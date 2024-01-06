Christina Aguilera Falls Ill, Cancels Concerts

January 5, 2024

Christina Aguilera is recovering from a "new year flu" as she was forced to postpone two of the shows in her Las Vegas residency still in its infancy. The “Beautiful” singer, 43, took to Instagram Wednesday to announce that her weekend performances would have to be rescheduled as she rests and recovers from her illness.

"After welcoming you all to the new year from the stage in Las Vegas, I've been welcomed with a new year flu!!!" the Grammy-winning artist wrote on her Instagram Story on Jan. 3. "I am sorry to share that my two shows this weekend will be rescheduled while I rest, and I cannot wait to be back on that stage in a few weeks." She added, "I'm incredibly proud of this show and grateful for all the support and love after opening weekend! See you soon."

https://popculture.com/music/news/christina-aguilera-falls-ill-cancels-concerts/

COREY TAYLOR CANCELS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

January 5, 2024

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor turned 50 last month and was set to kick off a solo North American tour on Feb. 3. Sadly, however, Taylor has canceled the trek citing that his “mental and physical health have been breaking down.”

Taylor wrote on social media: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming North American tour. For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I. I know this decision will come a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others — but after take a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being. Those of you who bought tickets and VIP packages for this upcoming run will get a full refund.”

https://www.webisjericho.com/corey-taylor-cancels-north-american-tour/

Here’s why he’s been looking so unwell:

Michael Bolton Details 'Immediate Surgery' He Underwent for 'Unexpected' Brain Tumor

January 5, 2024

Michael Bolton is starting off 2024 with an update on a serious health complication he's been dealing with in recent weeks.

The "When a Man Loves a Woman" singer, 70, took to social media on Friday, Jan. 5 to share the "unexpected" turn that 2023 took when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor shortly before the holidays.

He started off his message by "wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year," before detailing the "challenges" he has been privately facing lately.

https://parade.com/news/michael-bolton-immediate-surgery-brain-tumor-jan-2024

Scalise undergoes stem cell transplant to treat cancer

January 5, 2024

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) is undergoing a stem cell transplant to treat his multiple myeloma, a development his office described as “a significant milestone in his battle against cancer.”

Scalise, 58, announced in August he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. On Friday, the Louisiana Republican’s office said the congressman “successfully completed induction chemotherapy and had a positive result” and was beginning the transplant process.

https://thehill.com/homenews/house/4391685-scalise-stem-cell-transplant-cancer/

“Dharma & Greg” Star Susan Sullivan, 81, Says It’s An ‘Enormous Blessing’ To Be Cancer Free After Lung Cancer Surgery— How She Stayed Positive Through Adversity

Januaray 4, 2024

Veteran actress Susan Sullivan, 81, is spreading awareness for lung cancer as she admits it's an "enormous blessing" to be free of the disease after undergoing surgery. The Emmy-nominated star, best known for her roles in "Castle," "Falcon Crest," and "Dharma and Greg," maintained hope and positivity as she embarked on her recent cancer journey with non-small cell lung cancer. Sullivan underwent surgery on Oct. 11 at Surgery was scheduled for Oct. 11 at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. Doctors ultimately removed the upper lobe of her right lung and drained lymph nodes….

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/susan-sullivan-reveals-lung-cancer-223727362.html?fr=sycsrp_catchall

1-year-old Arizona girl celebrates Christmas at home after heart transplant

December 27, 2023

Sophia's fight began before she was born. Her mom was 35 weeks pregnant when it was discovered Sophia had an enlarged heart. "They said she was going to have surgery – first surgery when she got here – when she was born, but then it was a whole different problem," Zuniga said. "She needed a heart transplant."

Link

Baby comes home just in time for Christmas after spending year in hospital

December 25, 2023

Providence, R.I. - The family is finally spending time together after a year of hardship and hospitals. “He was diagnosed at 21 weeks in utero, that he had congenital heart disease,” Zwolinski said. Zwolinski said her son Joey spent the majority of his first year of life at Boston Children's Hospital at the cardiac unit. She said her husband held the fort down at home with their other two children. “I don’t know how he did it,” Zwolinski said. She never left Joey’s bedside. And three open heart surgeries and 284 days later, Joey is finally home, and the family of five is finally under one roof.

Link

‘What Kit needs to live': Bridgewater rallies around 2-year-old with rare form of anemia

December 29, 2023

Bridgewater, MA — Two-year-old Kit Murdoch is just like any other Bridgewater toddler — she loves books, music, dance class and being silly with her 5-year-old sister Lucy and her mom and dad, Molly and Sam Murdoch. But unlike most toddlers, Kit needs blood transfusions every month to stay alive. At just 3 months old, Kit was diagnosed with Diamond-Blackfan anemia, a rare blood disorder that occurs when the bone marrow fails to make red blood cells, according to Kit’s care team at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Link

Fundraiser held in Nanuet for 2-year-old Congers girl diagnosed with brain tumor

December 27, 2023

Dozens attended the cartwheel-a-thon at Tumble-Bee Gymnastics in Nanuet Wednesday morning to help 2-year-old Lily Dauksza, of Congers [NY], who was recently diagnosed with a very rare and deadly brain tumor called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma or DIPG.

Link

Two-year-old miracle baby joyfully battles rare brain disease, defying odds

December 25, 2023

Richland Co., S.C. — A 2-year-old is doing everything doctors said he would never do again: laugh, see, hear, and even move. "All of a sudden he stopped walking being able to stand and sit up by himself and then two weeks later they are telling us he's going to die," said Allissa Hutchinson, Arthur's mother. In April, doctors told Allissa and Michael Hutchinson that Arthur had Krabbe Disease, also known as Globoid Cell Leukodystrophy. Krabbe Disease is a degenerative brain disease that destroys a child's nervous system. "The only thing that stood out was no cure," saud Allissa. After being diagnosed in April, Arthur has been given anesthesia seven times for surgery. He even lived at a hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for six months where he went through stem cell treatment, including chemotherapy. The procedure would leave him disabled, but preserve his mind and smile. "We are here and he's doing all of the things they said he wouldn't do," said Allissa. Right now, Arthur defies his diagnosis one day at a time.

Link