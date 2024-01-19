Cancer, cancer everywhere! "Our free press" IS reporting it—while blacking out the reason for it
Can all these journalists AND doctors be too dumb to see what's causing THIS pandemic? Or are they just too corrupt to mention it? Either way, we're in big trouble—and ALL of them must GO!
"It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it." -- Upton Sinclair
We're either being led by the obtuse or by evil sociopaths/psychopaths ... or some of both.
I don't know why anyone would want to continue to be led by such people and organizations, but that's just me.