increased cancer risk and other serious health conditions, with young children being particularly vulnerable. Heavy metals occur naturally in our environment but can also build up in soil, water and the air as a result of industrial processes and pollution. These metals then become absorbed by plants, including food crops. In two new studies from the U.S. Society for Risk Analysis, researchers have evaluated the health risks associated with exposure to these metals from common foods like rice, cereals, nuts and vegetables. Their results will be presented at the society's annual conference in Washington, D.C., on December 12. In the first study, Felicia Wu, Michigan State University food scientist and incoming president of the Society for Risk Analysis, and colleagues collected data on people's dietary intake of three key heavy metals: lead, cadmium and arsenic. They then analyzed this data to determine whether dietary intake of these metals was associated with adverse health effects. And what they found was startling.

It’s all those “common chemicals”:

Local Health Alert: Yale Study Links Common Chemicals to Cancer Spread

December 12, 2023

A recent study by the Yale School of Public Health found that two industrial chemicals could potentially stimulate cancer cells to move to new locations in a lab environment. This indicates that these chemicals might contribute to cancer spread in living organisms. The study examined per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are common, environmentally stable, and potentially toxic. These substances, found in the environment and human body, have been associated with various health issues, including cancers. Jie Zheng, the study's co-first author, emphasized the widespread presence of PFAS. They are found in drinking water, dust, cleaning products, and coatings. They are also present in the blood of newborns, people in sub-Arctic Indigenous communities, fish, mussels, and bird eggs. Any level of PFAS in the body is considered unsafe.

Another common PFAS, perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), was classified as possibly carcinogenic. However, no previous studies have explored the link between PFAS and colorectal carcinoma (CRC). Firefighters, who are often exposed to PFAS, have higher rates of this cancer than the general population. It is believed that about 80% of CRC cases are related to some form of environmental exposure. This study contributes to the growing evidence of the potential health risks of PFAS exposure.

Metamucil may just be the answer:

Potential Link Exists Between Constipation, Colorectal Cancer

December 5, 2023

Colorectal cancer (CRC) may be caused by constipation, according to a study published in Frontiers in Oncology, where a Mendelian randomization (MR) found that a potential link existed between the 2 conditions. Although some scientists have looked into the link between constipation and CRC, previous observational studies have been controversial due to their observational natures. This study aimed to use a MR to evaluate the causal link between CRC risk and constipation, including the effects of constipation on CRC and vice versa.

“The causes are likely to be multiple”:

Excess mortality in England post Covid-19 pandemic: implications for secondary prevention

December 1, 2023

Many countries, including the UK, have continued to experience an apparent excess of deaths long after the peaks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The causes of these excess deaths are likely to be multiple and could include the direct effects of Covid-19 infection, acute pressures on NHS acute services resulting in poorer outcomes from episodes of acute illness, and disruption to chronic disease detection and management.

It’s “certain foods and drinks”:

Cancer risk could increase with consumption of certain foods and drinks, study finds

November 28, 2023

Consuming certain foods and drinks could put people at a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer (CRC), according to a new study published in the journal Nutrients. Researchers from the Zhejiang University School of Medicine in China analyzed 139 dietary factors and their impact on the risk of developing colorectal cancer (CRC). The participants included 118,210 people who participated in the long-running UK Biobank study — all of whom completed online questionnaires about their food intake. After a mean follow-up of 12.8 years, the researchers identified eight foods that were shown to influence CRC risk. The first two, alcohol and white bread, were found to increase the risk, regardless of genetic factors.

It’s all those Christmas trees:

'Christmas Tree Syndrome' Hospitalizing People Across The US

Nov 28, 2023

It's the most wonderful time of the year, when many people will be grabbing an artificial tree from storage or heading out to get a live tree for the season. However, there are some dangers to bringing a tree into your house. By now, most of us know about the potential fire hazards trees create, but there is another very dangerous issue with them - Christmas Tree Syndrome. An estimated 7% of the population suffers from the condition and many don't know it until they've wound up in the hospital. That's what happened to one mom in Ohio, who was so excited to decorate her first real tree with her daughter, only to notice hours after bringing the evergreen into the house that her face had swollen. She thought it might just be stress or TMJ and didn't think much of it, but it got worse. Her cheek got hot and itchy, then her hands, feet and tongue swelled up. She couldn't swallow and her throat started to close, causing her to wheeze. She was rushed to the hospital, where she collapsed upon arrival. The diagnosis: an allergic reaction also known as Christmas Tree Syndrome.

Contrary to its name though, Christmas Tree Syndrome isn't an allergic reaction to the tree rather to the mold spores that come with it. The mold forms after the tree is cut, when it is bundled. Then, when it gets wet, the mold really starts to grow. Studies have found more than 50 types of mold on Christmas trees but the most popular one is Aspergillus, which can be very dangerous to anyone with a compromised immune system. Penicillium and Cladosporium are also prevalent, and they cause skin infections and other symptoms associated with allergic reactions.

Usually the reaction is just a rash and some slight difficulty breathing, but it can be worse. To make sure it doesn't happen to you, experts recommend hosing off your tree and letting it dry before you bring it in. This will get rid of any pollen and mold. They also suggest wearing gloves and long sleeves while carrying it and decorating it, wiping down the trunk, getting rid of it the day after Christmas, and using an air purifier in the room where the tree stands.

Guidelines for Preventing Blood Clots in People With Cancer

August 11, 2023

Many of the side effects of cancer treatment are well-known, including nausea, fatigue, and weight loss. One of the lesser-known effects of cancer treatment — though it’s one of the most deadly — is blood clots, which can form in the leg, break off, and travel to the lungs, where they can affect breathing and in some cases cause death. “Blood clots are very common in patients with cancer,” says University of Colorado Cancer Center member Saketh Guntupalli, MD, a professor and director of gynecologic oncology in the CU School of Medicine. “People are very immobile when they’re getting treatment for cancer, having surgery, and getting chemo, plus some cancers put people at higher risk for blood clots. They’re the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths.”

Guntupalli, who in 2020 published the results of a practice-changing study that found the oral medication apixaban was as safe and less expensive than a subcutaneous medication for preventing blood clots after surgery for gynecologic cancer, was asked by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) to review the literature and write an article on the current best practices for preventing blood clots in people with cancer across the board. Published in June, the review details strategies to prevent blood clots in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, receiving radiation therapy, and undergoing surgery. The paper shows that accurate assessment of risk, as well as diagnosis and treatment of blood clots, is paramount to preventing death in this high-risk population.

Young adults must now rethink their “lifestyle choices”:

The Rise of Strokes in Young Adults: How Lifestyle Choices Increase the Risk

May 21, 2023

The months of May and June mark National Stroke and Aphasia Awareness months. While stroke is a diagnosis more common among older patients, strokes among adolescents and young adults are rising. Heredity and congenital conditions (a condition someone is born with) are common factors; however, the growing body of evidence points to increased stroke incidence secondary to lifestyle choices in this age group.

Ischemic stroke in young adults comprises up to 18% of all strokes, regardless of age. These strokes are caused by various diseases and conditions ranging from chronic systemic conditions like high blood pressure or blood disorders, immune system disorders such as lupus or lymes disease, congenital heart or blood vessel abnormalities, and family history. However, the primary causes of ischemic strokes in young adults are high blood pressure and diabetes. Both of these conditions can result from lifestyle choices and may be preventable.

Where not to go in South America:

Brazilian President Lula says it is 'necessary to criminalize' the person who tells 'lies’ about vaccination

December 12, 2023

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defended on Tuesday (12/12) the idea of criminalizing lies and misinformation in relation to vaccination in Brazil. “It is important that we say that it is necessary to criminalize the person who is telling a lie about such an important issue that we vaccinate the Brazilian people, especially children," Lula said on TV. "When you have a murderer who decides to make contrary propaganda, we have to criminally prosecute him, because there is no other way for you to deal with this type of denialist people,” he said.

The statement was made after comments from the minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, who recounted an episode in which doctors spread false information during live transmission by the Oversight Committee of the House of Representatives. "Today there are new phenomena: anti-vaccine movements have existed in the world for a few years, but now we have a deliberate strategy of using false scientific information. So what we have seen, and it is something to be sad about, is something promoted live by a commission within the Federal Chamber, in which doctors say that the vaccine can cause death, in the case of the Covid-19 vaccine, cause myocarditis. All fake news, with no scientific basis, but looking like scientific information. And this confuses the population," said the minister.

