Medical issue may have caused driver to pass out prior to fatal Waukegan crash, police say

May 31, 2024

Waukegan, IL - A motorist may have suffered a medical event before his vehicle hit another car head-on Wednesday morning, killing a 4-year-old Zion boy, Waukegan police said Friday. The driver, a 37-year-old Waukegan man, underwent surgery for his injuries following the accident in which Kaleb Hardge was killed, police said. The accident happened at about 8:15 a.m. on Sunset Avenue, near the intersection with Kellogg Avenue. Police said the man was driving a Silver Kia east on Sunset when he veered across the center line and hit a westbound Chevrolet Equinox driven by Hardge’s mother, 37. The child was in a booster seat, but suffered critical injuries. He was brought to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. His mother suffered a laceration and head trauma and was treated at a hospital, police said. The Kia driver told police that he was having a medical issue and may have passed out in the moments before the collision, police said. The driver has cooperated with authorities, and initial toxicology tests did not show signs of drugs or alcohol, police said.

Assistant chief rescues driver after car plunges into Holdenville Lake

June 7, 2024

Holdenville, OKLA — Friday afternoon, a vehicle drove off Highway 48 and into Holdenville Lake. According to the Holdenville Police Department (HPD), the driver is believed to have suffered a medical emergency that caused him to lose control of the car. Assistant Chief Nowlin arrived on the scene and rescued the driver by breaking the glass on the car.

Semi crashes into gas station in Momence after driver suffers medical emergency, sheriff says

June 7, 2024

Momence, Ill. -- A semi truck crashed into a gas station Friday in the south suburbs. The crash happened in the afternoon at the BP in Momence, located at 807 N. Dixie Hwy., after the driver of the semi suffered a medical emergency, the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department said. A hazmat response was called after the truck was leaking oil, Momence fire officials said, and people are urged to avoid the area. The driver of the semi was the only person reported injured. Two people who were in the gas station at the time of the crash were not injured. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Driver hits power pole, flips car near McArdle and Everhart after medical issue

June 7, 2024

Corpus Christi, Texas — A man crashed his car hitting a power pole near Everhart and McArdle Road after he suffered a medical issue while driving around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and no major injuries were reported from the crash, according to CCPD officials. In footage taken by 3NEWS it appears that the man's vehicle flipped during the crash and the downed power pole can be seen close by.

Two cars crashed into homes:

Fire department said possible medical emergency caused car to hit home in St. Johns County

May 20, 2024

St. Johns County, Fla. — On early Monday evening, St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to the area of 100 Shamrock Rd. for a reported car crash into a building. When first responders arrived they found an SUV that crashed into a home which suffered moderate damage. As for what caused the crash, officials suspect a possible medical emergency. The driver was treated and transported to a local hospital.

Pickup truck crashes into south Phoenix home after driver suffered medical emergency

May 23, 2024

Phoenix, AZ — A pickup truck crashed into a home in south Phoenix after the driver experienced what is believed to be a medical emergency, according to the Phoenix Police Department. The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. The man driving the truck was evaluated by the Phoenix Fire Department, police said. Police said the house was empty at the time of the crash. Footage from Sky12 shows a pickup truck crashed into a home near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. The truck appears to have gone through the cinderblock wall around the house.

2 hurt as out-of-control bus crashes into Charleroi building

May 10, 2024

Charleroi, Pennsylvania - Two people were injured when a Freedom Transit bus crashed into a storage building early Thursday morning in Charleroi. Fire Chief Robert Whiten Jr. said the bus was driving along Garr Street before it crashed into a building on Upper Crest Avenue near 11th Street around 6:50 a.m. Whiten said there were 10 people on the bus, including the driver, when it crashed into the building. When firefighters arrived, the vehicle was lodged about 20 feet into the building and passengers had already gotten themselves out. “People were leaning on the walls, sitting on the curbs, one person was laying in the driveway,” Whiten said. “It looked pretty bad.” Two people, neither of whom were the driver, were taken to Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital in Carroll Township for treatment. Whiten said Ring camera footage from a nearby residence caught the bus on film before the crash. “You can see the (bus) coming down and it was moving pretty good,” Whiten said. “A few seconds later you, there is a loud crash and you hear it hit the building, the metal was scraping and screeching and then it goes quiet. The vehicle was pretty good into the building, but aside from what you saw, there was hardly any damage to the vehicle itself, which is kind of crazy,” Whiten said. “It’s hard to say what happened; it’s a steep hill,” he said. “State police are going to investigate, but they will determine if it was the brakes, driver error or a medical emergency that caused all of this.”

In Pula, a driver was hit by a sudden illness: car crashes into a fence

June 1, 2024

Pula (Sardinia) - A car accident this morning between Viale Marconi and Via dei Fiori in Pula. While driving his car, a white Fiat Panda, a man went off the road and crashed into the fences of a house located at the end of Viale Marconi. The accident was caused by a sudden illness of the man who, from that moment, no longer had control of his car. Some people passing by the area called for help. The man was transported to the Brotzu Hospital in Cagliari. His condition is not serious.

He loses control of the car and ends up on the rocks: Maybe a sickness

June 6, 2024

Gallipoli (Lecce) - Tragedy touched this morning in Gallipoli, along via don Giovanni Minzoni, some tens of meters from the breast of the Canneto for an accident. At about 11:30, a Ford Focus with a local man driving, suddenly went off the road. The vehicle crossed the sidewalk where it finished ruinously poised on the rocks. Fortunately at that time there was no one walking on the sidewalk and the vehicle did not impact with other vehicles. Relief and investigation: On site hundreds of curious tourists, but especially the police, and firefighters, who coordinated the delicate rescue operations, extracting the unfortunate man from the car. The cause of the accident may be a sudden illness or a malfunction of the car. Investigations are ongoing.

Illness on A14, car overturns in tunnel: car on fire, fear and traffic chaos

May 26, 2024

Ancona - The smoke coming out of the mouth of the tunnel, the sirens of the emergency vehicles, the noise of the flapping of the air ambulance. The worst was feared yesterday morning on the A14 due to a thrilling crash that occurred inside the Sappanico tunnel, between the Ancona North and South toll booths, on the road towards Bologna, where a car overturned and caught fire. Luckily the cursed highway, strewn with crosses and soaked in blood, this time provided a less serious toll. A 35-year-old woman ended up in hospital after rolling over, apparently following an illness. Her condition is not of particular concern. However, the inconvenience to road traffic was severe, with 3 kilometer queues and the section affected by the accident closed for an hour to allow rescue operations. The crash occurred around midday at km 223.1 heading north. The 35-year-old apparently felt ill suddenly, so she skidded and ended up against the guardrail: her car, powered by LPG, overturned right inside the tunnel and caught fire. The woman managed to save herself and get out of the tunnel.

